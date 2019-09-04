Adam Lambert – Superpower: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 4 settembre 2019, Superpower è un singolo di Adam Lambert, primo assaggio dell’EP VELVET: Side a, il quarto in carriera che verrà pubblicato il successivo 27 settembre. A quanto sembra, l’Extended Play precederà il quarto album in studio battezzato Velvet.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone, scritta dal cantautore statunitense con la collaborazione di Ilsey & Tommy English.

Adam Lambert – Superpower Testo e Traduzione

There’s something missing and I’m pissed and I’ve got something to say, oh yeah

All of the witches and the demons better get out my way, aye aye

C’è qualcosa che manca e sono inca**ato e ho qualcosa da dire, oh sì

Tutte le streghe e i demoni è meglio che mi stiano alla larga, aye aye

I get back up when I fall

Rip the paint from the wall

When I win, imma run and take the money

Try to put me in a box

Make me something I’m not

Don’t give a fuck ’cause I’m gonna take back my superpower, my superpower, my super…power

My superpower, my superpower, my super…power.

Quando cado mi rialzo

Tolgo la vernice dalla parete

Quando vinco, corro a prendere i soldi

Prova a mettermi in una scatola

Rendimi ciò che non sono

Non me ne frega un ca**o perché riprenderò il mio superpotere, il mio superpotere, il mio super … potere

Il mio superpotere, il mio superpotere, il mio super … potere.

I know I’m not the only one who thinks this shit ain’t ok, oh no

You kick us down in the dirt but we ain’t goin’ away, aye aye.

So di non essere l’unico a pensare che questa mer*a non sia ok, oh no

Ci butti giù nel fango ma non andiamo via, aye aye.





I get back up when I fall

Rip the paint from the wall

When I win, imma run and take the money

Try to put me in a box

Make me something I’m not

Don’t give a fuck ’cause I’m gonna take back my superpower, my superpower, my super…power

My superpower (uuh), my superpower (uuh), my super (uuh) power

My superpower (uuh), my superpower (uuh), my super (uuh) power

My superpower (uuh), my superpower (uuh), my super (uuh) power.

Quando cado mi rialzo

Tolgo la vernice dalla parete

Quando vinco, corro a prendere i soldi

Prova a mettermi in una scatola

Rendimi ciò che non sono

Non me ne frega un ca**o perché riprenderò il mio superpotere, il mio superpotere, il mio super … potere

Il mio superpotere (uuh), il mio superpotere (uuh), il mio super (uuh) potere

Il mio superpotere (uuh), il mio superpotere (uuh), il mio super (uuh) potere

Il mio superpotere (uuh), il mio superpotere (uuh), il mio super (uuh) potere.

Don’t you wanna be, do you wanna be free?

Say Oh-oh-oh-oh

Don’t you wanna be, do you wanna be free?

Say Oh-oh-oh-oh

Non vuoi essere, vuoi essere libero?

Dici Oh-oh-oh-oh

Non vuoi essere, vuoi essere libero?

Dì Oh-oh-oh-oh

(Freedom oh yeah

Say Oh-oh-oh-oh)

(Freedom oh yeah, freedom

Say Oh-oh-oh-oh yeah)





(Libertà oh sì

Dici Oh-oh-oh-oh)

(Libertà oh sì, libertà

Dì Oh-oh-oh-oh sì)

My super (uuh) power

My super power (ooh)

My super power (ooh)

My super (uuh) power.

Il mio super (uh) potere

Il mio super potere (ooh)

Il mio super potere (ooh)

Il mio super (uh) potere.





