Don Diablo e il singolo Cutting Shapes: video, testo e traduzione







Lo scorso 7 ottobre, il dj e produttore di musica house ed elettronica Don Pepijn Schipper, in arte Don Diablo, ha pubblicato il singolo battezzato Cutting Shapes.

Si tratta di un convincente e ballabile pezzo, che non a caso è stato già incluso nelle compilations DJ Zone Best Session 12/2016, M2o Winter Xperience – La Compilation allo Stato Puro (uscita il 2 dicembre 2016), Hot Parade Dance Winter 2017 e Papeete Beach Compilation vol 26, in uscita il 3 febbraio 2017.

Il deejay olandese classe 1980, ha creato questa convincente produzione dance, basandosi su un pezzo omonimo del 2004 di Aaron Smith feat. Luvli, che a sua volta si ispirò ad una vecchia hit, sulla quale tuttavia non vi so fornire informazioni, almeno per il momento.

Il video ufficiale non poteva che essere all’insegna del ballo: la protagonista è la bella e brava ballerina Gabby J David, che sfoggia ovunque le sue abilità nel ballo.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano ed il breve e ripetitivo testo che compone la canzone.

Cutting Shapes – Don Diablo – Testo e traduzione (Download)

Traduzione

[Verso]

Ballare è quello che bisogna fare

Ballare quando penso a te

Ballare è ciò che ripulisce la mia anima

Ballare mi rende completo

Ballare è quello che bisogna fare

Ballare quando penso a te

Ballare è ciò che ripulisce la mia anima

Ballare mi rende completo

[Strumentale]

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare (x 10)

In ogni momento, baby, sempre

In ogni momento, baby, sempre

In ogni momento, baby, sempre

In ogni momento, baby, sempre

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

[Verso]

Ballare è quello che bisogna fare

Ballare quando penso a te

Ballare è ciò che ripulisce la mia anima

Ballare mi rende completo

Ballare è quello che bisogna fare

Ballare quando penso a te

Ballare è ciò che ripulisce la mia anima

Ballare mi rende completo

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare è quello che bisogna fare

Ballare quando penso a te

Ballare è ciò che ripulisce la mia anima

Ballare mi rende completo

Ballare è quello che bisogna fare, quello che bisogna fare, quello che bisogna fare

Ballare è quello che bisogna fare

[Strumentale]

In ogni momento, baby, sempre

In ogni momento, baby, sempre

In ogni momento, baby, sempre

In ogni momento, baby, sempre

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Ballare, ballare, ballare

Testo

[Verse]

Dancing is what to do

Dancin’s when I think of you

Dancin’s what clears my soul

Dancin’s what makes me whole

Dancin’ is what to do

Dancin’s when I think of you

Dancin’s what clears my soul

Dancin’s what makes me whole

[Instrumental]

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’ (x 10)

All the time, baby, all the time

All the time, baby, all the time

All the time, baby, all the time

All the time, baby, all the time

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

[Verse]

Dancin’ is what to do

Dancin’s when I think of you

Dancin’s what clears my soul

Dancin’s what makes me whole

Dancin’ is what to do

Dancin’s when I think of you

Dancin’s what clears my soul

Dancin’s what makes me whole

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’ is what to do

Dancin’s when I think of you

Dancin’s what clears my soul

Dancin’s what makes me whole

Dancin’ is what to do, what to do, what to do

Dancin’ is what to do

[Instrumental]

All the time, baby, all the time

All the time, baby, all the time

All the time, baby, all the time

All the time, baby, all the time

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

















