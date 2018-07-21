Zedd & Elley Duhé – Happy Now: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





«Happy Now, è stato registrato usando veri strumenti: molti pianoforti e molte chitarre, mentre dal punto di vista lirico, è una canzone triste e felice allo stesso tempo; musicalmente tende invece ad essere più felice e solare».

Con queste parole, il deejay, produttore e musicista russo naturalizzato tedesco, ha commentato la nuova produzione, disponibile in digitale dal 18 luglio 2018.

Per l’occasione, l’artista ha ingaggiato come vocal la cantautrice statunitense Elley Duhé, che canta di un ex che l’ha lasciata, chiedendosi se è davvero contento di ciò che ha fatto.

L’inedito è ascoltabile anche tramite il lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.

Happy Now testo e traduzione – Zedd (Download)

[Chorus]

You’re a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There’s nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won’t you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

[Ritornello]

Sei dall’altra parte del mondo (o “lontanissimo”)

Da qualche parte nella folla

In un paese straniero

Sei felice ora?

Non c’è altro da dire

Dunque chiudo la bocca

Quindi me lo dici, si o no babe

Sei felice adesso?

[Verse 1]

You’re the only one who can up and run

Leave me just as empty as the day you came

And you hold all the cards, all the broken hearts

Strung over your shoulder till it’s all in vain

[Strofa 1]

Sei l’unico in grado di arrivare e scappare

Lasciandomi così vuota come il giorno che sei venuto

E tieni tu tutte le carte, tutti i cuori spezzati

Appesi dietro le tue spalle finché non è tutto inutile

[Pre-Chorus]

And only you know the strength of your teeth

The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep

And lonely

[Pre-Ritornello]

E solo tu conosci la resistenza dei tuoi denti

Il lavaggio nel peso delle tue tasche, così profonde

E sole

[Chorus]

You’re a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There’s nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won’t you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

Are you happy now?





[Ritornello]

Sei lontanissimo

Da qualche parte nella folla

In un paese straniero

Sei felice ora?

Non c’è altro da dire

Dunque chiudo la bocca

Quindi me lo dici, si o no babe

Sei felice adesso?

Sei felice ora?

[Post-Chorus]

You’re the only one who can

[Post-Ritornello]

Sei l’unico in grado di

[Verse 2]

In the palm of your hands

You can make me dance

Spin me around in circles till I’m wrapped in string

You keep on talking sweet till your fingers bleed

But don’t you dare ask me how I’ve been

[Strofa 2]

Nel palmo delle tue mani

Puoi farmi danzare

E girare in tondo finché non sono avvolta tra i fili

Continui a parlare dolcemente fino a farti sanguinare le dita

Ma non osare chiedermi come sono stata





[Pre-Chorus]

Now only you know the strength of your teeth

The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep

And lonely

[Pre-Ritornello]

Solo tu conosci la resistenza dei tuoi denti

Il lavaggio nel peso delle tue tasche, così profonde

E sole

[Chorus]

You’re a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There’s nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won’t you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

Are you happy now?

[Ritornello]

Sei lontanissimo

Da qualche parte nella folla

In un paese straniero

Sei felice ora?

Non c’è altro da dire

Dunque chiudo la bocca

Quindi me lo dici, si o no babe

Sei felice adesso?

Sei felice ora?

[Post-Chorus]

You’re the only one who can

You’re the only, you’re the only

You’re the only one who can

You’re the only, you’re the only

[Post-Ritornello]

Sei l’unico in grado di

Sei l’unico, sei l’unico

Sei l’unico in grado di

Sei l’unico, sei l’unico

[Outro]

World away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There’s nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won’t you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

[Conclusione]

Lontanissimo

Da qualche parte nella folla

In un paese straniero

Sei felice ora?

Non c’è altro da dire

Dunque chiudo la bocca

Quindi me lo dici, si o no baby

Sei felice adesso?







