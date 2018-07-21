Zedd & Elley Duhé – Happy Now: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

«Happy Now, è stato registrato usando veri strumenti: molti pianoforti e molte chitarre, mentre dal punto di vista lirico, è una canzone triste e felice allo stesso tempo; musicalmente tende invece ad essere più felice e solare».
Con queste parole, il deejay, produttore e musicista russo naturalizzato tedesco, ha commentato la nuova produzione, disponibile in digitale dal 18 luglio 2018.
Per l’occasione, l’artista ha ingaggiato come vocal la cantautrice statunitense Elley Duhé, che canta di un ex che l’ha lasciata, chiedendosi se è davvero contento di ciò che ha fatto.
L’inedito è ascoltabile anche tramite il lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.
Happy Now testo e traduzione – Zedd (Download)
[Chorus]
You’re a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now?
There’s nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won’t you tell me, babe
Are you happy now?
[Ritornello]
Sei dall’altra parte del mondo (o “lontanissimo”)
Da qualche parte nella folla
In un paese straniero
Sei felice ora?
Non c’è altro da dire
Dunque chiudo la bocca
Quindi me lo dici, si o no babe
Sei felice adesso?
[Verse 1]
You’re the only one who can up and run
Leave me just as empty as the day you came
And you hold all the cards, all the broken hearts
Strung over your shoulder till it’s all in vain
[Strofa 1]
Sei l’unico in grado di arrivare e scappare
Lasciandomi così vuota come il giorno che sei venuto
E tieni tu tutte le carte, tutti i cuori spezzati
Appesi dietro le tue spalle finché non è tutto inutile
[Pre-Chorus]
And only you know the strength of your teeth
The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep
And lonely
[Pre-Ritornello]
E solo tu conosci la resistenza dei tuoi denti
Il lavaggio nel peso delle tue tasche, così profonde
E sole
[Chorus]
You’re a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now?
There’s nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won’t you tell me, babe
Are you happy now?
Are you happy now?
[Ritornello]
Sei lontanissimo
Da qualche parte nella folla
In un paese straniero
Sei felice ora?
Non c’è altro da dire
Dunque chiudo la bocca
Quindi me lo dici, si o no babe
Sei felice adesso?
Sei felice ora?
[Post-Chorus]
You’re the only one who can
[Post-Ritornello]
Sei l’unico in grado di
[Verse 2]
In the palm of your hands
You can make me dance
Spin me around in circles till I’m wrapped in string
You keep on talking sweet till your fingers bleed
But don’t you dare ask me how I’ve been
[Strofa 2]
Nel palmo delle tue mani
Puoi farmi danzare
E girare in tondo finché non sono avvolta tra i fili
Continui a parlare dolcemente fino a farti sanguinare le dita
Ma non osare chiedermi come sono stata
[Pre-Chorus]
Now only you know the strength of your teeth
The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep
And lonely
[Pre-Ritornello]
Solo tu conosci la resistenza dei tuoi denti
Il lavaggio nel peso delle tue tasche, così profonde
E sole
[Chorus]
You’re a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now?
There’s nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won’t you tell me, babe
Are you happy now?
Are you happy now?
[Ritornello]
Sei lontanissimo
Da qualche parte nella folla
In un paese straniero
Sei felice ora?
Non c’è altro da dire
Dunque chiudo la bocca
Quindi me lo dici, si o no babe
Sei felice adesso?
Sei felice ora?
[Post-Chorus]
You’re the only one who can
You’re the only, you’re the only
You’re the only one who can
You’re the only, you’re the only
[Post-Ritornello]
Sei l’unico in grado di
Sei l’unico, sei l’unico
Sei l’unico in grado di
Sei l’unico, sei l’unico
[Outro]
World away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now?
There’s nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won’t you tell me, babe
Are you happy now?
[Conclusione]
Lontanissimo
Da qualche parte nella folla
In un paese straniero
Sei felice ora?
Non c’è altro da dire
Dunque chiudo la bocca
Quindi me lo dici, si o no baby
Sei felice adesso?
