Pop Smoke – What You Know ‘Bout Love: leggi il testo e la traduzione della canzone

E’ un Pop Smoke che fa vedere il suo lato più intimo, mostrando sincero amore nei confronti di una ragazza, quello che si sente in What You Know Bout Love, quindicesima traccia inserita nelll’album d’esordio e purtroppo postumo Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, pubblicato il 3 luglio 2020.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa coinvolgente canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Troy Oliver, IamTash & Ginuwine, mentre la produzione è opera di IamTash.

In questo pezzo, il rapper classe 1999 scomparso il 19 febbraio 2020, parla di una donna per lui assai speciale, che gli ha letteralmente fatto perdere la testa. Chi sia codesta fanciulla è ad oggi un mistero.

Pop Smoke – What You Know Bout Love Testo

Download su: Amazon – Ascolta su Apple Music

[1a Strofa]

Shawty go jogging every morning (Every morning)

And she make me breakfast almost every morning (Every morning)

And she take a naked pic before she leave the door

I be waking up to pics before a nigga yawning

And every weekend my shawty comin’ over (Over)

Shawty could Fendi out but she like Fashion Nova (Nova)

She ain’t driving no Camry she pullin’ in a Rover (Rover)

With her hair so curly, I love you, baby

[Rit.]

She said, “What you know ’bout love?” (I’ll tell you everything)

I got what you need (Oh)

Walk up in the store and get what you want (Go get it)

You get what you please

We ’bout to get it on, take off them drawers (I said I love you, baby)

It’s just you and me

You know what I be on, I’m about to go raw (Love you, baby)

‘Cause I like what I see





[2a Strofa]

Look, baby, I said I ain’t gon’ front

You got my heart beating so fast to words I can’t pronounce

And I be getting the chills every time I feel your touch

I be looking at the top and girl, it’s only us

All I need is your trust

And girl, I told you once, don’t make me tell you twice

I know you see this print through my pants that I know you like

And yo ass be looking so fat when it be in them tights

And I’m going straight to the top, so hope you ain’t afraid of heights

You always keep me right, for a fact, you never left

Through all the trials and tribulations, always had my best

So here’s fifty-five hunnid, go and get your breasts

Start rubbin’ on your butt, start kissing on yo neck

Hey batter, batter, hey batter, batter

Niggas know I had to swing, I had to make a play

I had to apply the pressure, ’cause you my hidden treasure

I think I’m falling in love

[Rit.]

She said, “What you know ’bout love?” (I’ll tell you everything)

I got what you need (Oh)

Walk up in the store and get what you want (Go get it)

You get what you please

We ’bout to get it on, take off them drawers (I said I love you, baby)

It’s just you and me

You know what I be on, I’m about to go raw (Love you, baby)

‘Cause I like what I see





What You Know About Love Pop Smoke Traduzione





[Strofa 1]

La piccola va a correre ogni mattina (ogni mattina)

E lei mi prepara la colazione quasi ogni mattina (ogni mattina)

E fa una foto nuda prima di uscire dalla porta

Mi sveglio con le foto prima che un nero sbadigli

E la mia piccola arriva ogni fine settimana

La piccola potrebbe uscire indossando Fendi ma le piace Fashion Nova (Nova) [Nota: Fendi è un marchio italiano del lusso, fondato come casa di moda a Roma nel 1925 da Edoardo Fendi e Adele Casagrande, mentre Fashion Nova è un brand di moda, risultato il cercato su Google nel 2018]

Lei non guida la Camry, sta guidando una Rover (Rover) [Nota: Camry è un modello della Toyota, che nel 2019 aveva un prezzo che partiva da circa 30.000 dollari.]

Con i suoi capelli così ricci, ti amo, piccola

[Ritornello]

Ha detto: “Cosa sai dell’amore?” (Ti dirò tutto)

Ho quello che ti serve (oh)

Entra nel negozio e ottieni ciò che vuoi (vai a prendertelo)

Ottieni quello che vuoi

Stiamo per darci dentro, togli quelle mutande (ho detto che ti amo, piccola)

Siamo solo tu ed io

Sai come sono fatto, sto per andare al sodo (Ti amo, piccola)

Perché mi piace quello che vedo

[Strofa 2]

Senti, piccola, ho detto che non ti sto dicendo balle

Mi fai battere il cuore così forte che non ti so spiegare con le parole

E ogni volta che mi tocchi mi vengono i brividi

Sto guardando in alto e ragazza, siamo solo noi

Mi serve solo la tua fiducia

E ragazza, te l’ho già detto una volta, non farmelo ripetere

So che vedi questa stampa attraverso i miei pantaloni che so che ti piace

E il tuo sedere sembra così grasso quando è in quei collant

E vado subito in cima, quindi spero che tu non abbia paura dell’altezza

Mi fai sempre fare la scelta giusta, infatti, non te ne sei mai andata

Tra problemi e tribolazioni, ho sempre fatto del mio meglio

Quindi eccoti 5.500 dollari, vai a rifarti il seno

Inizio a strusciarmi sul tuo sedere, inizio a baciarti sul collo

Ehi colpisci, colpisci, ehi colpisci, colpisci

I neri che ho dovuto colpire, dovevo fare una mossa

Ho dovuto fare pressione, perché sei il mio tesoro nascosto

Credo di essermi innamorato

[Ritornello]

Ha detto: “Cosa sai dell’amore?” (Ti dirò tutto)

Ho quello che ti serve (oh)

Entra nel negozio e prendi quello che vuoi (vai a prenderlo)

Ottieni quello che ti pare

Stiamo per metterlo, togliere quei cassetti (ho detto ti amo, piccola)

Siamo solo io e te

Sai cosa sto facendo, sto per diventare crudo (Ti amo, piccola)

Perché mi piace quello che vedo



