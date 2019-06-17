Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della title track del nuovo album

Il 14 giugno 2019 è uscito l’atteso nuovo nonché diciannovesimo album Western Stars e in quest’articolo ci soffermiamo sulla bella title track, traccia numero 4 nel disco del rocker, che sta ovviamente facendo sentire il suo peso nella classifica relativa alle vendite. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone scritta dal Boss e prodotta con la collaborazione di Ron Aniello.
Dal 14 giugno 2019 è disponibile il video che accompagna questa avvolgente e onirica canzone, un filmato diretto da Thom Zimny che è possibile vedere direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.
Western Stars testo Bruce Springsteen
[Verse 1]
I wake up in the morning, just glad my boots are on
Instead of empty in the whispering grasses
Down the Five at Forest Lawn
On the set, the makeup girl brings me two raw eggs and a shot of gin
Then I give it all up for that little blue pill
That promises to bring it all back to you again
[Chorus]
Ride me down easy, ride me down easy, friend
Tonight the western stars are shining bright again
[Verse 2]
Here in the canyons above Sunset, the desert don’t give up the fight
A coyote with someone’s Chihuahua in its teeth skitters ‘cross my veranda in the night
Some lost sheep from Oklahoma sips her Mojito down at the Whiskey Bar
Smiles and says she thinks she remembers me from that commercial with the credit card
[Chorus]
Hell, these days there ain’t no more, now there’s just again
Tonight the western stars are shining bright again
[Verse 3]
Sundays I take my El Camino, throw my saddle in and go
East to the desert where the charros, they still ride and rope
Our American brothers cross the wire and bring the old ways with them
Tonight the western stars are shining bright again
[Verse 4]
Once I was shot by John Wayne, yeah, it was towards the end
That one scene’s bought me a thousand drinks, set me up and I’ll tell it for you, friend
Here’s to the cowboys, and the riders in the whirlwind
Tonight the western stars are shining bright again
And the western stars are shining bright again
[Chorus]
Tonight the riders on Sunset are smothered in the Santa Ana winds
And the western stars are shining bright again
C’mon and ride me down easy, ride me down easy, friend
‘Cause tonight the western stars are shining bright again
[Outro]
I woke up this morning just glad my boots were on
Bruce Springsteen Western Stars traduzione
Mi sveglio la mattina, sono contento che i miei stivali siano nei miei piedi
Anziché vuoti nel mormorio dell’erba
Del cimitero Forest Lawn
Sul set, la truccatrice mi porta due uova crude e un goccio di gin
Poi rinuncio a tutto per quella pillolina blu
Che promette di riportarti indietro
Travolgimi delicatamente, travolgimi delicatamente, amico
Stasera le “stelle occidentali” (potrebbe anche intendere “stelle del western”) splendono di nuovo
Qui nei canyon sopra la Sunset, il deserto non smette di lottare
Un coyote con il chihuahua di qualcuno in mezzo ai suoi denti scorrazza nella mia veranda di notte
Alcune pecore smarrite dell’Oklahoma sorseggiano il suo Mojito giù al Whisky Bar
Sorride e dice che le sembra di ricordarmi per avermi visto in quella pubblicità con la carta di credito
Cavolo, al giorno d’oggi non ce ne sono più, ora ci solo di nuovo
Stasera le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo
La domenica prendo il mio El Camino, salgo sulla sella e vado
Verso est nel deserto dove i charros, continuano a cavalcare
I nostri fratelli americani attraversano il filo spinato e portano con loro le vecchie tradizioni
Stasera le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo
Una volta mi ha sparato (o “colpito”) John Wayne, sì, verso la fine
Quella scena mi ha fatto comprare un migliaio di drink, mi ha incastrato (o “sistemato”) e te lo dirò, amico
Brindiamo ai cowboy e ai cavalieri nel turbine
Stasera le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo
E le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo
Stasera i cavalieri del Sunset sono nascosti dai venti di Santa Ana
E le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo
Dai, travolgimi delicatamente, travolgimi delicatamente amico
Perché stasera le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo
Stamattina mi sono svegliato, felice che i miei stivali fossero nei miei piedi
