Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della title track del nuovo album





Il 14 giugno 2019 è uscito l’atteso nuovo nonché diciannovesimo album Western Stars e in quest’articolo ci soffermiamo sulla bella title track, traccia numero 4 nel disco del rocker, che sta ovviamente facendo sentire il suo peso nella classifica relativa alle vendite. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone scritta dal Boss e prodotta con la collaborazione di Ron Aniello.

Dal 14 giugno 2019 è disponibile il video che accompagna questa avvolgente e onirica canzone, un filmato diretto da Thom Zimny che è possibile vedere direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.

Western Stars testo Bruce Springsteen

[Verse 1]

I wake up in the morning, just glad my boots are on

Instead of empty in the whispering grasses

Down the Five at Forest Lawn

On the set, the makeup girl brings me two raw eggs and a shot of gin

Then I give it all up for that little blue pill

That promises to bring it all back to you again

[Chorus]

Ride me down easy, ride me down easy, friend

Tonight the western stars are shining bright again

[Verse 2]

Here in the canyons above Sunset, the desert don’t give up the fight

A coyote with someone’s Chihuahua in its teeth skitters ‘cross my veranda in the night

Some lost sheep from Oklahoma sips her Mojito down at the Whiskey Bar

Smiles and says she thinks she remembers me from that commercial with the credit card

[Chorus]

Hell, these days there ain’t no more, now there’s just again

Tonight the western stars are shining bright again

[Verse 3]

Sundays I take my El Camino, throw my saddle in and go

East to the desert where the charros, they still ride and rope

Our American brothers cross the wire and bring the old ways with them

Tonight the western stars are shining bright again

[Verse 4]

Once I was shot by John Wayne, yeah, it was towards the end

That one scene’s bought me a thousand drinks, set me up and I’ll tell it for you, friend

Here’s to the cowboys, and the riders in the whirlwind

Tonight the western stars are shining bright again

And the western stars are shining bright again





[Chorus]

Tonight the riders on Sunset are smothered in the Santa Ana winds

And the western stars are shining bright again

C’mon and ride me down easy, ride me down easy, friend

‘Cause tonight the western stars are shining bright again

[Outro]

I woke up this morning just glad my boots were on

Bruce Springsteen Western Stars traduzione

Mi sveglio la mattina, sono contento che i miei stivali siano nei miei piedi

Anziché vuoti nel mormorio dell’erba

Del cimitero Forest Lawn

Sul set, la truccatrice mi porta due uova crude e un goccio di gin

Poi rinuncio a tutto per quella pillolina blu

Che promette di riportarti indietro

Travolgimi delicatamente, travolgimi delicatamente, amico

Stasera le “stelle occidentali” (potrebbe anche intendere “stelle del western”) splendono di nuovo

Qui nei canyon sopra la Sunset, il deserto non smette di lottare

Un coyote con il chihuahua di qualcuno in mezzo ai suoi denti scorrazza nella mia veranda di notte

Alcune pecore smarrite dell’Oklahoma sorseggiano il suo Mojito giù al Whisky Bar

Sorride e dice che le sembra di ricordarmi per avermi visto in quella pubblicità con la carta di credito

Cavolo, al giorno d’oggi non ce ne sono più, ora ci solo di nuovo

Stasera le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo





La domenica prendo il mio El Camino, salgo sulla sella e vado

Verso est nel deserto dove i charros, continuano a cavalcare

I nostri fratelli americani attraversano il filo spinato e portano con loro le vecchie tradizioni

Stasera le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo

Una volta mi ha sparato (o “colpito”) John Wayne, sì, verso la fine

Quella scena mi ha fatto comprare un migliaio di drink, mi ha incastrato (o “sistemato”) e te lo dirò, amico

Brindiamo ai cowboy e ai cavalieri nel turbine

Stasera le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo

E le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo

Stasera i cavalieri del Sunset sono nascosti dai venti di Santa Ana

E le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo

Dai, travolgimi delicatamente, travolgimi delicatamente amico

Perché stasera le stelle occidentali splendono di nuovo

Stamattina mi sono svegliato, felice che i miei stivali fossero nei miei piedi

