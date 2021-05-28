Bob Sinclar – We Could Be Dancing (feat. Molly Hammar) è il nuovo singolo

Il deejay e produttore discografico francese Bob Sinclar torna con We Could Be Dancing, gradevole singolo interpretato da Molly Hammar, cantautrice svedese classe 1995, divenuta celebre nel 2011 dopo la partecipazione al talent show nazionale Idol, dove si è posizionata quarta nella classifica finale, e con i singoli Hunger e I’ll Be Fine, presentati durante i Melodifestivalen. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo pezzo.
La nuova canzone, che omaggia i meravigliosi anni ’80, è disponibile negli store e nelle piattaforme streaming da venerdì 28 maggio 2021, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.
E’ veramente un gradito ritorno quello dell’artista transalpino, molto amato anche dalle nostre parti, reduce dal successo di I’m On My Way, pubblicato a inizio giugno dello scorso anno. La nuova coinvolgente We Could Be Dancing, si candida ufficialmente come una delle hit dell’estate 2021. Se così fosse, sarebbe solo uno dei tanti successi della sua ventennale e gloriosa carriera, costellata da tormentoni mondiali e certificazioni Oro e Platino.
Testo We Could Be Dancing di Bob Sinclar
Download e audio su Amazon – Ascolta su Apple Music
[Verse 1]
Been looking for the sound for a long time
I thought it’d be a while before I’d find
I wanna hear the sound, it feels right
I wanna feel the sound, we’re up all night
[Pre-Chorus]
We don’t have to hurt each other
We can live and learn
Yeah, if only we could see each other
Living in a world
[Chorus]
Where we could be dancing
You and me
You and me
We could be dancing (We could be dancing)
You and me
You and me
[Post-Chorus]
Where we could be
You and me
You and me
[Verse 2]
Been looking for the love for a long time
I thought it’d be a while before I’d find
I wanna see the love, it feels right
I wanna feel the love, we’re up all night
[Pre-Chorus]
We don’t have to hurt each other
We can live and learn
Yeah, if only we could see each other
Living in a world
[Chorus]
Where we could be dancing (We could be dancing)
You and me
You and me
We could be dancing (You and me)
You and me
You and me
If only we could see each other
Living in a world (Oh yeah)
Where we could be dancing
You and me
You and me
Where we could be dancing (could be dancing)
You and me
You and me
Autori: Bryan Devleeschouwer, Charlene Meulenberg, Christophe Le Friant, Michael Tordjman, Ralph Falcon.
We Could Be Dancing Traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Ho cercato il suono per tanto tempo
Ho pensato che sarebbe passato un po’ di tempo prima che lo trovassi
Voglio sentire il suono, mi sembra giusto
Voglio sentire il suono, siamo svegli tutta la notte
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non dobbiamo ferirci a vicenda
Possiamo vivere e imparare
Sì, se solo potessimo vederci
Vivere in un mondo
[Ritornello]
Dove potremmo ballare
Io e te
Io e te
Potremmo ballare (Potremmo ballare)
Io e te
Io e te
[Post-Ritornello]
Dove potremmo essere
Io e te
Io e te
[Strofa 2]
Ho cercato l’amore per molto tempo
Ho pensato che sarebbe passato un po’ di tempo prima che lo trovassi
Voglio vedere l’amore, mi sembra giusto
Voglio sentire l’amore, stiamo svegli tutta la notte
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non dobbiamo ferirci a vicenda
Possiamo vivere e imparare
Sì, se solo potessimo vederci
Vivere in un mondo
[Ritornello]
Dove potremmo ballare (Potremmo ballare)
Io e te
Io e te
Potremmo ballare (io e te)
Io e te
Io e te
Se solo potessimo vederci
Vivendo in un mondo (oh si)
In cui potremmo ballare
Io e te
Io e te
In cui potremmo ballare (potremmo ballare)
Io e te
Io e te
Lascia un commento