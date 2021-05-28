Bob Sinclar – We Could Be Dancing (feat. Molly Hammar) è il nuovo singolo

Il deejay e produttore discografico francese Bob Sinclar torna con We Could Be Dancing, gradevole singolo interpretato da Molly Hammar, cantautrice svedese classe 1995, divenuta celebre nel 2011 dopo la partecipazione al talent show nazionale Idol, dove si è posizionata quarta nella classifica finale, e con i singoli Hunger e I’ll Be Fine, presentati durante i Melodifestivalen. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo pezzo.

La nuova canzone, che omaggia i meravigliosi anni ’80, è disponibile negli store e nelle piattaforme streaming da venerdì 28 maggio 2021, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.

E’ veramente un gradito ritorno quello dell’artista transalpino, molto amato anche dalle nostre parti, reduce dal successo di I’m On My Way, pubblicato a inizio giugno dello scorso anno. La nuova coinvolgente We Could Be Dancing, si candida ufficialmente come una delle hit dell’estate 2021. Se così fosse, sarebbe solo uno dei tanti successi della sua ventennale e gloriosa carriera, costellata da tormentoni mondiali e certificazioni Oro e Platino.

Testo We Could Be Dancing di Bob Sinclar

[Verse 1]

Been looking for the sound for a long time

I thought it’d be a while before I’d find

I wanna hear the sound, it feels right

I wanna feel the sound, we’re up all night

[Pre-Chorus]

We don’t have to hurt each other

We can live and learn

Yeah, if only we could see each other

Living in a world

[Chorus]

Where we could be dancing

You and me

You and me

We could be dancing (We could be dancing)

You and me

You and me

[Post-Chorus]

Where we could be

You and me

You and me

[Verse 2]

Been looking for the love for a long time

I thought it’d be a while before I’d find

I wanna see the love, it feels right

I wanna feel the love, we’re up all night

[Pre-Chorus]

We don’t have to hurt each other

We can live and learn

Yeah, if only we could see each other

Living in a world

[Chorus]

Where we could be dancing (We could be dancing)

You and me

You and me

We could be dancing (You and me)

You and me

You and me

If only we could see each other

Living in a world (Oh yeah)





Where we could be dancing

You and me

You and me

Where we could be dancing (could be dancing)

You and me

You and me

Autori: Bryan Devleeschouwer, Charlene Meulenberg, Christophe Le Friant, Michael Tordjman, Ralph Falcon.

We Could Be Dancing Traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Ho cercato il suono per tanto tempo

Ho pensato che sarebbe passato un po’ di tempo prima che lo trovassi

Voglio sentire il suono, mi sembra giusto

Voglio sentire il suono, siamo svegli tutta la notte

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non dobbiamo ferirci a vicenda

Possiamo vivere e imparare

Sì, se solo potessimo vederci

Vivere in un mondo

[Ritornello]

Dove potremmo ballare

Io e te

Io e te

Potremmo ballare (Potremmo ballare)

Io e te

Io e te

[Post-Ritornello]

Dove potremmo essere

Io e te

Io e te

[Strofa 2]

Ho cercato l’amore per molto tempo

Ho pensato che sarebbe passato un po’ di tempo prima che lo trovassi

Voglio vedere l’amore, mi sembra giusto

Voglio sentire l’amore, stiamo svegli tutta la notte

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non dobbiamo ferirci a vicenda

Possiamo vivere e imparare

Sì, se solo potessimo vederci

Vivere in un mondo

[Ritornello]

Dove potremmo ballare (Potremmo ballare)

Io e te

Io e te

Potremmo ballare (io e te)

Io e te

Io e te

Se solo potessimo vederci

Vivendo in un mondo (oh si)

In cui potremmo ballare

Io e te

Io e te

In cui potremmo ballare (potremmo ballare)

Io e te

Io e te

