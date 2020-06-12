Tom Walker – Wait for You: ascolta il nuovo singolo e leggi il testo

Wait for You è un dolcissimo e significativo singolo del cantautore scozzese Tom Walker, rilasciato l’11 giugno 2020 per Relentless Records. Ma di cosa parla questo brano? A chi si rivolge il cantante?
Scritta da Joel Laslett Pott & Cam Blackwood e prodotta da quest’ultimo, la canzone (testo, traduzione in italiano e audio) vuol trasmettere il messaggio che nella vita, è possibile superare qualsiasi difficile situazione, anche la più sconvolgente, sebbene ci voglia comunque tempo e il supporto di una persona che ti voglia bene.
Il brano è rivolto ad un amico dell’artista, rimasto traumatizzato insieme alla famiglia, da un qualcosa accaduta 15 anni fa, senza tuttavia specificare cosa. Il cantante si è così pronunciato:
“Questa è una canzone su un mio amico che ha vissuto qualcosa di veramente traumatico e sconvolgente, che circa 15 anni fa ha colpito lui e la sua famiglia. C’è voluto così tanto tempo per riprendersi. Se incontri oggi questa persona, è una delle persone più felici e socievoli che tu abbia mai incontrato, la prova vivente che anche quando i tempi sono diabolicamente difficili è possibile superarli. E ho pensato che quel messaggio fosse un buon messaggio in questo come periodo.”
Tom Walker – Wait for You Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
I’m just prayin’ you can figure this out
And when there’s nothing left, you know I’ll still be around
And if all of this is dragging you under
I’ll remind you of the world and its wonder
I’m just prayin’ we can figure this out
[Pre-Chorus]
These bitter dreams, they seem to last
And even though it’s in the past
[Chorus]
I know it’s hard for you to talk
Bail your soul and open up
I will wait for you, I will wait for you
Can’t pretend to understand
I’ll be here to hold your hand
I will wait for you, I will wait for you
[Verse 2]
I can’t imagine everything you’ve been through
You’ve taken the bad times and made ’em good
‘Cause when everything is dragging me under
You remind me of the world and its wonder
And I’m just glad that we have figured this out
[Pre-Chorus]
These bitter dreams, they seem to last
And even though it’s in the past
[Chorus]
I know it’s hard for you to talk
Bail your soul and open up
I will wait for you, I will wait for you
Can’t pretend to understand
I’ll be here to hold your hand
I will wait for you, I will wait for you
[Bridge]
I’ve never met someone as strong as you
I’ve never met someone as loved as you
I’ve never met someone like you
I’ve never met someone like you
[Outro]
‘Cause only you could make this into something beautiful
Only you can make a bitter song so sweet
And I can’t pretend to understand
But I’ll be here to hold your hand
I will wait for you
And oh-oh, I will wait for you
Sto solo pregando che tu possa risolvere la situazione
E quando non resterà niente, sai che sarò ancora qui
E se tutto questo ti trascinerà giù
Ti ricorderò il mondo e le sue meraviglie
Sto solo pregando che possiamo risolvere la situazione
Questi sogni amari, sembrano durare
E anche se fa parte passato
So che per te è difficile parlare
Salva la tua anima e apriti
Ti aspetterò, ti aspetterò
Non posso pretendere di capire
Sarò qui a tenerti la mano
Ti aspetterò, ti aspetterò
Non oso immaginare tutto quello che hai passato
Hai preso i brutti momenti e li hai fatti diventare belli
Perché quando tutto mi trascina giù
Mi ricordi il mondo e le sue meraviglie
E sono felice che abbiamo risolto la situazione
Questi sogni amari, sembrano durare
E anche se fa parte passato
So che per te è difficile parlare
Salva la tua anima e apriti
Ti aspetterò, ti aspetterò
Non posso pretendere di capire
Sarò qui a tenerti la mano
Ti aspetterò, ti aspetterò
Non ho mai conosciuto nessuno forte quanto te
Non ho mai conosciuto nessuno prezioso quanto te
Non ho mai conosciuto nessuno come te
Non ho mai conosciuto nessuno come te
Perché solo tu potresti trasformare tutto questo in qualcosa di bello
Solo tu puoi rendere così dolce una canzone amara
E non posso pretendere di capire
Ma sarò qui a stringerti la mano
Ti aspetterò
E oh-oh, ti aspetterò
Lascia un commento