Tom Walker – Wait for You: ascolta il nuovo singolo e leggi il testo









Wait for You è un dolcissimo e significativo singolo del cantautore scozzese Tom Walker, rilasciato l’11 giugno 2020 per Relentless Records. Ma di cosa parla questo brano? A chi si rivolge il cantante?

Scritta da Joel Laslett Pott & Cam Blackwood e prodotta da quest’ultimo, la canzone (testo, traduzione in italiano e audio) vuol trasmettere il messaggio che nella vita, è possibile superare qualsiasi difficile situazione, anche la più sconvolgente, sebbene ci voglia comunque tempo e il supporto di una persona che ti voglia bene.

Il brano è rivolto ad un amico dell’artista, rimasto traumatizzato insieme alla famiglia, da un qualcosa accaduta 15 anni fa, senza tuttavia specificare cosa. Il cantante si è così pronunciato:

“Questa è una canzone su un mio amico che ha vissuto qualcosa di veramente traumatico e sconvolgente, che circa 15 anni fa ha colpito lui e la sua famiglia. C’è voluto così tanto tempo per riprendersi. Se incontri oggi questa persona, è una delle persone più felici e socievoli che tu abbia mai incontrato, la prova vivente che anche quando i tempi sono diabolicamente difficili è possibile superarli. E ho pensato che quel messaggio fosse un buon messaggio in questo come periodo.”

Tom Walker – Wait for You Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

I’m just prayin’ you can figure this out

And when there’s nothing left, you know I’ll still be around

And if all of this is dragging you under

I’ll remind you of the world and its wonder

I’m just prayin’ we can figure this out

[Pre-Chorus]

These bitter dreams, they seem to last

And even though it’s in the past

[Chorus]

I know it’s hard for you to talk

Bail your soul and open up

I will wait for you, I will wait for you

Can’t pretend to understand

I’ll be here to hold your hand

I will wait for you, I will wait for you

[Verse 2]

I can’t imagine everything you’ve been through

You’ve taken the bad times and made ’em good

‘Cause when everything is dragging me under

You remind me of the world and its wonder

And I’m just glad that we have figured this out

[Pre-Chorus]

These bitter dreams, they seem to last

And even though it’s in the past

[Chorus]

I know it’s hard for you to talk

Bail your soul and open up

I will wait for you, I will wait for you

Can’t pretend to understand

I’ll be here to hold your hand

I will wait for you, I will wait for you





[Bridge]

I’ve never met someone as strong as you

I’ve never met someone as loved as you

I’ve never met someone like you

I’ve never met someone like you

[Outro]

‘Cause only you could make this into something beautiful

Only you can make a bitter song so sweet

And I can’t pretend to understand

But I’ll be here to hold your hand

I will wait for you

And oh-oh, I will wait for you





Sto solo pregando che tu possa risolvere la situazione

E quando non resterà niente, sai che sarò ancora qui

E se tutto questo ti trascinerà giù

Ti ricorderò il mondo e le sue meraviglie

Sto solo pregando che possiamo risolvere la situazione

Questi sogni amari, sembrano durare

E anche se fa parte passato

So che per te è difficile parlare

Salva la tua anima e apriti

Ti aspetterò, ti aspetterò

Non posso pretendere di capire

Sarò qui a tenerti la mano

Ti aspetterò, ti aspetterò





Non oso immaginare tutto quello che hai passato

Hai preso i brutti momenti e li hai fatti diventare belli

Perché quando tutto mi trascina giù

Mi ricordi il mondo e le sue meraviglie

E sono felice che abbiamo risolto la situazione

Questi sogni amari, sembrano durare

E anche se fa parte passato

So che per te è difficile parlare

Salva la tua anima e apriti

Ti aspetterò, ti aspetterò

Non posso pretendere di capire

Sarò qui a tenerti la mano

Ti aspetterò, ti aspetterò

Non ho mai conosciuto nessuno forte quanto te

Non ho mai conosciuto nessuno prezioso quanto te

Non ho mai conosciuto nessuno come te

Non ho mai conosciuto nessuno come te

Perché solo tu potresti trasformare tutto questo in qualcosa di bello

Solo tu puoi rendere così dolce una canzone amara

E non posso pretendere di capire

Ma sarò qui a stringerti la mano

Ti aspetterò

E oh-oh, ti aspetterò

