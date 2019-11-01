Tom Walker – Heartbeats: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Disponibile da venerdì 1° novembre 2019, Heartbeats è un singolo inedito del cantautore scozzese Tom Walker, che sarà incluso nell’edizione deluxe del disco d’esordio What a Time to Be Alive, rilasciata il successivo 8 novembre, a circa otto mesi dalla pubblicazione dell’edizione standard. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano.
Nella nuova versione del fortunato debut album, vi saranno anche il precedente estratto Better Half of Me, “Something to Believe In”, “Be Myself”, “Fly Away with Me”, “Leave a Light On” (Sony Bravia version) e la bella e significativa canzone in oggetto, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Sam Romans, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher & Ben Kohn, con produzione dei TMS.
In questo struggente pezzo, l’artista ricorda una persona molto importante, forse il suo migliore amico, che sembra evidente sia prematuramente scomparso.
Tom Walker – Heartbeats Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Hello my friend, it’s been a while
It’s been a minute since I passed you by
Same cities but we’re miles apart
Four kids, a house and two cars
Remember when we used to rule the world?
Park behind the golden arches, we
Had it all when we had nothing
I wish I’d seen it coming
[Pre-Chorus]
You should’ve told me you were in deep
You should’ve told me when it all went wrong
I hear you echo through the concrete
Down the streets where we once belonged
[Chorus]
If you need me, just call my name
I know we went our separate ways
But I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll share your pain, no, I won’t judge
We’ll pick it up where we left off
I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh-oh
[Verse 2]
Hello my friend, I should’ve called
It’s been years, hardly spoke at all
From the same place, just three doors down
Five mates raised in the same town
Remember when we used to rule the world?
Downin’ ciders by the station
Telly boys, thought we were famous
It’s those days that made us
[Pre-Chorus]
You should’ve told me you were in deep
You should’ve told me when it all went wrong
I hear you echo through the concrete
Down the streets where we once belonged
[Chorus]
If you need me, just call my name
I know we went our separate ways
But I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll share your pain, no, I won’t judge
We’ll pick it up where we left off
I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh-oh
[Bridge]
When you’re low and you need some love
I’ll be here to lift you up
When it feels like it’s too much
We’ll pick it up where we left off
If you’re scared and all alone
There’s a place that we call home
Racing down the older road
We’ll pick it up where we left off
[Chorus]
If you need me, just call my name
I know we went our separate ways
But I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll share your pain, no, I won’t judge
We’ll pick it up where we left off
I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh-oh
[Outro]
(Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh)
I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh oh-oh
(Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh)
I’ll be there in a heartbeat
I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh, oh
Ciao amico mio, ne è passato di tempo
E’ passato un minuto da quando sono passato vicino a te
Stesse città ma siamo a miglia di distanza
Quattro ragazzini, una casa e due macchine
Ricordi quando dominavamo il mondo?
Parcheggiavamo dietro gli archi dorati, noi
Avevamo tutto quando non avevamo niente
Avrei voluto prevederlo
Avresti dovuto dirmi che eri in pericolo
Avresti dovuto dirmi quando andava tutto storto
Sento il tuo rumore provenire dal cemento
Delle strade che un tempo ci appartenevamo
Se hai bisogno di me, grida il mio nome
So che abbiamo preso differenti strade
Ma sarò lì in un attimo
Sarò lì in un battibaleno
Condividerò il tuo dolore, no, non ti giudicherò
Ricominceremo da dove eravamo rimasti
Sarò lì in un battibaleno
Sarò lì in un battibaleno, oh-oh-oh
Ciao amico mio, avrei dovuto chiamarti
Sono passati anni, parlavo a malapena
Nello stesso posto, solo a tre porte di distanza
Cinque amici cresciuti nella stessa città
Ricordi quando governavamo il mondo?
Ci scolavamo succhi di frutta vicino alla stazione
Ragazzi da tv, pensavamo di essere famosi
Sono quei giorni che ci hanno creato
Avresti dovuto dirmi che eri in pericolo
Avresti dovuto dirmi quando andava tutto storto
Sento il tuo rumore provenire dal cemento
Delle strade che un tempo ci appartenevamo
Se hai bisogno di me, grida il mio nome
So che abbiamo preso differenti strade
Ma sarò lì in un attimo
Sarò lì in un battibaleno
Condividerò il tuo dolore, no, non ti giudicherò
Ricominceremo da dove eravamo rimasti
Sarò lì in un battibaleno
Sarò lì in un battibaleno, oh-oh-oh
Quando sei giù e hai bisogno di un po’ d’affetto
Sarò qui a tirarti su
Quando sembra che sia troppo
Riprenderemo il discorso da dove l’avevamo lasciato
Se hai paura e e ti senti tutto solo
C’è un posto che chiamiamo casa
Sfrecciando lungo la vecchia strada
Ricominceremo da dove eravamo rimasti
Se hai bisogno di me, grida il mio nome
So che abbiamo preso differenti strade
Ma sarò lì in un attimo
Sarò lì in un battibaleno
Condividerò il tuo dolore, no, non ti giudicherò
Ricominceremo da dove eravamo rimasti
Sarò lì in un battibaleno
Sarò lì in un battibaleno, oh-oh-oh
(Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh)
Sarò lì in un battibaleno
Sarò lì in un un attimo, oh oh-oh
(Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh)
Sarò lì in un attimo
Sarò lì in un attimo, oh, oh
