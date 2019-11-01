Tom Walker – Heartbeats: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Disponibile da venerdì 1° novembre 2019, Heartbeats è un singolo inedito del cantautore scozzese Tom Walker, che sarà incluso nell’edizione deluxe del disco d’esordio What a Time to Be Alive, rilasciata il successivo 8 novembre, a circa otto mesi dalla pubblicazione dell’edizione standard. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano.

Nella nuova versione del fortunato debut album, vi saranno anche il precedente estratto Better Half of Me, “Something to Believe In”, “Be Myself”, “Fly Away with Me”, “Leave a Light On” (Sony Bravia version) e la bella e significativa canzone in oggetto, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Sam Romans, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher & Ben Kohn, con produzione dei TMS.

In questo struggente pezzo, l’artista ricorda una persona molto importante, forse il suo migliore amico, che sembra evidente sia prematuramente scomparso.

Heartbeats Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

Hello my friend, it’s been a while

It’s been a minute since I passed you by

Same cities but we’re miles apart

Four kids, a house and two cars

Remember when we used to rule the world?

Park behind the golden arches, we

Had it all when we had nothing

I wish I’d seen it coming

[Pre-Chorus]

You should’ve told me you were in deep

You should’ve told me when it all went wrong

I hear you echo through the concrete

Down the streets where we once belonged

[Chorus]

If you need me, just call my name

I know we went our separate ways

But I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll share your pain, no, I won’t judge

We’ll pick it up where we left off

I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh-oh

[Verse 2]

Hello my friend, I should’ve called

It’s been years, hardly spoke at all

From the same place, just three doors down

Five mates raised in the same town

Remember when we used to rule the world?

Downin’ ciders by the station

Telly boys, thought we were famous

It’s those days that made us

[Pre-Chorus]

You should’ve told me you were in deep

You should’ve told me when it all went wrong

I hear you echo through the concrete

Down the streets where we once belonged

[Chorus]

If you need me, just call my name

I know we went our separate ways

But I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll share your pain, no, I won’t judge

We’ll pick it up where we left off

I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

When you’re low and you need some love

I’ll be here to lift you up

When it feels like it’s too much

We’ll pick it up where we left off

If you’re scared and all alone

There’s a place that we call home

Racing down the older road

We’ll pick it up where we left off





[Chorus]

If you need me, just call my name

I know we went our separate ways

But I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll share your pain, no, I won’t judge

We’ll pick it up where we left off

I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh-oh

[Outro]

(Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh)

I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh oh-oh

(Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh)

I’ll be there in a heartbeat

I’ll be there in a heartbeat, oh, oh





Ciao amico mio, ne è passato di tempo

E’ passato un minuto da quando sono passato vicino a te

Stesse città ma siamo a miglia di distanza

Quattro ragazzini, una casa e due macchine

Ricordi quando dominavamo il mondo?

Parcheggiavamo dietro gli archi dorati, noi

Avevamo tutto quando non avevamo niente

Avrei voluto prevederlo

Avresti dovuto dirmi che eri in pericolo

Avresti dovuto dirmi quando andava tutto storto

Sento il tuo rumore provenire dal cemento

Delle strade che un tempo ci appartenevamo

Se hai bisogno di me, grida il mio nome

So che abbiamo preso differenti strade

Ma sarò lì in un attimo

Sarò lì in un battibaleno

Condividerò il tuo dolore, no, non ti giudicherò

Ricominceremo da dove eravamo rimasti

Sarò lì in un battibaleno

Sarò lì in un battibaleno, oh-oh-oh

Ciao amico mio, avrei dovuto chiamarti

Sono passati anni, parlavo a malapena

Nello stesso posto, solo a tre porte di distanza

Cinque amici cresciuti nella stessa città

Ricordi quando governavamo il mondo?

Ci scolavamo succhi di frutta vicino alla stazione

Ragazzi da tv, pensavamo di essere famosi

Sono quei giorni che ci hanno creato





Avresti dovuto dirmi che eri in pericolo

Avresti dovuto dirmi quando andava tutto storto

Sento il tuo rumore provenire dal cemento

Delle strade che un tempo ci appartenevamo

Se hai bisogno di me, grida il mio nome

So che abbiamo preso differenti strade

Ma sarò lì in un attimo

Sarò lì in un battibaleno

Condividerò il tuo dolore, no, non ti giudicherò

Ricominceremo da dove eravamo rimasti

Sarò lì in un battibaleno

Sarò lì in un battibaleno, oh-oh-oh

Quando sei giù e hai bisogno di un po’ d’affetto

Sarò qui a tirarti su

Quando sembra che sia troppo

Riprenderemo il discorso da dove l’avevamo lasciato

Se hai paura e e ti senti tutto solo

C’è un posto che chiamiamo casa

Sfrecciando lungo la vecchia strada

Ricominceremo da dove eravamo rimasti

Se hai bisogno di me, grida il mio nome

So che abbiamo preso differenti strade

Ma sarò lì in un attimo

Sarò lì in un battibaleno

Condividerò il tuo dolore, no, non ti giudicherò

Ricominceremo da dove eravamo rimasti

Sarò lì in un battibaleno

Sarò lì in un battibaleno, oh-oh-oh

(Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh)

Sarò lì in un battibaleno

Sarò lì in un un attimo, oh oh-oh

(Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh-oh)

Sarò lì in un attimo

Sarò lì in un attimo, oh, oh

