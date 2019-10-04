Tom Walker – Better Half of Me: audio, testo e traduzione del brano inedito









L’8 novembre 2019 esce l’edizione deluxe del fortunato debut album di Tom Walker, What a Time to Be Alive, che includerà brani inediti come il singolo Better Half of Me, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 4 ottobre 2019.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa nuova e bella canzone, nella quale il cantautore britannico classe ’91, dice di aver finalmente trovato la dolce metà, che tuttavia non sembra abbia ancora avuto modo di incontrare di persona, anche se manca davvero poco al fatidico giorno in cui i due si guarderanno negli occhi.

Tom Walker – Better Half of Me Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

You’ll always be my number one

Hold up more than good enough

Giving everything I’ve got, taking every second lost

Six years just ain’t enough

With you i’m happy being me

Don’t pretend ’cause I don’t need to

I’m a thousand miles from home

Never on my own with you whispering down the phone

Sarai sempre la mia numero uno

Resisto più che bene

Do’ tutto quello che ho, recuperando ogni secondo perso

Sei anni non sono abbastanza

Sono felice di essere me stesso con te

Non fingere perché non ne ho bisogno

Sono a mille chilometri da casa

Non mi sento mai solo con te che sussurri al telefono

[Pre-Chorus]

Guess we never saw this coming

Halfway round the world calling

But I just want you to know

Immagino che non avevamo previsto questo

Chiami dall’altra parte del mondo

Ma voglio solo che tu sappia

[Chorus]

That I have all I need

With you standing right in front of me

I’ll finally see what it means to be complete

Don’t need to spend all my life chasing gold

Any rebel you’re coming home

Oh, I have all i need

If you’d be the better half of me

Che ho tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Con te proprio davanti a me

Vedrò finalmente cosa significa essere completi

Non ho bisogno di passare tutta la mia vita a caccia di oro

Qualsiasi ribelle torna a casa

Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me

[Verse 2]

I’m still up, it’s 4 AM

Is this Amsterdam or Berlin?

I’m just waiting for the day

We finally get to say these words face to face





Sono ancora in piedi, sono le 4 del mattino

Questa è Amsterdam o Berlino?

Sto solo aspettando il giorno

In cui possiamo finalmente dirci faccia a faccia queste parole

[Pre-Chorus]

Guess we never saw this coming

Halfway round the world calling

But I just want you to know

Immagino che non avevamo previsto questo

Chiami dall’altra parte del mondo

Ma voglio solo che tu sappia

[Chorus]

That I have all I need

With you standing right in front of me

I’ll finally see what it means to be complete

Don’t need to spend all my life chasing gold

Any rebel you’re coming home

Oh, i have all i need

If you’d be the better half of me

Che ho tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Con te proprio davanti a me

Vedrò finalmente cosa significa essere completi

Non ho bisogno di passare tutta la mia vita a caccia di oro

Qualsiasi ribelle torna a casa

Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me

I have all I need

With you standing right in front of me

I’ll finally see what it means to be complete

Don’t need to spend all my life chasing gold

Any rebel you’re coming home

Oh, I have all I need

If you’d be the better half of me





Ho tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Con te proprio davanti a me

Vedrò finalmente cosa significa essere completi

Non ho bisogno di passare tutta la vita a caccia di oro

Qualsiasi ribelle torna a casa

Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me

[Outro]

If you’d be the better half of me

Yeah, will you be the better half of me?

Will you be the better half of me?

Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me

Sì, sarai la metà migliore di me?

Sarai la metà migliore di me?





