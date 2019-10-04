Tom Walker – Better Half of Me: audio, testo e traduzione del brano inedito

L’8 novembre 2019 esce l’edizione deluxe del fortunato debut album di Tom Walker, What a Time to Be Alive, che includerà brani inediti come il singolo Better Half of Me, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 4 ottobre 2019.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa nuova e bella canzone, nella quale il cantautore britannico classe ’91, dice di aver finalmente trovato la dolce metà, che tuttavia non sembra abbia ancora avuto modo di incontrare di persona, anche se manca davvero poco al fatidico giorno in cui i due si guarderanno negli occhi.
Tom Walker – Better Half of Me Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
You’ll always be my number one
Hold up more than good enough
Giving everything I’ve got, taking every second lost
Six years just ain’t enough
With you i’m happy being me
Don’t pretend ’cause I don’t need to
I’m a thousand miles from home
Never on my own with you whispering down the phone
Sarai sempre la mia numero uno
Resisto più che bene
Do’ tutto quello che ho, recuperando ogni secondo perso
Sei anni non sono abbastanza
Sono felice di essere me stesso con te
Non fingere perché non ne ho bisogno
Sono a mille chilometri da casa
Non mi sento mai solo con te che sussurri al telefono
[Pre-Chorus]
Guess we never saw this coming
Halfway round the world calling
But I just want you to know
Immagino che non avevamo previsto questo
Chiami dall’altra parte del mondo
Ma voglio solo che tu sappia
[Chorus]
That I have all I need
With you standing right in front of me
I’ll finally see what it means to be complete
Don’t need to spend all my life chasing gold
Any rebel you’re coming home
Oh, I have all i need
If you’d be the better half of me
Che ho tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Con te proprio davanti a me
Vedrò finalmente cosa significa essere completi
Non ho bisogno di passare tutta la mia vita a caccia di oro
Qualsiasi ribelle torna a casa
Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me
[Verse 2]
I’m still up, it’s 4 AM
Is this Amsterdam or Berlin?
I’m just waiting for the day
We finally get to say these words face to face
Sono ancora in piedi, sono le 4 del mattino
Questa è Amsterdam o Berlino?
Sto solo aspettando il giorno
In cui possiamo finalmente dirci faccia a faccia queste parole
[Pre-Chorus]
Guess we never saw this coming
Halfway round the world calling
But I just want you to know
Immagino che non avevamo previsto questo
Chiami dall’altra parte del mondo
Ma voglio solo che tu sappia
[Chorus]
That I have all I need
With you standing right in front of me
I’ll finally see what it means to be complete
Don’t need to spend all my life chasing gold
Any rebel you’re coming home
Oh, i have all i need
If you’d be the better half of me
Che ho tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Con te proprio davanti a me
Vedrò finalmente cosa significa essere completi
Non ho bisogno di passare tutta la mia vita a caccia di oro
Qualsiasi ribelle torna a casa
Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me
I have all I need
With you standing right in front of me
I’ll finally see what it means to be complete
Don’t need to spend all my life chasing gold
Any rebel you’re coming home
Oh, I have all I need
If you’d be the better half of me
Ho tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Con te proprio davanti a me
Vedrò finalmente cosa significa essere completi
Non ho bisogno di passare tutta la vita a caccia di oro
Qualsiasi ribelle torna a casa
Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me
[Outro]
If you’d be the better half of me
Yeah, will you be the better half of me?
Will you be the better half of me?
Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me
Sì, sarai la metà migliore di me?
Sarai la metà migliore di me?
