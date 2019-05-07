Tish – Try to C: ascolta il nuovo singolo + testo e traduzione in italiano

Dal 3 maggio 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Tijana Boric, in arte Tish, che si intitola Try to C. Leggi il testo, la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio dell’inedito, con il quale si sfiderà ad Amici 18 contro Mameli e la sua Lentiggini.
On air da venerdì 10 maggio, questa orecchiabile canzone, caratterizzata da un incisivo ritornello che fa venir voglia di essere canticchiato, anticipa l’EP d’esordio della 18enne cantante e musicista (suona chitarra, pianoforte, violino, viola e ukulele) nata nella Repubblica Serba, che si intitola appunto Tish.
Nel mini disco, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 17 maggio, saranno presenti sette canzoni, 4 delle quali scritte di suo pugno e le cover “Wicked games” e “Vedrai vedrai”. Le altre tracce sono “You Make Me Vomit”, “Casino'”, “Black & White” e “How Can You Live”.
Try to C testo – Tish
I remember that day, looking at you
thinking maybe you should feel me too
you can’t buy my feelings
all I can give you is my heart bleedings.
You try to convince me and provoke me
you try to cheat on me and you broke me
try to fix it and you failed
now these feelings got me change.
I want you to feel like you don’t wanna be here
wish you could see how I disappear
when you feel that I’m the only one you wanna see.
Boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh
you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiai oh
you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
Now the thought of you just to find
but all these rules on in my mind
I tried to move on, go on sing along, try on
everywhere and on this world.
I want you to feel like you don’t wanna be here
wish you could see how I disappear
when you feel that I’m the only one you wanna see.
Boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh
you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiai oh
you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
When you said you don’t wanna be hurt
just because you knew the reality was dirt
I said aiaiaiaiaiai you beg me for that
boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiai you beg me for that
I want you to feel like you don’t wanna be here
wish you could see how I disappear
and you feel that I’m the only one you wanna see.
Boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh
you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiai oh
you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
Tish Try to C traduzione
Mi ricordo quel giorno, guardandoti
pensavo che forse tu dovresti sentire anche me
non puoi comprare i miei sentimenti
tutto ciò che posso darti è il mio cuore sanguinante.
Tu cerchi di convincermi e provocarmi
cerchi di tradirmi e farmi a pezzi
cerchi di rimediare e fallisci
ora questi sentimenti mi hanno fatta cambiare.
Voglio che ti senti come se non volessi stare qui
Mi piacerebbe che tu potessi vedere che non ci sono
quando senti che sono l’unica che vuoi vedere.
Ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh
stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh
stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
Ora il pensiero di te solo per scoprire
Ma tutte queste regole nella mia testa
Ho provato ad andare avanti, andare avanti, cantare insieme, provare
ovunque e in questo mondo
Voglio che ti senti come se non volessi stare qui
Mi piacerebbe che tu potessi vedere che non ci sono
quando senti che sono l’unica che vuoi vedere.
Ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh
stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh
stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
Quando hai detto che non vuoi essere ferito
solo perché sapevi che la realtà non era rose e fiori
Ho detto aiaiaiaiaiai che mi implori per questo
ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai mi supplichi per questo
Voglio che ti senti come se non volessi stare qui
Mi piacerebbe che tu potessi vedere che non ci sono
e che senti che sono l’unica che vuoi vedere.
Ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh
stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh
stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh
