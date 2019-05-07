Tish – Try to C: ascolta il nuovo singolo + testo e traduzione in italiano





Dal 3 maggio 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Tijana Boric, in arte Tish, che si intitola Try to C. Leggi il testo, la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio dell’inedito, con il quale si sfiderà ad Amici 18 contro Mameli e la sua Lentiggini.

On air da venerdì 10 maggio, questa orecchiabile canzone, caratterizzata da un incisivo ritornello che fa venir voglia di essere canticchiato, anticipa l’EP d’esordio della 18enne cantante e musicista (suona chitarra, pianoforte, violino, viola e ukulele) nata nella Repubblica Serba, che si intitola appunto Tish.

Nel mini disco, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 17 maggio, saranno presenti sette canzoni, 4 delle quali scritte di suo pugno e le cover “Wicked games” e “Vedrai vedrai”. Le altre tracce sono “You Make Me Vomit”, “Casino'”, “Black & White” e “How Can You Live”.

Try to C testo – Tish

I remember that day, looking at you

thinking maybe you should feel me too

you can’t buy my feelings

all I can give you is my heart bleedings.

You try to convince me and provoke me

you try to cheat on me and you broke me

try to fix it and you failed

now these feelings got me change.

I want you to feel like you don’t wanna be here

wish you could see how I disappear

when you feel that I’m the only one you wanna see.

Boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh

you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiai oh

you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

Now the thought of you just to find

but all these rules on in my mind

I tried to move on, go on sing along, try on

everywhere and on this world.

I want you to feel like you don’t wanna be here

wish you could see how I disappear

when you feel that I’m the only one you wanna see.

Boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh

you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiai oh

you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

When you said you don’t wanna be hurt

just because you knew the reality was dirt

I said aiaiaiaiaiai you beg me for that

boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiai you beg me for that





I want you to feel like you don’t wanna be here

wish you could see how I disappear

and you feel that I’m the only one you wanna see.

Boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh

you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

boy I was like aiaiaiaiaiai oh

you’re talking shh aiaiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh





Tish Try to C traduzione

Mi ricordo quel giorno, guardandoti

pensavo che forse tu dovresti sentire anche me

non puoi comprare i miei sentimenti

tutto ciò che posso darti è il mio cuore sanguinante.

Tu cerchi di convincermi e provocarmi

cerchi di tradirmi e farmi a pezzi

cerchi di rimediare e fallisci

ora questi sentimenti mi hanno fatta cambiare.

Voglio che ti senti come se non volessi stare qui

Mi piacerebbe che tu potessi vedere che non ci sono

quando senti che sono l’unica che vuoi vedere.

Ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh

stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh

stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

Ora il pensiero di te solo per scoprire

Ma tutte queste regole nella mia testa

Ho provato ad andare avanti, andare avanti, cantare insieme, provare

ovunque e in questo mondo





Voglio che ti senti come se non volessi stare qui

Mi piacerebbe che tu potessi vedere che non ci sono

quando senti che sono l’unica che vuoi vedere.

Ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh

stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh

stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

Quando hai detto che non vuoi essere ferito

solo perché sapevi che la realtà non era rose e fiori

Ho detto aiaiaiaiaiai che mi implori per questo

ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai mi supplichi per questo

Voglio che ti senti come se non volessi stare qui

Mi piacerebbe che tu potessi vedere che non ci sono

e che senti che sono l’unica che vuoi vedere.

Ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh

stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

ragazzo ho pensato aiaiaiaiaiai oh

stai parlando shh aiaiaiaiaiaiai oh oh oh oh

