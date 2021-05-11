Gabry Ponte, LUM!X, Prezioso – Thunder è il nuovo singolo (video e testo)

Da venerdì 7 maggio 2021 è disponibile Thunder, un coinvolgente e spensierato singolo, frutto della collaborazione tra Gabry Ponte, LUM!X e Prezioso, on air dal successivo 10 maggio.

Leggi il testo di questa simpaticissima canzone prodotta da Giorgio Prezioso, Luca Michlmayr, meglio conosciuto come LUM!X, e dal torinese Gabry Ponte, disponibile anche nella versione Extended Mix. AL momento non è dato sapere chi sia l’interprete di questa convincente release, che solo su Spotify viaggia verso i 300.000 streams.

Il testo di Thunder – by Gabry Ponte, Prezioso &LUM!X

[Chorus]

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our thumbs went up in the air

Sung in the wind and sung to the thunder rolling over and over we’re

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our thumbs went up in the air

Sung in the wind and sung to the thunder rolling over and over we’re down

[Verse 1]

We’re getting on fire

We’re rising up higher

The bottle is up

We’re over the top

Is time to get wild

The time of our life

It’s happening now

We’re outta control

Together we rolling

Over and over

[Chorus]

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air

Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air

Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air

Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air

Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder

[Drop]

[Verse 2]

We gotta rock, rock

Party till the last shot

Fill that jug and raise your cup up

We gotta chug, chug

Better take it non stop

Hey! Come drink it till the last drop





[Bridge]

So please, just let us burning down this place

And we will end up in the hall of fame

Let’s get ready for a drinking game

So come and sip it to the last drop

Over and over we’re

[Chorus]

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air

Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air

Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air

Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re

Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air

Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder

[Drop]

Thunder Traduzione canzone

[Ritornello]

Lungo il fiume, siamo ubriachi e tutti i nostri pollici si sono alzati in aria

Cantato nel vento e cantato al rumore del tuono ripetutamente siamo

Lungo il fiume, siamo ubriachi e tutti i nostri pollici si sono alzati in aria

Cantato nel vento e cantato al rumore del tuono ripetutamente siamo

[Strofa 1]

Ci stiamo infiammando

Stiamo salendo più in alto

La bottiglia è vuota

Siamo sopra le righe

È ora di scatenarsi

Il nostro momento

Sta accadendo adesso

Siamo fuori controllo

Giriamo insieme

Di continuo

[Ritornello]

[Drop]

[Strofa 2]

Dobbiamo spaccare, spaccare

Far festa fino all’ultimo colpo

Riempi quel bottiglione e alza il bicchiere

Dobbiamo bere, bere

Meglio senza sosta

Ehi! Vieni a berlo fino all’ultima goccia

[Ponte]

Quindi, per favore, lasciaci infiammare questo posto

E finiremo nella hall of fame

Prepariamoci per un gioco in cui si beve

Quindi vieni a sorseggiarlo fino all’ultima goccia

Di continuo siamo

[Ritornello]

[Drop]



