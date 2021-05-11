Gabry Ponte, LUM!X, Prezioso – Thunder è il nuovo singolo (video e testo)

Da venerdì 7 maggio 2021 è disponibile Thunder, un coinvolgente e spensierato singolo, frutto della collaborazione tra Gabry Ponte, LUM!X e Prezioso, on air dal successivo 10 maggio.
Leggi il testo di questa simpaticissima canzone prodotta da Giorgio Prezioso, Luca Michlmayr, meglio conosciuto come LUM!X, e dal torinese Gabry Ponte, disponibile anche nella versione Extended Mix. AL momento non è dato sapere chi sia l’interprete di questa convincente release, che solo su Spotify viaggia verso i 300.000 streams.
Il testo di Thunder – by Gabry Ponte, Prezioso &LUM!X
[Chorus]
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our thumbs went up in the air
Sung in the wind and sung to the thunder rolling over and over we’re
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our thumbs went up in the air
Sung in the wind and sung to the thunder rolling over and over we’re down
[Verse 1]
We’re getting on fire
We’re rising up higher
The bottle is up
We’re over the top
Is time to get wild
The time of our life
It’s happening now
We’re outta control
Together we rolling
Over and over
[Chorus]
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air
Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air
Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air
Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air
Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder
[Drop]
[Verse 2]
We gotta rock, rock
Party till the last shot
Fill that jug and raise your cup up
We gotta chug, chug
Better take it non stop
Hey! Come drink it till the last drop
[Bridge]
So please, just let us burning down this place
And we will end up in the hall of fame
Let’s get ready for a drinking game
So come and sip it to the last drop
Over and over we’re
[Chorus]
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air
Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air
Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air
Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder all and over and over we’re
Down the river, we’re drunk and all of our arms are up in the air
Sung in the wind is sent to the thunder
[Drop]
Thunder Traduzione canzone
[Ritornello]
Lungo il fiume, siamo ubriachi e tutti i nostri pollici si sono alzati in aria
Cantato nel vento e cantato al rumore del tuono ripetutamente siamo
Lungo il fiume, siamo ubriachi e tutti i nostri pollici si sono alzati in aria
Cantato nel vento e cantato al rumore del tuono ripetutamente siamo
[Strofa 1]
Ci stiamo infiammando
Stiamo salendo più in alto
La bottiglia è vuota
Siamo sopra le righe
È ora di scatenarsi
Il nostro momento
Sta accadendo adesso
Siamo fuori controllo
Giriamo insieme
Di continuo
[Ritornello]
[Drop]
[Strofa 2]
Dobbiamo spaccare, spaccare
Far festa fino all’ultimo colpo
Riempi quel bottiglione e alza il bicchiere
Dobbiamo bere, bere
Meglio senza sosta
Ehi! Vieni a berlo fino all’ultima goccia
[Ponte]
Quindi, per favore, lasciaci infiammare questo posto
E finiremo nella hall of fame
Prepariamoci per un gioco in cui si beve
Quindi vieni a sorseggiarlo fino all’ultima goccia
Di continuo siamo
[Ritornello]
[Drop]
