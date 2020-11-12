Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am: video, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Rilasciato alle ore 19 del 12 ottobre 2020, Therefore I Am è un singolo della cantautrice statunitense Billie Eilish, come sempre scritto a quattro mani con il fratello Finneas, che l’ha anche prodotto.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e il video di questa contagiosa canzone, che arriva dopo i successi di Everything I Wanted e di My Future, usciti rispettivamente nel novembre 2019 e il 31 luglio 2020. Nel mezzo, No Time To Die, brano inciso per la colonna sonora del film dell’omonimo film di James Bond.

Questo è il quarto singolo della giovane cantane americana dall’uscita dell’album di debutto vincitore del Grammy, “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?”. In questa canzone, la cantante classe 2001 si rivolge a coloro i quali cercano di usare il suo nome per trarne beneficio.

Testo e Traduzione di Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

[Ritornello]

I’m not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you’re the man

I think, therefore, I am

I’m not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you’re the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Strofa 1]

Stop, what the hell are you talking about?

Get my pretty name outta your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don’t talk ’bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn’t real

Your world’s an ideal

[Pre-Ritornello]

So go have fun

I really couldn’t care less

And you can give ’em my best, but just know

[Ritornello]

I’m not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you’re the man

I think, therefore, I am

I’m not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you’re the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Strofa 2]

I don’t want press to put your name next to mine, we’re on different lines

So I wanna be nice enough, they don’t call my bluff

‘Cause I hate to find

Articles, articles, articles

I’d rather you remain unremarkable

Got a lotta interviews, interviews, interviews

When they say your name, I just act confused

[Pre-Ritornello]

Did you have fun?

I really couldn’t care less

And you can give ’em my best, but just know

[Ritornello]

I’m not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you’re the man

I think, therefore, I am

I’m not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you’re the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Bridge]

I’m sorry, I don’t think I caught your name

I’m sorry, I don’t think I caught your name





[Ritornello]

I’m not your friend or anything (I’m not your friend)

Damn, you think that you’re the man

(They wanna, they can try to)

I think, therefore, I am (Damn)

I’m not your friend or anything (Friend, they wanna)

Damn, you think that you’re the man (You’re the man)

I think, therefore, I am (Therefore, I am)





[Rit.]

Non sono tua amica o altro

Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo

Penso, quindi, di essere

Non sono tua amica o altro

Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo

Penso, quindi, di essere

[Str. 1]

Fermo, di che diavolo stai parlando?

Togli il mio bel nome dalla tua bocca

Non siamo uguali con o senza

Non stare a parlare di come tu possa sapere come potrei sentirmi

In cima al mondo, ma il tuo mondo non è reale

Il tuo mondo è un ideale

[Pre-rit.]

Quindi vai pure a divertirti

Davvero non potrebbe fregarmene di meno

E puoi salutarli da parte mia, ma sappi che

[Rit.]

Non sono tua amica o altro

Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo

Penso, quindi, di essere

Non sono tua amica o altro

Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo

Penso, quindi, di essere

[Str. 2]

Non voglio che la stampa metta il tuo nome accanto al mio, siamo su linee diverse

Quindi voglio essere sufficientemente gentile, non richiamare la loro attenzione

Perché odio trovare

Articoli, articoli, articoli

Preferirei che tu rimanga anonimo

Ho un sacco di interviste, interviste, interviste

Quando dicono il tuo nome, mi confondo





[Pre-ritornello]

Ti sei divertito?

Davvero non potrebbe fregarmene di meno

E puoi salutarli da parte mia, ma sappi che

[Rit.]

Non sono tua amica o altro

Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo

Penso, quindi, di essere

Non sono tua amica o altro

Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo

Penso, quindi, di essere

[Ponte]

Mi dispiace, non credo di aver capito il tuo nome

Mi dispiace, non credo di aver capito il tuo nome

[Rit.]

Non sono tua amica o altro (non sono tua amica)

Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo

(Vogliono, possono provare)

Penso, quindi, di essere (dannazione)

Non sono tua amica o altro (amica, loro vogliono)

Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo (essere l’uomo)

Penso, quindi, di essere (Pertanto, io sono)

Il video di Therefore I Am

Nel filmato diretto dalla stessa Billie Eilish, la vediamo gironzolare, correre e ballare all’interno di un centro commerciale desolatamente vuoto. La cantante ne approfitta per fare anche qualche spuntino…



