Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am: video, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Rilasciato alle ore 19 del 12 ottobre 2020, Therefore I Am è un singolo della cantautrice statunitense Billie Eilish, come sempre scritto a quattro mani con il fratello Finneas, che l’ha anche prodotto.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e il video di questa contagiosa canzone, che arriva dopo i successi di Everything I Wanted e di My Future, usciti rispettivamente nel novembre 2019 e il 31 luglio 2020. Nel mezzo, No Time To Die, brano inciso per la colonna sonora del film dell’omonimo film di James Bond.
Questo è il quarto singolo della giovane cantane americana dall’uscita dell’album di debutto vincitore del Grammy, “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?”. In questa canzone, la cantante classe 2001 si rivolge a coloro i quali cercano di usare il suo nome per trarne beneficio.
Testo e Traduzione di Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish
[Ritornello]
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
[Strofa 1]
Stop, what the hell are you talking about?
Get my pretty name outta your mouth
We are not the same with or without
Don’t talk ’bout me like how you might know how I feel
Top of the world, but your world isn’t real
Your world’s an ideal
[Pre-Ritornello]
So go have fun
I really couldn’t care less
And you can give ’em my best, but just know
[Ritornello]
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
[Strofa 2]
I don’t want press to put your name next to mine, we’re on different lines
So I wanna be nice enough, they don’t call my bluff
‘Cause I hate to find
Articles, articles, articles
I’d rather you remain unremarkable
Got a lotta interviews, interviews, interviews
When they say your name, I just act confused
[Pre-Ritornello]
Did you have fun?
I really couldn’t care less
And you can give ’em my best, but just know
[Ritornello]
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
[Bridge]
I’m sorry, I don’t think I caught your name
I’m sorry, I don’t think I caught your name
[Ritornello]
I’m not your friend or anything (I’m not your friend)
Damn, you think that you’re the man
(They wanna, they can try to)
I think, therefore, I am (Damn)
I’m not your friend or anything (Friend, they wanna)
Damn, you think that you’re the man (You’re the man)
I think, therefore, I am (Therefore, I am)
[Rit.]
Non sono tua amica o altro
Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo
Penso, quindi, di essere
Non sono tua amica o altro
Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo
Penso, quindi, di essere
[Str. 1]
Fermo, di che diavolo stai parlando?
Togli il mio bel nome dalla tua bocca
Non siamo uguali con o senza
Non stare a parlare di come tu possa sapere come potrei sentirmi
In cima al mondo, ma il tuo mondo non è reale
Il tuo mondo è un ideale
[Pre-rit.]
Quindi vai pure a divertirti
Davvero non potrebbe fregarmene di meno
E puoi salutarli da parte mia, ma sappi che
[Rit.]
Non sono tua amica o altro
Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo
Penso, quindi, di essere
Non sono tua amica o altro
Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo
Penso, quindi, di essere
[Str. 2]
Non voglio che la stampa metta il tuo nome accanto al mio, siamo su linee diverse
Quindi voglio essere sufficientemente gentile, non richiamare la loro attenzione
Perché odio trovare
Articoli, articoli, articoli
Preferirei che tu rimanga anonimo
Ho un sacco di interviste, interviste, interviste
Quando dicono il tuo nome, mi confondo
[Pre-ritornello]
Ti sei divertito?
Davvero non potrebbe fregarmene di meno
E puoi salutarli da parte mia, ma sappi che
[Rit.]
Non sono tua amica o altro
Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo
Penso, quindi, di essere
Non sono tua amica o altro
Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo
Penso, quindi, di essere
[Ponte]
Mi dispiace, non credo di aver capito il tuo nome
Mi dispiace, non credo di aver capito il tuo nome
[Rit.]
Non sono tua amica o altro (non sono tua amica)
Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo
(Vogliono, possono provare)
Penso, quindi, di essere (dannazione)
Non sono tua amica o altro (amica, loro vogliono)
Dannazione, pensi di essere l’uomo (essere l’uomo)
Penso, quindi, di essere (Pertanto, io sono)
Il video di Therefore I Am
Nel filmato diretto dalla stessa Billie Eilish, la vediamo gironzolare, correre e ballare all’interno di un centro commerciale desolatamente vuoto. La cantante ne approfitta per fare anche qualche spuntino…
