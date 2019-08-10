Slipknot – Nero Forte: audio, testo e traduzione









Nero Forte è la quinta traccia di We Are Not Your Kind, sesto album in studio degli Slipknot, uscito il 9 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone scritta dal gruppo e prodotta con la collaborazione di Greg Fidelman.

La band heavy metal statunitense utilizza due parole italiane per dare il titolo a questo contagioso pezzo che, come altri brani facenti parte della sesta era discografica, parla del cantante Corey Taylor e del suo stato depressivo, una depressione identificata come un’entità che lo prosciuga dal suo essere. Nero potrebbe anche essere riferito al nome dell’imperatore romano Nerone, mentre Forte significa qualcosa in cui una persona eccelle. Il pre-ritornello recita infatti “That’s what you do best”: la depressione prende il sopravvento su Corey ed è quello che gli riesce meglio.

Testo e traduzione di Nero Forte

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

Watch this

Guarda questo

[Verse 1]

I’m never enough

You bleed me dry, using me up

Dissatisfied and used

Another key to the empty spot in you

I’m sick as a fuck

I’m in my prime, what do you want?

I guess it’s time to see

If you’re lost in hell, you’ll find no peace

Ooh, wade through hate and fear

I haven’t felt like this in years

Not much left, so uprooted

Fists clenched tight in the pockets of my hoodie

And I know where I need to go

But the voice of reason can’t say no

It’s in the eyes and heart

Just the latest psycho off the charts

Io non sono mai sufficiente

Mi hai dissanguato, usandomi

Mi sento insoddisfatto e usato

Un’altra chiave per il posto vuoto che c’è in te

Sto veramente male

Sono nel fiore dei miei anni, che cosa vuoi?

Direi che sia ora di vedere

Se ti sei perso all’inferno, non troverai pace

Ooh, guaderai attraverso l’odio e la paura

Non mi sentivo così da anni

Non è rimasto molto, così sradicato

Pugni chiusi stretti nelle tasche della mia felpa

E so quale direzione prendere

Ma la voce della ragione non può dire di no

È negli occhi e nel cuore

Solo l’ultimo psicopatico fuori dal comune

[Pre-Chorus]

That’s what you do best

E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio

[Chorus]

A home like yours is upside down

Too much animosity

Nobody does it better than the enemy

A hope like yours won’t help me now

You can do your worst to me

At the end of the day, that’s what you do best

A home like yours is upside down

Too much animosity

Nobody does it better than the enemy

A hope like yours won’t help me now

You can do your worst to me

At the end of the day, that’s what you do best

Una casa come la tua è rovesciata

Troppa animosità

Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico

Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà ora

Puoi fare del tuo peggio per me

Alla fine della giornata, è quello che fai meglio

Una casa come la tua è sottosopra

Troppa ostilità

Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico

Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà adesso

Puoi fare del tuo peggio con me

In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio

[Verse 2]

I know, and even if I didn’t know, I would lie

So many would believe it

Stand up and resist the chains

Of all the people in belligerent sick restraint

I wasn’t enough

You bled me dry, which way is up?

Oh, you’re a lie and a fake

I hope that truth is not too late

Lo so e anche se non lo sapessi, mentirei

Così tanti ci crederebbero

Alzati e resisti alle catene

Di tutte le persone in aggressiva e malata moderazione

Non bastavo

Mi hai dissanguato, da che parte è?

Oh, sei un bugiardo e un impostore

Spero che non sia troppo tardi per la verità





[Pre-Chorus]

That’s what you do best

E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio

[Chorus]

A home like yours is upside down

Too much animosity

Nobody does it better than the enemy

A hope like yours won’t help me now

You can do your worst to me

At the end of the day, that’s what you do best

A home like yours is upside down

Too much animosity

Nobody does it better than the enemy

A hope like yours won’t help me now

You can do your worst to me

At the end of the day, that’s what you do best

Una casa come la tua è rovesciata

Troppa animosità

Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico

Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà ora

Puoi fare del tuo peggio per me

Alla fine della giornata, è quello che fai meglio

Una casa come la tua è sottosopra

Troppa ostilità

Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico

Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà adesso

Puoi fare del tuo peggio con me

In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio

[Post-Chorus]

That’s what you do best

That’s what you do best

That’s what you do best (Hahahaha)

E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio

E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio

E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio (Hahahaha)

[Bridge]

(Why) Why was it easy for you?

(Did) Did I deserve the abuse?

(I) I can’t believe I let it

(Not) Not what I wanted

(See) See through your bullshit

(You’re) You’re so traumatic

(True) True to your form of

(Face) Every consequence

(Un-) Unintimidated

(-’til) ‘Til the very end

(It) It’ll never happen

(Was) Was it all a lie?

(Too) Many motherfuckers

(Late) That’s what you do best

(Lie) That’s what you do best

(Lie) That’s what you do best

That’s what you do best

(Perché) Perché è stato facile per te?

Merito quest’abuso?

(Io) Non posso credere di averlo permesso

(Non) Non volevo questo

(Capisco) Ho capito le tue intenzioni

(Sei) Sei così traumatizzante

(Vero) Fedele alla tua forma di

(Faccia) Ogni conseguenza

Senza timore

(Fino) ‘Fino alla fine

(Non) Non accadrà mai

(Era) Era tutta una menzogna?

(Troppi) Troppi figli di pu**ana

(Tardi) E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio

(Mentire) E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio

(Mentire) E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio

E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio





[Chorus]

A home like yours is upside down

Too much animosity

Nobody does it better than the enemy

A hope like yours won’t help me now

You can do your worst to me

At the end of the day, that’s what you do best

A home like yours is upside down

Too much animosity

Nobody does it better than the enemy

A hope like yours won’t help me now

You can do your worst to me

At the end of the day, that’s what you do best

A home like yours is upside down

You can do your worst to me

At the end of the day, that’s what you do best

A hope like yours won’t help me now

You can do your worst to me

At the end of the day, that’s what you do best

Una casa come la tua è rovesciata

Troppa animosità

Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico

Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà ora

Puoi fare del tuo peggio per me

Alla fine della giornata, è quello che fai meglio

Una casa come la tua è sottosopra

Troppa ostilità

Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico

Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà adesso

Puoi fare del tuo peggio con me

In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio

Una casa come la tua è rovesciata

Puoi fare del tuo peggio con me

In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio

Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà ora

Riesci a fare del tuo peggio con me

In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio

[Outro]

That’s what you do, that’s what you do best, yeah

(That’s what you do best)

(That’s what you do best)

(That’s what you do best)

(That’s what you do best)

(That’s what you do best)

(That’s what you do best)

That’s what you do best, that’s what you do best

E’ la cosa che ti riesce, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio, sì

(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)

(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)

(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)

(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)

(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)

(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)

E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio, è quello che ti riesce meglio





Ascolta su:



