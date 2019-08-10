Slipknot – Nero Forte: audio, testo e traduzione

Nero Forte è la quinta traccia di We Are Not Your Kind, sesto album in studio degli Slipknot, uscito il 9 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone scritta dal gruppo e prodotta con la collaborazione di Greg Fidelman.
La band heavy metal statunitense utilizza due parole italiane per dare il titolo a questo contagioso pezzo che, come altri brani facenti parte della sesta era discografica, parla del cantante Corey Taylor e del suo stato depressivo, una depressione identificata come un’entità che lo prosciuga dal suo essere. Nero potrebbe anche essere riferito al nome dell’imperatore romano Nerone, mentre Forte significa qualcosa in cui una persona eccelle. Il pre-ritornello recita infatti “That’s what you do best”: la depressione prende il sopravvento su Corey ed è quello che gli riesce meglio.
Testo e traduzione di Nero Forte
[Intro]
Watch this
Guarda questo
[Verse 1]
I’m never enough
You bleed me dry, using me up
Dissatisfied and used
Another key to the empty spot in you
I’m sick as a fuck
I’m in my prime, what do you want?
I guess it’s time to see
If you’re lost in hell, you’ll find no peace
Ooh, wade through hate and fear
I haven’t felt like this in years
Not much left, so uprooted
Fists clenched tight in the pockets of my hoodie
And I know where I need to go
But the voice of reason can’t say no
It’s in the eyes and heart
Just the latest psycho off the charts
Io non sono mai sufficiente
Mi hai dissanguato, usandomi
Mi sento insoddisfatto e usato
Un’altra chiave per il posto vuoto che c’è in te
Sto veramente male
Sono nel fiore dei miei anni, che cosa vuoi?
Direi che sia ora di vedere
Se ti sei perso all’inferno, non troverai pace
Ooh, guaderai attraverso l’odio e la paura
Non mi sentivo così da anni
Non è rimasto molto, così sradicato
Pugni chiusi stretti nelle tasche della mia felpa
E so quale direzione prendere
Ma la voce della ragione non può dire di no
È negli occhi e nel cuore
Solo l’ultimo psicopatico fuori dal comune
[Pre-Chorus]
That’s what you do best
E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio
[Chorus]
A home like yours is upside down
Too much animosity
Nobody does it better than the enemy
A hope like yours won’t help me now
You can do your worst to me
At the end of the day, that’s what you do best
A home like yours is upside down
Too much animosity
Nobody does it better than the enemy
A hope like yours won’t help me now
You can do your worst to me
At the end of the day, that’s what you do best
Una casa come la tua è rovesciata
Troppa animosità
Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico
Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà ora
Puoi fare del tuo peggio per me
Alla fine della giornata, è quello che fai meglio
Una casa come la tua è sottosopra
Troppa ostilità
Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico
Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà adesso
Puoi fare del tuo peggio con me
In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio
[Verse 2]
I know, and even if I didn’t know, I would lie
So many would believe it
Stand up and resist the chains
Of all the people in belligerent sick restraint
I wasn’t enough
You bled me dry, which way is up?
Oh, you’re a lie and a fake
I hope that truth is not too late
Lo so e anche se non lo sapessi, mentirei
Così tanti ci crederebbero
Alzati e resisti alle catene
Di tutte le persone in aggressiva e malata moderazione
Non bastavo
Mi hai dissanguato, da che parte è?
Oh, sei un bugiardo e un impostore
Spero che non sia troppo tardi per la verità
[Pre-Chorus]
That’s what you do best
E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio
[Chorus]
A home like yours is upside down
Too much animosity
Nobody does it better than the enemy
A hope like yours won’t help me now
You can do your worst to me
At the end of the day, that’s what you do best
A home like yours is upside down
Too much animosity
Nobody does it better than the enemy
A hope like yours won’t help me now
You can do your worst to me
At the end of the day, that’s what you do best
Una casa come la tua è rovesciata
Troppa animosità
Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico
Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà ora
Puoi fare del tuo peggio per me
Alla fine della giornata, è quello che fai meglio
Una casa come la tua è sottosopra
Troppa ostilità
Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico
Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà adesso
Puoi fare del tuo peggio con me
In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio
[Post-Chorus]
That’s what you do best
That’s what you do best
That’s what you do best (Hahahaha)
E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio
E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio
E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio (Hahahaha)
[Bridge]
(Why) Why was it easy for you?
(Did) Did I deserve the abuse?
(I) I can’t believe I let it
(Not) Not what I wanted
(See) See through your bullshit
(You’re) You’re so traumatic
(True) True to your form of
(Face) Every consequence
(Un-) Unintimidated
(-’til) ‘Til the very end
(It) It’ll never happen
(Was) Was it all a lie?
(Too) Many motherfuckers
(Late) That’s what you do best
(Lie) That’s what you do best
(Lie) That’s what you do best
That’s what you do best
(Perché) Perché è stato facile per te?
Merito quest’abuso?
(Io) Non posso credere di averlo permesso
(Non) Non volevo questo
(Capisco) Ho capito le tue intenzioni
(Sei) Sei così traumatizzante
(Vero) Fedele alla tua forma di
(Faccia) Ogni conseguenza
Senza timore
(Fino) ‘Fino alla fine
(Non) Non accadrà mai
(Era) Era tutta una menzogna?
(Troppi) Troppi figli di pu**ana
(Tardi) E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio
(Mentire) E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio
(Mentire) E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio
E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio
[Chorus]
A home like yours is upside down
Too much animosity
Nobody does it better than the enemy
A hope like yours won’t help me now
You can do your worst to me
At the end of the day, that’s what you do best
A home like yours is upside down
Too much animosity
Nobody does it better than the enemy
A hope like yours won’t help me now
You can do your worst to me
At the end of the day, that’s what you do best
A home like yours is upside down
You can do your worst to me
At the end of the day, that’s what you do best
A hope like yours won’t help me now
You can do your worst to me
At the end of the day, that’s what you do best
Una casa come la tua è rovesciata
Troppa animosità
Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico
Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà ora
Puoi fare del tuo peggio per me
Alla fine della giornata, è quello che fai meglio
Una casa come la tua è sottosopra
Troppa ostilità
Nessuno lo fa meglio del nemico
Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà adesso
Puoi fare del tuo peggio con me
In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio
Una casa come la tua è rovesciata
Puoi fare del tuo peggio con me
In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio
Una speranza come la tua non mi aiuterà ora
Riesci a fare del tuo peggio con me
In fin dei conti, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio
[Outro]
That’s what you do, that’s what you do best, yeah
(That’s what you do best)
(That’s what you do best)
(That’s what you do best)
(That’s what you do best)
(That’s what you do best)
(That’s what you do best)
That’s what you do best, that’s what you do best
E’ la cosa che ti riesce, è la cosa che ti riesce meglio, sì
(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)
(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)
(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)
(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)
(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)
(E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio)
E’ la cosa che ti riesce meglio, è quello che ti riesce meglio
