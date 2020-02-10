Robin Schulz feat. Alida – In Your Eyes: audio, video, testo e traduzione del singolo

In Your Eyes è una canzone del dj tedesco Robin Schulz, con voce della cantautrice Alida. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna il singolo, scritto dai due artisti con la collaborazione di Stefan Dabruck, Kristoffer Tømmerbakke, Jürgen Dohr, Guido Kramer, Gaute Ormåsen, Erik Smaaland, Dennis Bierbrodt & Daniel Neiman, mentre la produzione è opera di Schulz e JUNKX. Si tratta del terzo capitolo della serie, dopo Rather Be Alone e All This Love.
Se Robin non ha di certo bisogno di presentazioni, la stessa cosa non si può di certo dire per Alida, emergente cantautrice norvegese che sa anche suonare il pianoforte e che ha collaborato con diversi produttori come MOTI, LVNDSCAPE e Brooks, ma questa è forse la collaborazione più importante. La sua pagina Facebook.
Ma chi è l’attrice che vediamo nel video musicale? Si chiama Toni Garrn ed è una supermodella e attrice tedesca classe 1992.
Robin Schulz In Your Eyes Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Hearing whispers in the night
Voices filling up your mind
Your like a ghost of you
You’ve been drowning in the rain
Slowly saving up the pain
So deep inside of you
[Pre-Chorus]
See the colors of the skies
Slowly turn from black and white
A rising hope, bright as gold
Now there’s nothing left to lose
So we’re breaking all the rules
And they don’t know what we know
[Chorus]
‘Cause I can hear
The thunder from afar
A lightning in the dark
I can feel a fire come alive
So calm before the storm
So dark before the dawn
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)
In your eyes (Oh)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)
In your eyes (Oh)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes
[Verse 2]
Now you’ll never be the same
Once you’ve felt that burning flame
You’re chasing stars alive
What was broken’s left behind
Watch it crumble in the light
Nothing can stop you now
[Pre-Chorus]
See the colors of the skies
Slowly turn from black and white (Ah)
A rising hope, bright as gold (Ah)
Now there’s nothing left to lose
So we’re breaking all the rules (Ah)
And they don’t know what we know, whoa
[Chorus]
‘Cause I can hear
The thunder from afar
A lightning in the dark (Oh)
I can feel a fire come alive
So calm before the storm
So dark before the dawn (Ah-yeah)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)
In your eyes (Oh)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)
In your eyes (Oh)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)
Eh-yeah (Oh)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh, oh)
In your eyes (Oh)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh, oh)
In your eyes (Oh)
Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes
Sentire voci nella notte
Voci che riempiono la tua mente
Sei il fantasma di te
Stai affogando sotto la pioggia
Lentamente risparmi il dolore
Così profondo dentro te
Vedi i colori del cielo
Che lentamente passano al bianco e nero
Una crescente speranza, splendente come l’oro
Ora non c’è più nulla da perdere
Quindi infrangiamo tutte le regole
E non sanno ciò che sappiamo
Perché riesco a sentire
Il tuono da lontano
Un lampo nell’oscurità
Riesco a sentire un fuoco prendere vita
Così tranquillo prima della tempesta
Così buio prima dell’alba
Oh, posso vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi (Oh)
Nei tuoi occhi (oh)
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi (Oh)
Nei tuoi occhi (oh)
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi
Ora non sarai più la stessa persona
Una volta che hai sentito quella fiamma ardente
Corri dietro alle stelle vive
Quello che non andava bene è lasciato alle spalle
Guardalo sgretolarsi nella luce
Nulla può fermarti adesso
Vedi i colori del cielo
Passare lentamente al bianco e nero
Una crescente speranza, splendente come l’oro
Ora non c’è più nulla da perdere
Quindi infrangiamo tutte le regole
E non sanno ciò che sappiamo, whoa
Perché riesco a sentire
Il tuono da lontano
Un lampo nell’oscurità
Riesco a sentire un fuoco prendere vita
Così tranquillo prima della tempesta
Così buio prima dell’alba
Oh, posso vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi (Oh)
Nei tuoi occhi (oh)
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi (Oh)
Nei tuoi occhi (oh)
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi
Eh-yeah (Oh)
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi
Nei tuoi occhi
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi
Nei tuoi occhi
Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi
