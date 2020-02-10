Robin Schulz feat. Alida – In Your Eyes: audio, video, testo e traduzione del singolo









In Your Eyes è una canzone del dj tedesco Robin Schulz, con voce della cantautrice Alida. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna il singolo, scritto dai due artisti con la collaborazione di Stefan Dabruck, Kristoffer Tømmerbakke, Jürgen Dohr, Guido Kramer, Gaute Ormåsen, Erik Smaaland, Dennis Bierbrodt & Daniel Neiman, mentre la produzione è opera di Schulz e JUNKX. Si tratta del terzo capitolo della serie, dopo Rather Be Alone e All This Love.

Se Robin non ha di certo bisogno di presentazioni, la stessa cosa non si può di certo dire per Alida, emergente cantautrice norvegese che sa anche suonare il pianoforte e che ha collaborato con diversi produttori come MOTI, LVNDSCAPE e Brooks, ma questa è forse la collaborazione più importante. La sua pagina Facebook.

Ma chi è l’attrice che vediamo nel video musicale? Si chiama Toni Garrn ed è una supermodella e attrice tedesca classe 1992.

Robin Schulz In Your Eyes Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Hearing whispers in the night

Voices filling up your mind

Your like a ghost of you

You’ve been drowning in the rain

Slowly saving up the pain

So deep inside of you

[Pre-Chorus]

See the colors of the skies

Slowly turn from black and white

A rising hope, bright as gold

Now there’s nothing left to lose

So we’re breaking all the rules

And they don’t know what we know

[Chorus]

‘Cause I can hear

The thunder from afar

A lightning in the dark

I can feel a fire come alive

So calm before the storm

So dark before the dawn

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)

In your eyes (Oh)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)

In your eyes (Oh)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes

[Verse 2]

Now you’ll never be the same

Once you’ve felt that burning flame

You’re chasing stars alive

What was broken’s left behind

Watch it crumble in the light

Nothing can stop you now





[Pre-Chorus]

See the colors of the skies

Slowly turn from black and white (Ah)

A rising hope, bright as gold (Ah)

Now there’s nothing left to lose

So we’re breaking all the rules (Ah)

And they don’t know what we know, whoa

[Chorus]

‘Cause I can hear

The thunder from afar

A lightning in the dark (Oh)

I can feel a fire come alive

So calm before the storm

So dark before the dawn (Ah-yeah)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)

In your eyes (Oh)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)

In your eyes (Oh)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh)

Eh-yeah (Oh)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh, oh)

In your eyes (Oh)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes (Oh, oh)

In your eyes (Oh)

Oh, I can see the fire in your eyes





Sentire voci nella notte

Voci che riempiono la tua mente

Sei il fantasma di te

Stai affogando sotto la pioggia

Lentamente risparmi il dolore

Così profondo dentro te

Vedi i colori del cielo

Che lentamente passano al bianco e nero

Una crescente speranza, splendente come l’oro

Ora non c’è più nulla da perdere

Quindi infrangiamo tutte le regole

E non sanno ciò che sappiamo





Perché riesco a sentire

Il tuono da lontano

Un lampo nell’oscurità

Riesco a sentire un fuoco prendere vita

Così tranquillo prima della tempesta

Così buio prima dell’alba

Oh, posso vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi (Oh)

Nei tuoi occhi (oh)

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi (Oh)

Nei tuoi occhi (oh)

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi

Ora non sarai più la stessa persona

Una volta che hai sentito quella fiamma ardente

Corri dietro alle stelle vive

Quello che non andava bene è lasciato alle spalle

Guardalo sgretolarsi nella luce

Nulla può fermarti adesso

Vedi i colori del cielo

Passare lentamente al bianco e nero

Una crescente speranza, splendente come l’oro

Ora non c’è più nulla da perdere

Quindi infrangiamo tutte le regole

E non sanno ciò che sappiamo, whoa

Perché riesco a sentire

Il tuono da lontano

Un lampo nell’oscurità

Riesco a sentire un fuoco prendere vita

Così tranquillo prima della tempesta

Così buio prima dell’alba

Oh, posso vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi (Oh)

Nei tuoi occhi (oh)

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi (Oh)

Nei tuoi occhi (oh)

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi

Eh-yeah (Oh)

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi

Nei tuoi occhi

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi

Nei tuoi occhi

Oh, riesco a vedere il fuoco nei tuoi occhi

Ascolta su:



