Selena Gomez – Rare: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









In Rare, title track del terzo album in studio di Selena Gomez ma anche terzo singolo estratto dal disco, la cantante americana viene snobbata dalla persona di cui è innamorata, che conosce da tanto tempo e che negli ultimi tempi sembra aver preso le distanze.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il colorato video diretto da BRTHR e on line dalle ore 18 del 10 gennaio 2020. Scritta insieme a Madison Love, Leland, Sir Nolan & Simon Says e prodotta dagli ultimi due, la canzone è caratterizzata da sonorità un po’ vintage, ma nel complesso è parer mio abbastanza gradevole.

Come detto, qui la Gomez si sente trascurata dall’uomo che ama e vedendosi snobbata, gli chiede il perché si sia allontanato da una come lei, da una ragazza talmente rara e speciale. E’ così che si autodefinisce Selena, dimostrando di avere tanta autostima, indipendenza e determinazione, tanto che a un certo punto, gli fa chiaramente intendere che lì fuori vi sarebbero tanti ragazzi disposti a farla sentire rara.

Nel filmato, caratterizzato da molti giochi di luce, l’assoluta protagonista è la cantante, che in gran parte della clip vediamo immersa nella natura.

Selena Gomez Rare testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Baby

You’ve been so distant from me lately

And lately

Don’t even wanna call you baby

[Pre-Chorus]

Saw us gettin’ older (Older)

Burnin’ toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

[Chorus]

It feels like you don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

[Verse 2]

Baby

Don’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with you

No reason

Why you and I are not succeeding, ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)

[Pre-Chorus]

Saw us gettin’ older

Burnin’ toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high (Too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)

Why you act like I’m not there? (Oh)

Baby, right now it feels like (What?)

[Chorus]

It feels like you don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)

[Bridge]

I’m not gonna beg for you

I’m not gonna let you make me cry (Ah, nah nah, make me cry)

Not getting enough from you (No-oh)

Didn’t you know I’m hard to find? (Find, hard to find)

[Pre-Chorus]

Saw us gettin’ older

Burnin’ toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high (Too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby, right now it feels like





[Chorus]

It feels like you don’t care (You don’t care)

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare? (So rare)

I’m always there

You don’t do the same for me, that’s (That’s) not (Not) fair

I don’t have it all (I don’t have it all)

I’m not claiming to (I’m not claiming to)

But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare (Ooh yeah)

[Outro]

Ah, ah (So rare)

Rare

Ah, ah

Rare





[Strofa 1]

Baby

Ultimamente sei stato così distante da me

E ultimamente

Non voglio neanche chiamarti baby

[Pre-Rit.]

Ci siamo visti crescere (crescere)

Bruciare toast nel tostapane

Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte

Ti sto aspettando di sopra (di sopra)

Perché ti comporti come se non ci fossi?

Baby, al momento sembra che

[Rit.]

Sembra che non t’importi

Perché non riconosci che sono così rara?

Sempre presente

Non fai la stessa cosa per me, non è corretto

Non ho tutto

Non lo pretendo

Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), sì

E scommetto che c’è qualcun altro là fuori

Che mi dica che sono rara

Che mi faccia sentire rara

[Strofa 2]

Baby

Non farmi contare tutte le ragioni per restare con te

Nessuna ragione

Perché io e te non ci riusciamo, ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)

[Pre-Rit.]

Ci siamo visti crescere (crescere)

Bruciare toast nel tostapane

Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte

Ti sto aspettando di sopra (di sopra)

Perché ti comporti come se non ci fossi? (oh)

Baby, ora come ora sembra che (Cosa?)





[Rit.]

Sembra che non t’importi

Perché non riconosci che sono così rara?

Sempre presente

Non fai la stessa cosa per me, non è corretto

Non ho tutto

Non lo pretendo

Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), sì

E scommetto che c’è qualcun altro là fuori

Che mi dica che sono rara

Che mi faccia sentire rara (Sì, sì)

[Ponte]

Non ti supplicherò

Non ti permetterò di farmi piangere (Ah, nah nah, farmi piangere)

Non ricevo abbastanza da te (No-oh)

Non sapevi che sono difficile da trovare? (Trovare, difficile da trovare)

[Pre-Rit.]

Ci siamo visti crescere

Bruciare toast nel tostapane

Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte (troppo alte)

Ti sto aspettando di sopra

Perché ti comporti come se non ci fossi?

Baby, al momento sembra che

[Rit.]

Sembra che non t’importi (non ti interessa)

Perché non riconosci che sono così rara? (Così rara)

Ci sono sempre

Non fai la stessa cosa per me, non è corretto

Non ho tutto (non ho tutto)

Non lo pretendo di (non lo pretendo)

Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), sì

E scommetto che c’è qualcun altro là fuori

Che mi dica che sono rara

Che mi faccia sentire rara (Ooh sì)

[Outro]

Ah, ah (così rara)

Rara

Ah ah

Rara

Ascolta su:



