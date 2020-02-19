Powfu – Death Bed feat. Beabadoobee: audio, testo e traduzione

Death Bed (letto di morte o punto di morte) è un singolo di Powfu con la collaborazione della cantautrice britannica Beabadoobee, al secolo Bea Kristi, uscito per la prima volta il 9 febbraio 2019, ma rimosso in quanto il rapper utilizzò un campione non autorizzato, e ripubblicato un anno dopo, esattamente l’8 febbraio 2020. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio.
Nella canzone, scritta da Beabadoobee, Pig (Oscar Lang) & Otterpop e prodotta da quest’ultimo, il giovane artista parla di una relazione veramente molto importante, ricordando i bei momenti vissuti insieme alla persona amata. Qui le possibilità sono due: o parla di una rottura oppure, cosa a parer mio più probabile, si rivolge alla partner prima di morire.
Powfu è un artista canadese nato a Vancouver e gran parte della sua musica affronta tematiche tutt’altro che allegre, come questa comunque bella traccia, che in pochi conosceranno dalle nostre parti.
Powfu – Death Bed Testo e traduzione
[Intro: beabadoobee]
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
It’ll get you up and going out of bed
[Verse 1: Powfu]
Yeah, I don’t wanna fall asleep, I don’t wanna pass away
I been thinking of our future ’cause I’ll never see those days
I don’t know why this has happened, but I probably deserve it
I tried to do my best, but you know that I’m not perfect
I been praying for forgiveness, you’ve been praying for my health
When I leave this earth, hopin’ you’ll find someone else
‘Cause yeah, we still young, there’s so much we haven’t done
Getting married, start a family, watch your husband with his son
I wish it could be me, but I won’t make it out this bed
I hope I go to heaven so I see you once again
My life was kinda short, but I got so many blessings
Happy you were mine, it sucks that it’s all ending
[Chorus: beabadoobee, (Powfu), BEABADOOBEE & POWFU]
Don’t stay awake FOR TOO LONG, DON’T GO TO BED
I’LL MAKE A CUP OF COFFEE FOR YOUR HEAD
It’ll get you up and going out of bed (Yeah, ayy)
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
It’ll get you up and going out of bed (Ayy, yeah)
[Verse 2: Powfu]
I’m happy that you’re here with me, I’m sorry if I tear up
When me and you were younger, you would always make me cheer up
Taking goofy videos and walking through the park
You would jump into my arms every time you heard a bark
Cuddle in your sheets, sang me sound asleep
I sneak out through your kitchen at exactly 1:03
Sundays went to church, on Mondays watched a movie
Soon you’ll be alone, sorry that you have to lose me
[Chorus: beabadoobee, Powfu, BEABADOOBEE & POWFU]
Don’t stay awake FOR TOO LONG, DON’T GO TO BED
I’LL MAKE A CUP OF COFFEE FOR YOUR HEAD
It’ll get you up and going out of bed
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
It’ll get you up and going out of bed
DON’T STAY AWAKE FOR TOO LONG, DON’T GO TO BED
I’LL MAKE A CUP OF COFFEE FOR YOUR HEAD
IT’LL GET YOU UP AND GOING OUT OF BED
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
It’ll get you up and going out of bed
[Outro: beabadoobee]
Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed
I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head
It’ll get you up and going out of bed
Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa
Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto
Sì, non voglio addormentarmi, non voglio morire
Ho pensato al nostro futuro perché non vedrò mai quei giorni
Non so perché sia accaduto questo, ma probabilmente me lo merito
Ho cercato di fare il massimo, ma sai che non sono perfetto
Ho pregato per il perdono, hai pregato per la mia salute
Quando lascerò questa terra, spero che troverai qualcun altro
Perché sì, siamo ancora giovani, ci sono tante cose che non abbiamo fatto
Sposarsi, mettere su famiglia, guardare tuo marito con il figlio
Vorrei poter essere io, ma non uscirò vivo da questo letto
Spero di andare in paradiso, così potrò vederti ancora una volta
La mia vita è stata piuttosto breve, ma ho avuto così tante fortune
Ero felice che tu fossi mia, è un peccato che tutto finisca
Non rimanere sveglio TROPPO A LUNGO, NON ANDARE AL LETTO
PREPARERO’ UNA TAZZA DI CAFFÈ PER LA TUA TESTA
Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto (Sì, ayy)
Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa
Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto (Ayy, sì)
Sono felice che tu sia qui con me, mi dispiace quando piango
Quando io e te eravamo più giovani, mi tiravi sempre su di morale
Facevamo video stupidi e passeggiavamo nel parco
Mi saltavi tra le braccia ogni volta che sentivi abbaiare
Ci coccolavamo tra le lenzuola, cantavi per me morta di sonno
Andavo di nascosto nella tua cucina esattamente all’1:03
La domenica si andava in chiesa, il lunedì si guardava un film
Presto sarai sola, mi dispiace che tu debba perdermi
Non rimanere sveglio TROPPO A LUNGO, NON ANDARE AL LETTO
PREPARERO’ UNA TAZZA DI CAFFÈ PER LA TUA TESTA
Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto
Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa
Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto
NON RIMANERE SVEGLIO TROPPO A LUNGO, NON ANDARE AL LETTO
PREPARERO’ UNA TAZZA DI CAFFÈ PER LA TUA TESTA
TI FARà SALIRE E SCENDERE DAL LETTO
Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa
Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto
Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa
Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto
