Powfu – Death Bed feat. Beabadoobee: audio, testo e traduzione









Death Bed (letto di morte o punto di morte) è un singolo di Powfu con la collaborazione della cantautrice britannica Beabadoobee, al secolo Bea Kristi, uscito per la prima volta il 9 febbraio 2019, ma rimosso in quanto il rapper utilizzò un campione non autorizzato, e ripubblicato un anno dopo, esattamente l’8 febbraio 2020. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio.

Nella canzone, scritta da Beabadoobee, Pig (Oscar Lang) & Otterpop e prodotta da quest’ultimo, il giovane artista parla di una relazione veramente molto importante, ricordando i bei momenti vissuti insieme alla persona amata. Qui le possibilità sono due: o parla di una rottura oppure, cosa a parer mio più probabile, si rivolge alla partner prima di morire.

Powfu è un artista canadese nato a Vancouver e gran parte della sua musica affronta tematiche tutt’altro che allegre, come questa comunque bella traccia, che in pochi conosceranno dalle nostre parti.

Powfu – Death Bed Testo e traduzione

[Intro: beabadoobee]

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

It’ll get you up and going out of bed

[Verse 1: Powfu]

Yeah, I don’t wanna fall asleep, I don’t wanna pass away

I been thinking of our future ’cause I’ll never see those days

I don’t know why this has happened, but I probably deserve it

I tried to do my best, but you know that I’m not perfect

I been praying for forgiveness, you’ve been praying for my health

When I leave this earth, hopin’ you’ll find someone else

‘Cause yeah, we still young, there’s so much we haven’t done

Getting married, start a family, watch your husband with his son

I wish it could be me, but I won’t make it out this bed

I hope I go to heaven so I see you once again

My life was kinda short, but I got so many blessings

Happy you were mine, it sucks that it’s all ending

[Chorus: beabadoobee, (Powfu), BEABADOOBEE & POWFU]

Don’t stay awake FOR TOO LONG, DON’T GO TO BED

I’LL MAKE A CUP OF COFFEE FOR YOUR HEAD

It’ll get you up and going out of bed (Yeah, ayy)

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

It’ll get you up and going out of bed (Ayy, yeah)

[Verse 2: Powfu]

I’m happy that you’re here with me, I’m sorry if I tear up

When me and you were younger, you would always make me cheer up

Taking goofy videos and walking through the park

You would jump into my arms every time you heard a bark

Cuddle in your sheets, sang me sound asleep

I sneak out through your kitchen at exactly 1:03

Sundays went to church, on Mondays watched a movie

Soon you’ll be alone, sorry that you have to lose me





[Chorus: beabadoobee, Powfu, BEABADOOBEE & POWFU]

Don’t stay awake FOR TOO LONG, DON’T GO TO BED

I’LL MAKE A CUP OF COFFEE FOR YOUR HEAD

It’ll get you up and going out of bed

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

It’ll get you up and going out of bed

DON’T STAY AWAKE FOR TOO LONG, DON’T GO TO BED

I’LL MAKE A CUP OF COFFEE FOR YOUR HEAD

IT’LL GET YOU UP AND GOING OUT OF BED

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

It’ll get you up and going out of bed

[Outro: beabadoobee]

Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

It’ll get you up and going out of bed





Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa

Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto

Sì, non voglio addormentarmi, non voglio morire

Ho pensato al nostro futuro perché non vedrò mai quei giorni

Non so perché sia accaduto questo, ma probabilmente me lo merito

Ho cercato di fare il massimo, ma sai che non sono perfetto

Ho pregato per il perdono, hai pregato per la mia salute

Quando lascerò questa terra, spero che troverai qualcun altro

Perché sì, siamo ancora giovani, ci sono tante cose che non abbiamo fatto

Sposarsi, mettere su famiglia, guardare tuo marito con il figlio

Vorrei poter essere io, ma non uscirò vivo da questo letto

Spero di andare in paradiso, così potrò vederti ancora una volta

La mia vita è stata piuttosto breve, ma ho avuto così tante fortune

Ero felice che tu fossi mia, è un peccato che tutto finisca





Non rimanere sveglio TROPPO A LUNGO, NON ANDARE AL LETTO

PREPARERO’ UNA TAZZA DI CAFFÈ PER LA TUA TESTA

Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto (Sì, ayy)

Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa

Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto (Ayy, sì)

Sono felice che tu sia qui con me, mi dispiace quando piango

Quando io e te eravamo più giovani, mi tiravi sempre su di morale

Facevamo video stupidi e passeggiavamo nel parco

Mi saltavi tra le braccia ogni volta che sentivi abbaiare

Ci coccolavamo tra le lenzuola, cantavi per me morta di sonno

Andavo di nascosto nella tua cucina esattamente all’1:03

La domenica si andava in chiesa, il lunedì si guardava un film

Presto sarai sola, mi dispiace che tu debba perdermi

Non rimanere sveglio TROPPO A LUNGO, NON ANDARE AL LETTO

PREPARERO’ UNA TAZZA DI CAFFÈ PER LA TUA TESTA

Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto

Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa

Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto

NON RIMANERE SVEGLIO TROPPO A LUNGO, NON ANDARE AL LETTO

PREPARERO’ UNA TAZZA DI CAFFÈ PER LA TUA TESTA

TI FARà SALIRE E SCENDERE DAL LETTO

Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa

Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto

Non rimanere sveglio per troppo tempo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò un buon caffè per tua la testa

Ti farà salire e scendere dal letto

