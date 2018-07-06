Niall Horan – ascolta “Finally Free” per la colonna sonora di “Small Foot” + testo e traduzione





Dal 4 ottobre 2018 verrà distribuito nelle sale cinematografiche italiane il film d’animazione Small Foot diretto da Karey Kirkpatrick e Jason Reisig, nel cui cast figurano anche la cantante Zendaya e il rapper Common.

Nella colonna sonora, le cui musiche sono opera di Patrick Doyle, ci sarà anche il brano in oggetto “Finally Free” interpretato dal cantautore irlandese Niall Horan, che insieme a Tobias Jesso Jr., Julian Bunetta & Alexander Izquierdo, è anche co-autore.

Per ascoltare la nuova canzone su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Finally Free testo e traduzione – Niall Horan (Download)

[Verse 1:]

Standing here on my own

Yeah, the first step’s the hardest when you’re walking into the unknown

It’s been dark, and it’s been cold

Had my head in the clouds never knowing what lies down below

[Strofa 1]

Sto qui da solo

Sì, il primo passo è il più difficile quando fai un salto nel buio

È buio e fa freddo

Ho la testa tra le nuvole senza sapere mai cosa c’è laggiù

[Pre-Chorus:]

Then you spoke your truth with no secrets

Told me use your heart while it’s beating

[Pre-Ritornello]

Poi hai detto la tua verità senza segreti

Mi hai detto di usare il tuo cuore finché batte

[Chorus:]

When you’re right here beside me, there’s nothing else I need

Your eyes keep me reminded that nothing’s out of reach

When you’re with me, it feels like I’m finally free

Feels like I’m finally free

[Ritornello]

Quando sei qui accanto a me, non c’è nient’altro di cui ho bisogno

I tuoi occhi continuano a ricordarmi che nulla è irraggiungibile

Quando sei con me, mi sembra di essere finalmente libero

Mi sembra di essere finalmente libero





[Verse 2:]

I didn’t know, didn’t know what was real

Had to go to the edge and the ground just to see how it feels

[Strofa 2]

Non sapevo, non sapevo cosa fosse reale

Sono dovuto arrivare al limite e nascondermi solo per vedere come ci si sente

[Pre-Chorus:]

Then you spoke your truth with no secrets

Told me use your heart while it’s beating

[Pre-Ritornello]

Poi hai detto la tua verità senza segreti

Mi hai detto di usare il tuo cuore finché batte





[Chorus:]

When you’re right here beside me, there’s nothing else I need

Yeah, your eyes keep me reminded that nothing’s out of reach

When you’re with me, it feels like I’m finally free

(Wo woo)

Feel’s like I’m finally free

[Ritornello]

Quando sei qui accanto a me, non c’è nient’altro di cui ho bisogno

Sì, i tuoi occhi continuano a ricordarmi che nulla è irraggiungibile

Quando sei con me, mi sembra di essere finalmente libero

(Wo woo)

Mi sembra di essere finalmente libero

[Bridge:]

I used to spend the nights looking at the stars

Wondering how to get there, is it just too far?

I used to spend the nights looking at the stars

Wondering how to get there, is it just too far?

[Ponte]

Passavo le notti a guardare le stelle

Chiedendomi come ci si arriva, sono troppo lontane?

Passavo le notti a guardare le stelle

Chiedendomi come ci si arriva, sono troppo lontane?

[Chorus:]

But when you’re right here beside me there’s nothing else I need

Yeah, your eyes keep me reminded that nothing’s out of reach

It’s easy to believe

When you’re with me it feels like I’m finally free

Oh yeah

It feels like I’m finally free

(Wo woo)

It feels like I’m finally free

[Ritornello]

Ma quando sei qui accanto a me non c’è nient’altro di cui ho bisogno

Sì, i tuoi occhi continuano a ricordarmi che nulla è irraggiungibile

È facile crederci

Quando sei con me mi sembra di essere finalmente libero

Oh yeah

Mi sembra di essere finalmente libero

(Wo woo)

Mi sembra di essere finalmente libero







