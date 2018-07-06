Niall Horan – ascolta “Finally Free” per la colonna sonora di “Small Foot” + testo e traduzione

Dal 4 ottobre 2018 verrà distribuito nelle sale cinematografiche italiane il film d’animazione Small Foot diretto da Karey Kirkpatrick e Jason Reisig, nel cui cast figurano anche la cantante Zendaya e il rapper Common.
Nella colonna sonora, le cui musiche sono opera di Patrick Doyle, ci sarà anche il brano in oggetto “Finally Free” interpretato dal cantautore irlandese Niall Horan, che insieme a Tobias Jesso Jr., Julian Bunetta & Alexander Izquierdo, è anche co-autore.
Per ascoltare la nuova canzone su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Finally Free testo e traduzione – Niall Horan (Download)
[Verse 1:]
Standing here on my own
Yeah, the first step’s the hardest when you’re walking into the unknown
It’s been dark, and it’s been cold
Had my head in the clouds never knowing what lies down below
[Strofa 1]
Sto qui da solo
Sì, il primo passo è il più difficile quando fai un salto nel buio
È buio e fa freddo
Ho la testa tra le nuvole senza sapere mai cosa c’è laggiù
[Pre-Chorus:]
Then you spoke your truth with no secrets
Told me use your heart while it’s beating
[Pre-Ritornello]
Poi hai detto la tua verità senza segreti
Mi hai detto di usare il tuo cuore finché batte
[Chorus:]
When you’re right here beside me, there’s nothing else I need
Your eyes keep me reminded that nothing’s out of reach
When you’re with me, it feels like I’m finally free
Feels like I’m finally free
[Ritornello]
Quando sei qui accanto a me, non c’è nient’altro di cui ho bisogno
I tuoi occhi continuano a ricordarmi che nulla è irraggiungibile
Quando sei con me, mi sembra di essere finalmente libero
Mi sembra di essere finalmente libero
[Verse 2:]
I didn’t know, didn’t know what was real
Had to go to the edge and the ground just to see how it feels
[Strofa 2]
Non sapevo, non sapevo cosa fosse reale
Sono dovuto arrivare al limite e nascondermi solo per vedere come ci si sente
[Pre-Chorus:]
Then you spoke your truth with no secrets
Told me use your heart while it’s beating
[Pre-Ritornello]
Poi hai detto la tua verità senza segreti
Mi hai detto di usare il tuo cuore finché batte
[Chorus:]
When you’re right here beside me, there’s nothing else I need
Yeah, your eyes keep me reminded that nothing’s out of reach
When you’re with me, it feels like I’m finally free
(Wo woo)
Feel’s like I’m finally free
[Ritornello]
Quando sei qui accanto a me, non c’è nient’altro di cui ho bisogno
Sì, i tuoi occhi continuano a ricordarmi che nulla è irraggiungibile
Quando sei con me, mi sembra di essere finalmente libero
(Wo woo)
Mi sembra di essere finalmente libero
[Bridge:]
I used to spend the nights looking at the stars
Wondering how to get there, is it just too far?
I used to spend the nights looking at the stars
Wondering how to get there, is it just too far?
[Ponte]
Passavo le notti a guardare le stelle
Chiedendomi come ci si arriva, sono troppo lontane?
Passavo le notti a guardare le stelle
Chiedendomi come ci si arriva, sono troppo lontane?
[Chorus:]
But when you’re right here beside me there’s nothing else I need
Yeah, your eyes keep me reminded that nothing’s out of reach
It’s easy to believe
When you’re with me it feels like I’m finally free
Oh yeah
It feels like I’m finally free
(Wo woo)
It feels like I’m finally free
[Ritornello]
Ma quando sei qui accanto a me non c’è nient’altro di cui ho bisogno
Sì, i tuoi occhi continuano a ricordarmi che nulla è irraggiungibile
È facile crederci
Quando sei con me mi sembra di essere finalmente libero
Oh yeah
Mi sembra di essere finalmente libero
(Wo woo)
Mi sembra di essere finalmente libero
