MIKA – Ready To Call This Love feat. Jack Savoretti: audio, testo e traduzione del duetto









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Ready To Call This Love, settima traccia dell’album My Name Is Michael Holbrook, che vede duettare Mika e il cantautore londinese Jack Savoretti, unico ospite del quinto disco dell’artista libanese naturalizzato britannico.

La nuova canzone, una delle più apprezzate della quinta era discografica, è stata scritta da Mika e prodotta da Mark Crew & Dan Priddy. Sarà pronto per l’amore l’ex giudice di X Factor Italia? E a riguardo, nel brano non mancano saggi consigli di Jack.

Ready To Call This Love Testo e Traduzione — MIKA • Jack Savoretti

[MIKA]

I’m afraid of the world

Losing love in the dark

Every time that I move too fast, I fall apart

Ho paura del mondo

Che ha perso l’amore nell’oscurità

Ogni volta che vado troppo velocemente, cado a pezzi

[Jack Savoretti]

But I think you’re the same

And I know that you’re scared

Think too much of the end and we will never start

Ma penso che anche tu sia così

E so che sei spaventato

Pensi troppo alla fine e non inizieremo mai

[MIKA]

We still sleep with the light on

Dormiamo ancora con la luce accesa

[Jack Savoretti]

So afraid it’ll go wrong

Così tanta paura che andrà male

[MIKA]

Take your time if you need it

But don’t wait when you know you feel it

And you’re ready to call

Ready to call this love

Se ne hai bisogno fai con calma

Ma non aspettare quando capisci di provare qualcosa

E sei pronto per chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore

[Jack Savoretti]

Don’t speak if you don’t believe it

But please say those words if you mean it

And you’re ready to call

Ready to call this love

Non parlare se non ci credi

Per favore, dì quelle parole se fai sul serio

E sei pronto per chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore

[MIKA]

I don’t know what to say

That’s unusual for me

Non so che dire

È molto strano per me

[Jack Savoretti]

First step is the hardest one you’ll ever take





Il primo passo è il più difficile che tu abbia mai fatto

[MIKA]

You can see sparks with the light on

Puoi vedere le scintille con la luce accesa

[Jack Savoretti]

Oh, let’s be brave, turn the light off

Oh, sii coraggioso, spegni la luce

[MIKA]

Take your time if you need it

But don’t wait when you know you feel it

And you’re ready to call

Ready to call this love

Se ne hai bisogno fai con calma

Ma non aspettare quando capisci di provare qualcosa

E sei pronto per chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore

[Jack Savoretti]

Don’t speak if you don’t believe it

But please say those words if you mean it

And you’re ready to call

Ready to call this love

Non parlare se non ci credi

Per favore, dì quelle parole se fai sul serio

E sei pronto per chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore

[MIKA (Jack Savoretti)]

Are you ready yet?

Are you ready yet? (Are you ready to this love?)

Are you ready to call

Ready to call this love? (Are you ready to call this love?)

Sei già pronto?

Sei già pronto? (Sei pronto per questo amore?)

Sei pronto a chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore? (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)





[Jack Savoretti (MIKA)]

Are you ready yet?

Are you ready yet? (Are you ready to call this love?)

Are you ready to call

Ready to call this love? (Are you ready to call this love?)

Sei già pronto?

Sei già pronto? (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)

Sei pronto a chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore? (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)

[MIKA, Jack Savoretti]

Take your time if you need it

But don’t wait when you know you feel it

And you’re ready to call

Ready to call this love (Are you ready to call this love?)

Oh, take your time if you need it

But don’t wait when you know you feel it

And you’re ready to call

Ready to call this love (Are you ready to call this?)

Don’t speak if you don’t believe it

But please say those words if you mean it

And you’re ready to call

Ready to call this love

Se ne hai bisogno fai con calma

Ma non aspettare quando capisci di provare qualcosa

E sei pronto per chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)

Oh, se ne hai bisogno fai con calma

Ma non aspettare quando capisci di provare qualcosa

E sei pronto per chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)

Non parlare se non ci credi

Per favore, dì quelle parole se fai sul serio

E sei pronto per chiamare

Pronto a chiamarlo amore

[Outro: MIKA]

Are you ready to call, ready to call this love?

Are you ready?

Sei pronto a chiamare, pronto a chiamarlo amore?

Sei pronto?





