MIKA – Ready To Call This Love feat. Jack Savoretti: audio, testo e traduzione del duetto

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Ready To Call This Love, settima traccia dell’album My Name Is Michael Holbrook, che vede duettare Mika e il cantautore londinese Jack Savoretti, unico ospite del quinto disco dell’artista libanese naturalizzato britannico.
La nuova canzone, una delle più apprezzate della quinta era discografica, è stata scritta da Mika e prodotta da Mark Crew & Dan Priddy. Sarà pronto per l’amore l’ex giudice di X Factor Italia? E a riguardo, nel brano non mancano saggi consigli di Jack.
Ready To Call This Love Testo e Traduzione — MIKA • Jack Savoretti
[MIKA]
I’m afraid of the world
Losing love in the dark
Every time that I move too fast, I fall apart
Ho paura del mondo
Che ha perso l’amore nell’oscurità
Ogni volta che vado troppo velocemente, cado a pezzi
[Jack Savoretti]
But I think you’re the same
And I know that you’re scared
Think too much of the end and we will never start
Ma penso che anche tu sia così
E so che sei spaventato
Pensi troppo alla fine e non inizieremo mai
[MIKA]
We still sleep with the light on
Dormiamo ancora con la luce accesa
[Jack Savoretti]
So afraid it’ll go wrong
Così tanta paura che andrà male
[MIKA]
Take your time if you need it
But don’t wait when you know you feel it
And you’re ready to call
Ready to call this love
Se ne hai bisogno fai con calma
Ma non aspettare quando capisci di provare qualcosa
E sei pronto per chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore
[Jack Savoretti]
Don’t speak if you don’t believe it
But please say those words if you mean it
And you’re ready to call
Ready to call this love
Non parlare se non ci credi
Per favore, dì quelle parole se fai sul serio
E sei pronto per chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore
[MIKA]
I don’t know what to say
That’s unusual for me
Non so che dire
È molto strano per me
[Jack Savoretti]
First step is the hardest one you’ll ever take
Il primo passo è il più difficile che tu abbia mai fatto
[MIKA]
You can see sparks with the light on
Puoi vedere le scintille con la luce accesa
[Jack Savoretti]
Oh, let’s be brave, turn the light off
Oh, sii coraggioso, spegni la luce
[MIKA]
Take your time if you need it
But don’t wait when you know you feel it
And you’re ready to call
Ready to call this love
Se ne hai bisogno fai con calma
Ma non aspettare quando capisci di provare qualcosa
E sei pronto per chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore
[Jack Savoretti]
Don’t speak if you don’t believe it
But please say those words if you mean it
And you’re ready to call
Ready to call this love
Non parlare se non ci credi
Per favore, dì quelle parole se fai sul serio
E sei pronto per chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore
[MIKA (Jack Savoretti)]
Are you ready yet?
Are you ready yet? (Are you ready to this love?)
Are you ready to call
Ready to call this love? (Are you ready to call this love?)
Sei già pronto?
Sei già pronto? (Sei pronto per questo amore?)
Sei pronto a chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore? (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)
[Jack Savoretti (MIKA)]
Are you ready yet?
Are you ready yet? (Are you ready to call this love?)
Are you ready to call
Ready to call this love? (Are you ready to call this love?)
Sei già pronto?
Sei già pronto? (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)
Sei pronto a chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore? (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)
[MIKA, Jack Savoretti]
Take your time if you need it
But don’t wait when you know you feel it
And you’re ready to call
Ready to call this love (Are you ready to call this love?)
Oh, take your time if you need it
But don’t wait when you know you feel it
And you’re ready to call
Ready to call this love (Are you ready to call this?)
Don’t speak if you don’t believe it
But please say those words if you mean it
And you’re ready to call
Ready to call this love
Se ne hai bisogno fai con calma
Ma non aspettare quando capisci di provare qualcosa
E sei pronto per chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)
Oh, se ne hai bisogno fai con calma
Ma non aspettare quando capisci di provare qualcosa
E sei pronto per chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore (Sei pronto a chiamarlo amore?)
Non parlare se non ci credi
Per favore, dì quelle parole se fai sul serio
E sei pronto per chiamare
Pronto a chiamarlo amore
[Outro: MIKA]
Are you ready to call, ready to call this love?
Are you ready?
Sei pronto a chiamare, pronto a chiamarlo amore?
Sei pronto?
