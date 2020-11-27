Yungblud – Mars: ascolta la nuova canzone (con testo e traduzione)

Rilasciato il 27 novembre 2020, Mars è l’ultimo anticipo di weird!, secondo album in studio del rocker Yungblud, atteso il successivo 4 dicembre, a due anni e mezzo dal disco d’esordio 21st Century Liability.

Ascolta e leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa gradevolissima canzone, sesto anticipo del disco, scritta con la collaborazione di Matt Schwartz e prodotta da Zakk Cervini, Chris Greatti, Omer Fedi & Mike Crossey.

Mars è ispirato alla storia di un fan transgender che YUNGBLUD ha incontrato. I genitori non accettavano che il figlio volesse cambiare sesso, ma con il sostegno della comunità hanno iniziato ad accettarla come figlia, dopo aver assistito a uno dei suoi spettacoli dal vivo.

“Ricordo che durante il Vans Warped Tour, questa ragazza venne da me e disse che aveva cambiato sesso, che prima era un ragazzo e che la mia musica l’ha aiutata a capire la sua identità” ha affermato il cantautore inglese.

Testo mars, Yungblud

[Str. 1]

She was only seventeen

Had the saddest pair of eyes that you ever seen

Wore them lips in the cold, it was matching green

But she can’t be herself when she’s somebody else

In the morning, she would take her mother’s wedding ring

But school got pretty tough when they see it gleam

So she hid herself under the mezzanine

Re-enacting scenes, yeah

[Pre-Rit.]

She dreamed she’d go to California

There everyone would adore her

And all her mates will call her

‘Til four in the morning

[Rit.]

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Yeah, yeah

[Str. 2]

Every morning she would wake up with another plan

Yeah, her Mum and Dad, they couldn’t understand

Why she couldn’t turn it off, become a better man

All this therapy eats away gently at the side of her mind that she never had

Yeah, this story told too many times, it makes me sad

I bet the author made a fortune out the autograph

Give her the money back ’cause

[Pre-Rit.]

She dreamed she’d go to California

There everyone would adore her

And all her mates will call her

‘Til four in the morning





[Rit.]

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Yeah, yeah

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Yeah, yeah

[Ponte]

Do you feel like you’re irrelevant?

Do you feel like you’re irrelevant?

Do you feel like you’re just scared as fuck?

Do you feel like you’re irrelevant?

Do you feel like you’re irrelevant?

Do you feel like you’re just scared as fuck?

[Rit.]

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Yeah, yeah

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Yeah, yeah

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Is there any life on Mars?

Yeah, yeah





Yungblud – mars traduzione

Aveva solo diciassette anni

Aveva gli occhi più tristi che tu abbia mai visto

Le portava le labbra al freddo, era verde abbinato

Ma non può essere se stessa quando è qualcun altro

Al mattino, prendeva la fede nuziale di sua madre

Ma la scuola è diventata piuttosto dura quando la vedevano brillare

Così si nascose sotto il soppalco

Ricostruendo le scene, sì

Sognava di andare in California

Là tutti l’avrebbero adorata

E tutti i suoi compagni l’avrebbero chiamata

Fino alle quattro del mattino





C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

Si, si

Ogni mattina si svegliava con un altro piano

Sì, sua madre e suo padre, non riuscivano a capire

Perché non poteva spegnerlo, diventare un uomo migliore

Tutta questa terapia erode delicatamente il lato della sua mente che non aveva mai avuto

Sì, questa storia raccontata troppe volte, mi rende triste

Scommetto che l’autore ha fatto una fortuna con l’autografo

Restituiscile i soldi perché

Sognava che sarebbe andata in California

Là tutti l’avrebbero adorata

E tutti i suoi compagni la chiameranno

Fino alle quattro del mattino

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

Si, si

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

Si, si

Ti senti come se fossi irrilevante?

Ti senti come se fossi irrilevante?

Ti senti come se fossi solo fo**utamente spaventato?

Ti senti come se fossi irrilevante?

Ti senti come se fossi irrilevante?

Ti senti come se fossi solo fo**utamente spaventato?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

Si, si

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

Si, si

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

C’è vita su Marte?

Si, si



