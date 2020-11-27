Yungblud – Mars: ascolta la nuova canzone (con testo e traduzione)

Rilasciato il 27 novembre 2020, Mars è l’ultimo anticipo di weird!, secondo album in studio del rocker Yungblud, atteso il successivo 4 dicembre, a due anni e mezzo dal disco d’esordio 21st Century Liability.
Ascolta e leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa gradevolissima canzone, sesto anticipo del disco, scritta con la collaborazione di Matt Schwartz e prodotta da Zakk Cervini, Chris Greatti, Omer Fedi & Mike Crossey.
Mars è ispirato alla storia di un fan transgender che YUNGBLUD ha incontrato. I genitori non accettavano che il figlio volesse cambiare sesso, ma con il sostegno della comunità hanno iniziato ad accettarla come figlia, dopo aver assistito a uno dei suoi spettacoli dal vivo.
“Ricordo che durante il Vans Warped Tour, questa ragazza venne da me e disse che aveva cambiato sesso, che prima era un ragazzo e che la mia musica l’ha aiutata a capire la sua identità” ha affermato il cantautore inglese.
Testo mars, Yungblud
[Str. 1]
She was only seventeen
Had the saddest pair of eyes that you ever seen
Wore them lips in the cold, it was matching green
But she can’t be herself when she’s somebody else
In the morning, she would take her mother’s wedding ring
But school got pretty tough when they see it gleam
So she hid herself under the mezzanine
Re-enacting scenes, yeah
[Pre-Rit.]
She dreamed she’d go to California
There everyone would adore her
And all her mates will call her
‘Til four in the morning
[Rit.]
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Yeah, yeah
[Str. 2]
Every morning she would wake up with another plan
Yeah, her Mum and Dad, they couldn’t understand
Why she couldn’t turn it off, become a better man
All this therapy eats away gently at the side of her mind that she never had
Yeah, this story told too many times, it makes me sad
I bet the author made a fortune out the autograph
Give her the money back ’cause
[Pre-Rit.]
She dreamed she’d go to California
There everyone would adore her
And all her mates will call her
‘Til four in the morning
[Rit.]
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Yeah, yeah
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Yeah, yeah
[Ponte]
Do you feel like you’re irrelevant?
Do you feel like you’re irrelevant?
Do you feel like you’re just scared as fuck?
Do you feel like you’re irrelevant?
Do you feel like you’re irrelevant?
Do you feel like you’re just scared as fuck?
[Rit.]
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Yeah, yeah
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Yeah, yeah
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Is there any life on Mars?
Yeah, yeah
Yungblud – mars traduzione
Aveva solo diciassette anni
Aveva gli occhi più tristi che tu abbia mai visto
Le portava le labbra al freddo, era verde abbinato
Ma non può essere se stessa quando è qualcun altro
Al mattino, prendeva la fede nuziale di sua madre
Ma la scuola è diventata piuttosto dura quando la vedevano brillare
Così si nascose sotto il soppalco
Ricostruendo le scene, sì
Sognava di andare in California
Là tutti l’avrebbero adorata
E tutti i suoi compagni l’avrebbero chiamata
Fino alle quattro del mattino
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
Si, si
Ogni mattina si svegliava con un altro piano
Sì, sua madre e suo padre, non riuscivano a capire
Perché non poteva spegnerlo, diventare un uomo migliore
Tutta questa terapia erode delicatamente il lato della sua mente che non aveva mai avuto
Sì, questa storia raccontata troppe volte, mi rende triste
Scommetto che l’autore ha fatto una fortuna con l’autografo
Restituiscile i soldi perché
Sognava che sarebbe andata in California
Là tutti l’avrebbero adorata
E tutti i suoi compagni la chiameranno
Fino alle quattro del mattino
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
Si, si
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
Si, si
Ti senti come se fossi irrilevante?
Ti senti come se fossi irrilevante?
Ti senti come se fossi solo fo**utamente spaventato?
Ti senti come se fossi irrilevante?
Ti senti come se fossi irrilevante?
Ti senti come se fossi solo fo**utamente spaventato?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
Si, si
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
Si, si
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
C’è vita su Marte?
Si, si
