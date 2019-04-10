Marina – Enjoy Your Life: audio, testo e traduzione

Enjoy Your Life è una traccia contenuta nell’album di Marina Diamandis “Love + Fear”, esattamente nel primo CD Love. Il brano è stato reso disponibile il 4 aprile 2019.
Nonostante si tratti di una canzone decisamente ottimista e caratterizzata da tanti messaggi positivi, Marina ha dichiarato che stata scritta in un periodo non proprio felice della sua vita, nel quale non riusciva a trovare il suo percorso.
Durante la pausa del dopo Froot, aveva infatti affrontato problemi legati all’ansia e alla depressione ed inoltre, aveva seriamente pensato di abbandonare la musica.
Testo Enjoy Your Life – Marina
I, I know
You been feeling stuck, feeling low
You can’t see
How good this life can be
Looking to the future like it’s gonna make you happy
Save you from reality, yeah, yeah
Imagining the worst like it’s gonna end so badly, yeah, yeah
Sit back and enjoy your problems (Uh)
You don’t always have to solve them (Yeah)
‘Cause your worst days, they are over
So enjoy your life
Yeah, you might as well accept it (Uh)
Don’t you waste your time regretting (Yeah)
‘Cause your worst days, they are over
So enjoy your life
Sun comes up
Your eyes they see clear
Take one breath
Your worries start to disappear
Looking to the future never seemed to make you happy
Took you from reality, yeah, yeah
Imagining the worst like it’s gonna end so badly, yeah, yeah
Sit back and enjoy your problems (Uh)
You don’t always have to solve them (Yeah)
‘Cause your worst days, they are over
So enjoy your life
Yeah, you might as well accept it (Uh)
Don’t you waste your time regretting (Yeah)
’Cause your worst days, they are over
So enjoy your life
When we’re down low
Everybody’s moving ’round in slow-mo
Never think we’ll get out of this black hole
But you’re not living in this world alone, alone
Sit back and enjoy your problems (Uh)
You don’t always have to solve them (Yeah, ooh-ooh)
’Cause your worst days, they are over (Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh) So enjoy your life
Yeah, you might as well accept it (Uh)
Don’t you waste your time regretting (Yeah, ooh-ooh)
‘Cause your worst days, they are over (Ooh-ooh)
So enjoy your life (Ooh-ooh)
So enjoy your life (Uh, ooh-ooh)
So enjoy your life (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
So enjoy your life
Marina – To Be Human traduzione
Io, lo so
Che ti senti bloccato, giù
Non riesci a vedere
Quanto possa essere bella questa vita
Guardi il futuro come se ti rendesse felice
Come se ti salvasse dalla realtà, si, si
Immaginando il peggio come se le cose andassero a finire malissimo, si, si
Rilassati e goditi i tuoi problemi (Uh)
Non devi sempre risolverli (Sì)
Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti
Quindi goditi la vita
Sì, faresti meglio ad accettarla (Uh)
Non perdere tempo con i rimpianti (Sì)
Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti
Quindi goditi la vita
Il sole sorge
I tuoi occhi vedono chiaramente
Fai un respiro
Le tue preoccupazioni iniziano a sparire
Guardare al futuro non sembra che ti renda felice
Ti ha portato via dalla realtà, si, si
Immaginando il peggio come se le cose andassero a finire malissimo, si, si
Rilassati e goditi i tuoi problemi (Uh)
Non devi sempre risolverli (Sì)
Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti
Quindi goditi la vita
Sì, faresti meglio ad accettarla (Uh)
Non perdere tempo con i rimpianti (Sì)
Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti
Quindi goditi la vita
Quando siamo giù
Tutti si muovono al rallentatore
Senza mai pensare che usciremo da questo buco nero
Ma non vivi in questo mondo da solo, da solo
Rilassati e goditi i tuoi problemi (Uh)
Non devi sempre risolverli (Sì, ooh-ooh)
Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti (Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh) Quindi goditi la vita
Sì, faresti meglio ad accettarla (Uh)
Non perdere tempo con i rimpianti (Sì, ooh-ooh)
Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti (Ooh-ooh)
Quindi goditi la vita (Ooh-ooh)
Quindi goditi la vita (Uh, ooh-ooh)
Quindi goditi la vita (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Quindi goditi la vita
