Marina – Enjoy Your Life: audio, testo e traduzione





Enjoy Your Life è una traccia contenuta nell’album di Marina Diamandis “Love + Fear”, esattamente nel primo CD Love. Il brano è stato reso disponibile il 4 aprile 2019.

Nonostante si tratti di una canzone decisamente ottimista e caratterizzata da tanti messaggi positivi, Marina ha dichiarato che stata scritta in un periodo non proprio felice della sua vita, nel quale non riusciva a trovare il suo percorso.

Durante la pausa del dopo Froot, aveva infatti affrontato problemi legati all’ansia e alla depressione ed inoltre, aveva seriamente pensato di abbandonare la musica.

Testo Enjoy Your Life – Marina

I, I know

You been feeling stuck, feeling low

You can’t see

How good this life can be

Looking to the future like it’s gonna make you happy

Save you from reality, yeah, yeah

Imagining the worst like it’s gonna end so badly, yeah, yeah

Sit back and enjoy your problems (Uh)

You don’t always have to solve them (Yeah)

‘Cause your worst days, they are over

So enjoy your life

Yeah, you might as well accept it (Uh)

Don’t you waste your time regretting (Yeah)

‘Cause your worst days, they are over

So enjoy your life

Sun comes up

Your eyes they see clear

Take one breath

Your worries start to disappear

Looking to the future never seemed to make you happy

Took you from reality, yeah, yeah

Imagining the worst like it’s gonna end so badly, yeah, yeah

Sit back and enjoy your problems (Uh)

You don’t always have to solve them (Yeah)

‘Cause your worst days, they are over

So enjoy your life

Yeah, you might as well accept it (Uh)

Don’t you waste your time regretting (Yeah)

’Cause your worst days, they are over

So enjoy your life

When we’re down low

Everybody’s moving ’round in slow-mo

Never think we’ll get out of this black hole

But you’re not living in this world alone, alone





Sit back and enjoy your problems (Uh)

You don’t always have to solve them (Yeah, ooh-ooh)

’Cause your worst days, they are over (Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh) So enjoy your life

Yeah, you might as well accept it (Uh)

Don’t you waste your time regretting (Yeah, ooh-ooh)

‘Cause your worst days, they are over (Ooh-ooh)

So enjoy your life (Ooh-ooh)

So enjoy your life (Uh, ooh-ooh)

So enjoy your life (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

So enjoy your life





Marina – To Be Human traduzione

Io, lo so

Che ti senti bloccato, giù

Non riesci a vedere

Quanto possa essere bella questa vita

Guardi il futuro come se ti rendesse felice

Come se ti salvasse dalla realtà, si, si

Immaginando il peggio come se le cose andassero a finire malissimo, si, si

Rilassati e goditi i tuoi problemi (Uh)

Non devi sempre risolverli (Sì)

Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti

Quindi goditi la vita

Sì, faresti meglio ad accettarla (Uh)

Non perdere tempo con i rimpianti (Sì)

Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti

Quindi goditi la vita

Il sole sorge

I tuoi occhi vedono chiaramente

Fai un respiro

Le tue preoccupazioni iniziano a sparire





Guardare al futuro non sembra che ti renda felice

Ti ha portato via dalla realtà, si, si

Immaginando il peggio come se le cose andassero a finire malissimo, si, si

Rilassati e goditi i tuoi problemi (Uh)

Non devi sempre risolverli (Sì)

Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti

Quindi goditi la vita

Sì, faresti meglio ad accettarla (Uh)

Non perdere tempo con i rimpianti (Sì)

Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti

Quindi goditi la vita

Quando siamo giù

Tutti si muovono al rallentatore

Senza mai pensare che usciremo da questo buco nero

Ma non vivi in questo mondo da solo, da solo

Rilassati e goditi i tuoi problemi (Uh)

Non devi sempre risolverli (Sì, ooh-ooh)

Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti (Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh) Quindi goditi la vita

Sì, faresti meglio ad accettarla (Uh)

Non perdere tempo con i rimpianti (Sì, ooh-ooh)

Perché i tuoi giorni peggiori sono finiti (Ooh-ooh)

Quindi goditi la vita (Ooh-ooh)

Quindi goditi la vita (Uh, ooh-ooh)

Quindi goditi la vita (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

Quindi goditi la vita

