Karmen – Lock My Hips (feat. Krishane): video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Pubblicato il 16 maggio 2018 via Global Records, Lock My Hips è un simpaticissimo singolo della cantante rumena Claudia Silvia Simionescu, un arte Karmen, con la collaborazione di Krishane.

E’ a parer mio molto carina questa canzone, scritta da Krishane, con musica di Vlad Lucan, Achi e lo stesso Krishane.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Daragiu Bogdan ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine. Se il brano vi è piaciuto, potete anche gustarvi il live video.

Lock My Hips testo

Wake me up in Bali

With a grand finale

Let me be your Casanova

Sorry, sorry, sorry

I just can’t contain myself, no lies, no lies

Boy, I put my money on you

If you can take me higher

Put my money on you

Ring-ding-ding-ding fire

Let me run it on you, I don’t mind!

Shake me the bum-bum and then roll it

[?]

Me bum-bum if you’re ready, let’s go!

Hey boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips

And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips

Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no

Only takes two, take it up with you!

Boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips

And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips

Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no

Only takes two, take it up with you, lock it!

Let me tell you something, girl

Let me be your Casanova

Really need some company so won’t you bring me lova…

Energy for the night and I’m hoping

That is all for you, I’m telling the truth

Girl

[?]… ring-ding-ding-ding the fire

Let’s just not forget, we’re here to celebrate

Now I just want you to do one thing for me

Shake the bum-bum and then roll it

[?]

Me bum-bum if you’re ready, let’s go!

Hey boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips

And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips

Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no

Only takes two, take it up with you!

Boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips

And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips

Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no

Only takes two, take it up with you, lock it!





[?]

Hey boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips

And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips

Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no

Only takes two, take it up with you!

Boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips

And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips

Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no

Only takes two, take it up with you, lock it!

Lock it.





Karmen – Lock My Hips traduzione

Svegliami a Bali

Con un gran finale

Fammi essere la tua rubacuori

Scusa scusa scusa

Non riesco a contenermi, niente bugie, niente bugie

Ragazzo, ho investito su di te

Se riesci a portarmi più in alto

Scommetto su di te

Ring-ding-ding-ding fuoco

Lasciami fare, non mi dispiacerebbe!

Scuoto il lato b e poi ruoto

[?]

Il mio lato b se sei pronto, andiamo!

Ehi ragazzo, andiamo, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi

E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra

Nient’altro che questo, oh no

Ne bastano due, veditela da solo!

Ragazzo, dai, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi

E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra

Nient’altro che questo, oh no

Ne bastano due, veditela da solo, chiudili!





Lascia che ti dica una cosa, ragazza

Fammi essere il tuo Casanova

Ho davvero bisogno di un po’ di compagnia, quindi perché non mi porti amore

Energia per la notte e spero che

Sia tutta per te, sto dicendo la verità

Ragazza

[?] … ring-ding-ding-ding il fuoco

Evitiamo di dimenticare che siamo qui per festeggiare

Ora voglio solo che tu faccia una cosa per me

Scuoti il lato b e poi ruotalo

[?]

Per me il lato b se sei pronta, andiamo!

Ehi ragazzo, andiamo, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi

E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra

Nient’altro che questo, oh no

Ne bastano due, veditela da solo!

Ragazzo, dai, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi

E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra

Nient’altro che questo, oh no

Ne bastano due, veditela da solo, chiudili!

[?]

Ehi ragazzo, andiamo, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi

E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra

Nient’altro che questo, oh no

Ne bastano due, veditela da solo!

Ragazzo, dai, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi

E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra

Nient’altro che questo, oh no

Ne bastano due, veditela da solo, chiudili!

Chiudili

