Karmen – Lock My Hips (feat. Krishane): video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Pubblicato il 16 maggio 2018 via Global Records, Lock My Hips è un simpaticissimo singolo della cantante rumena Claudia Silvia Simionescu, un arte Karmen, con la collaborazione di Krishane.
E’ a parer mio molto carina questa canzone, scritta da Krishane, con musica di Vlad Lucan, Achi e lo stesso Krishane.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Daragiu Bogdan ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine. Se il brano vi è piaciuto, potete anche gustarvi il live video.
Lock My Hips testo
Wake me up in Bali
With a grand finale
Let me be your Casanova
Sorry, sorry, sorry
I just can’t contain myself, no lies, no lies
Boy, I put my money on you
If you can take me higher
Put my money on you
Ring-ding-ding-ding fire
Let me run it on you, I don’t mind!
Shake me the bum-bum and then roll it
[?]
Me bum-bum if you’re ready, let’s go!
Hey boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips
And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips
Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no
Only takes two, take it up with you!
Boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips
And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips
Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no
Only takes two, take it up with you, lock it!
Let me tell you something, girl
Let me be your Casanova
Really need some company so won’t you bring me lova…
Energy for the night and I’m hoping
That is all for you, I’m telling the truth
Girl
[?]… ring-ding-ding-ding the fire
Let’s just not forget, we’re here to celebrate
Now I just want you to do one thing for me
Shake the bum-bum and then roll it
[?]
Me bum-bum if you’re ready, let’s go!
Hey boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips
And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips
Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no
Only takes two, take it up with you!
Boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips
And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips
Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no
Only takes two, take it up with you, lock it!
[?]
Hey boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips
And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips
Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no
Only takes two, take it up with you!
Boy, come on, lock my hips, lock my hips, lock my hips
And watch me bite my lips, bite my lips, bite my lips
Ain’t nothing but like this, oh no
Only takes two, take it up with you, lock it!
Lock it.
Karmen – Lock My Hips traduzione
Svegliami a Bali
Con un gran finale
Fammi essere la tua rubacuori
Scusa scusa scusa
Non riesco a contenermi, niente bugie, niente bugie
Ragazzo, ho investito su di te
Se riesci a portarmi più in alto
Scommetto su di te
Ring-ding-ding-ding fuoco
Lasciami fare, non mi dispiacerebbe!
Scuoto il lato b e poi ruoto
[?]
Il mio lato b se sei pronto, andiamo!
Ehi ragazzo, andiamo, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi
E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra
Nient’altro che questo, oh no
Ne bastano due, veditela da solo!
Ragazzo, dai, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi
E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra
Nient’altro che questo, oh no
Ne bastano due, veditela da solo, chiudili!
Lascia che ti dica una cosa, ragazza
Fammi essere il tuo Casanova
Ho davvero bisogno di un po’ di compagnia, quindi perché non mi porti amore
Energia per la notte e spero che
Sia tutta per te, sto dicendo la verità
Ragazza
[?] … ring-ding-ding-ding il fuoco
Evitiamo di dimenticare che siamo qui per festeggiare
Ora voglio solo che tu faccia una cosa per me
Scuoti il lato b e poi ruotalo
[?]
Per me il lato b se sei pronta, andiamo!
Ehi ragazzo, andiamo, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi
E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra
Nient’altro che questo, oh no
Ne bastano due, veditela da solo!
Ragazzo, dai, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi
E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra
Nient’altro che questo, oh no
Ne bastano due, veditela da solo, chiudili!
[?]
Ehi ragazzo, andiamo, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi
E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra
Nient’altro che questo, oh no
Ne bastano due, veditela da solo!
Ragazzo, dai, chiudi i miei fianchi, chiudi i fianchi, chiudi i fianchi
E guardami mordere le labbra, mordermi le labbra, mordermi le labbra
Nient’altro che questo, oh no
Ne bastano due, veditela da solo, chiudili!
Chiudili
