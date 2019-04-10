Lucas Estrada & PAWL – 2face: audio, testo, traduzione e remix

Dall’8 febbraio 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Lucas Estrada e PAWL che si intitola 2face, dal successivo 5 aprile 2019 disponibile in 4 remix (Voost, Vinil, Reboost e It’s Different Remix).
Lucas è un giovane emergente producer svedese, che per questa interessante produzione ha ingaggiato il connazionale Pawl come voce. I due hanno già lavorato insieme nel brano “Figure It Out”.
Qui Pawl invita l’ascoltatore a vedere le cose con positività e ad essere se stesso, sforzandosi di farlo sempre, anche se questo potrebbe non piacere agli altri.
Your style’s 2 face
Double life, crazy
Confused, what do you wanna do?
Just don’t lie to yourself
Deep down in your heart I see the sunlight
Faded in this world, don’t know your place, nah
Figuring shit out but swear it takes time
You’ll work it somehow
But for now you got 2 faces
Swimming deep down in your lies
All you do is keep on faking
But for now you’re switching faces
Yeah faces
So bad, yeah, with your friends
With me you’re so chill
You change just like chameleons
Kinda sad if I’m honest
Deep down in your heart I see the sunlight
Faded in this world, don’t know your place, nah
Figuring shit out but swear it takes time
You’ll work it somehow
But for now you got 2 faces
Swimming deep down in your lies
All you do is keep on faking
But for now you’re switching faces
Mmh faces
Switching faces
Oh you faking
Switching faces
Oh you faking
Always in the middle
Middle of it all
Center of attention
It’s time for you to go
But for now you got 2 faces (mmh)
Swimming deep down in your lies (you’re so deep down in your lies)
All you do is keep on faking (faking)
But for now you’re switching faces (switching faces)
Mmh faces
Switching faces
Oh you faking
Switching faces
Oh you faking
Il tuo stile a due facce
Doppia vita, pazzo
Confuso, cosa vuoi fare?
Non mentire a te stesso
Nel profondo del tuo cuore vedo la luce del sole
Affievolito in questo mondo, non sai quale sia il tuo posto, nah
Risolvi la situazione, ma giuro che ci vuole tempo
In qualche modo ce la farai
Ma per ora hai 2 facce
Nuotando nel profondo delle tue bugie
Non fai altro che continuare a fingere
Ma per adesso stai cambiando facce
Sì, facce
Così male, sì, con i tuoi amici
Con me sei così disinvolto
Tu cambi proprio come i camaleonti
E’ piuttosto triste se devo essere onesto
Nel profondo del tuo cuore vedo la luce del sole
Affievolito in questo mondo, non sai quale sia il tuo posto, nah
Risolvi la situazione, ma giuro che ci vuole tempo
In qualche modo ce la farai
Ma per ora hai 2 facce
Nuotando nel profondo delle tue bugie
Non fai altro che continuare a fingere
Ma per adesso stai cambiando facce
Mmh facce
Cambi facce
Oh, stai fingendo
Cambi facce
Oh, stai fingendo
Sempre al centro
Al centro di tutto
Al centro dell’attenzione
È ora che tu vada
Ma per ora hai 2 facce (mmh)
Nuotando nel profondo delle tue bugie (così profondamente nelle tue bugie)
Non fai altro che continuare a fingere (fingere)
Ma per adesso stai cambiando facce (cambiando facce)
Mmh facce
Cambi facce
Oh, stai fingendo
Cambi facce
Oh, stai fingendo
