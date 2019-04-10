Lucas Estrada & PAWL – 2face: audio, testo, traduzione e remix





Dall’8 febbraio 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Lucas Estrada e PAWL che si intitola 2face, dal successivo 5 aprile 2019 disponibile in 4 remix (Voost, Vinil, Reboost e It’s Different Remix).

Lucas è un giovane emergente producer svedese, che per questa interessante produzione ha ingaggiato il connazionale Pawl come voce. I due hanno già lavorato insieme nel brano “Figure It Out”.

Qui Pawl invita l’ascoltatore a vedere le cose con positività e ad essere se stesso, sforzandosi di farlo sempre, anche se questo potrebbe non piacere agli altri.

Testo 2face – Lucas Estrada

Your style’s 2 face

Double life, crazy

Confused, what do you wanna do?

Just don’t lie to yourself

Deep down in your heart I see the sunlight

Faded in this world, don’t know your place, nah

Figuring shit out but swear it takes time

You’ll work it somehow

But for now you got 2 faces

Swimming deep down in your lies

All you do is keep on faking

But for now you’re switching faces

Yeah faces

So bad, yeah, with your friends

With me you’re so chill

You change just like chameleons

Kinda sad if I’m honest

Deep down in your heart I see the sunlight

Faded in this world, don’t know your place, nah

Figuring shit out but swear it takes time

You’ll work it somehow

But for now you got 2 faces

Swimming deep down in your lies

All you do is keep on faking

But for now you’re switching faces

Mmh faces

Switching faces

Oh you faking

Switching faces

Oh you faking

Always in the middle

Middle of it all

Center of attention

It’s time for you to go





But for now you got 2 faces (mmh)

Swimming deep down in your lies (you’re so deep down in your lies)

All you do is keep on faking (faking)

But for now you’re switching faces (switching faces)

Mmh faces

Switching faces

Oh you faking

Switching faces

Oh you faking





Lucas Estrada & PAWL – 2face traduzione

Il tuo stile a due facce

Doppia vita, pazzo

Confuso, cosa vuoi fare?

Non mentire a te stesso

Nel profondo del tuo cuore vedo la luce del sole

Affievolito in questo mondo, non sai quale sia il tuo posto, nah

Risolvi la situazione, ma giuro che ci vuole tempo

In qualche modo ce la farai

Ma per ora hai 2 facce

Nuotando nel profondo delle tue bugie

Non fai altro che continuare a fingere

Ma per adesso stai cambiando facce

Sì, facce

Così male, sì, con i tuoi amici

Con me sei così disinvolto

Tu cambi proprio come i camaleonti

E’ piuttosto triste se devo essere onesto

Nel profondo del tuo cuore vedo la luce del sole

Affievolito in questo mondo, non sai quale sia il tuo posto, nah

Risolvi la situazione, ma giuro che ci vuole tempo

In qualche modo ce la farai





Ma per ora hai 2 facce

Nuotando nel profondo delle tue bugie

Non fai altro che continuare a fingere

Ma per adesso stai cambiando facce

Mmh facce

Cambi facce

Oh, stai fingendo

Cambi facce

Oh, stai fingendo

Sempre al centro

Al centro di tutto

Al centro dell’attenzione

È ora che tu vada

Ma per ora hai 2 facce (mmh)

Nuotando nel profondo delle tue bugie (così profondamente nelle tue bugie)

Non fai altro che continuare a fingere (fingere)

Ma per adesso stai cambiando facce (cambiando facce)

Mmh facce

Cambi facce

Oh, stai fingendo

Cambi facce

Oh, stai fingendo

