LUM!X & Gabry Ponte – Monster: video ufficiale e testo del singolo





Rilasciato il 19 aprile 2019, Monster è il nuovo singolo Dance Di Gabry Ponte e dell’emergente collega Lumix, che a poco più di un mese dall’uscita, sta scalando le classifiche Viral Spotify di buona parte d’Europa.

La produzione è nel podio della Spotify Viral Chart di Austria e Germania e nella top ten e nella top 20 di altri paesi, Italia inclusa.

L’interessante videoclip è stato diretto da Camilo Paredes e vede protagonista una ragazza che indossando degli occhiali speciali, prende parte ad una sorta di gioco interattivo, nel quale si ritroverà a fuggire da… Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere il breve e ripetitivo testo.

LUM!X & Gabry Ponte – Monster testo e traduzione

Monster

How should I feel?

Creatures lie here

Looking through the window

Monster

How should I feel?

Creatures lie here

Looking through the window

Mostro

Come dovrei sentirmi?

Le creature giacciono qui

Guardando fuori dalla finestra

Mostro

Come dovrei sentirmi?

Le creature giacciono qui

Guardando fuori dalla finestra

Monster

How should I feel?

Creatures lie here

Looking through the window

Monster

How should I feel?

Creatures lie here

Looking through the window





Monster monster monster monster

Mon mon mon mon

Monster

How should I feel?

Monster

How should I feel?

Monster

How should I feel?

Creatures lie here

Looking through the window

Monster

How should I feel?

Creatures lie here

Looking through the

Monster

How should I feel?

Creatures lie here

Looking through the window

Monster

How should I feel?

Creatures lie here

Looking through the window





Monster monster monster monster

Mon mon mon mon

Monster

How should I feel?

Monster

How should I feel?





