Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


You are here: Home / Testi / LUM!X & Gabry Ponte – Monster: video ufficiale e testo del singolo

LUM!X & Gabry Ponte – Monster: video ufficiale e testo del singolo

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento


Rilasciato il 19 aprile 2019, Monster è il nuovo singolo Dance Di Gabry Ponte e dell’emergente collega Lumix, che a poco più di un mese dall’uscita, sta scalando le classifiche Viral Spotify di buona parte d’Europa.

La produzione è nel podio della Spotify Viral Chart di Austria e Germania e nella top ten e nella top 20 di altri paesi, Italia inclusa.

L’interessante videoclip è stato diretto da Camilo Paredes e vede protagonista una ragazza che indossando degli occhiali speciali, prende parte ad una sorta di gioco interattivo, nel quale si ritroverà a fuggire da… Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere il breve e ripetitivo testo.

frame del video di Monster by ponte

LUM!X & Gabry Ponte – Monster testo e traduzione

Download su: AmazoniTunes

Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window
Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window

Mostro
Come dovrei sentirmi?
Le creature giacciono qui
Guardando fuori dalla finestra
Mostro
Come dovrei sentirmi?
Le creature giacciono qui
Guardando fuori dalla finestra

Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window
Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window


Monster monster monster monster
Mon mon mon mon

Monster
How should I feel?
Monster
How should I feel?

Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window
Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the

Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window
Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window


Monster monster monster monster
Mon mon mon mon

Monster
How should I feel?
Monster
How should I feel?


Ascolta su:


Interazioni con il lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.