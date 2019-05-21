LUM!X & Gabry Ponte – Monster: video ufficiale e testo del singolo

Rilasciato il 19 aprile 2019, Monster è il nuovo singolo Dance Di Gabry Ponte e dell’emergente collega Lumix, che a poco più di un mese dall’uscita, sta scalando le classifiche Viral Spotify di buona parte d’Europa.
La produzione è nel podio della Spotify Viral Chart di Austria e Germania e nella top ten e nella top 20 di altri paesi, Italia inclusa.
L’interessante videoclip è stato diretto da Camilo Paredes e vede protagonista una ragazza che indossando degli occhiali speciali, prende parte ad una sorta di gioco interattivo, nel quale si ritroverà a fuggire da… Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere il breve e ripetitivo testo.
LUM!X & Gabry Ponte – Monster testo e traduzione
Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window
Monster
How should I feel?
Creatures lie here
Looking through the window
Mostro
Come dovrei sentirmi?
Le creature giacciono qui
Guardando fuori dalla finestra
Mostro
Come dovrei sentirmi?
Le creature giacciono qui
Guardando fuori dalla finestra
