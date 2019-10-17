LP – Shaken: video, testo e traduzione del singolo









Shaken è un singolo della rockstar statunitense Laura Pergolizzi, in arte LP, estratto dal quinto album in studio Heart to Mouth, pubblicato il 7 dicembre 2018. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video ufficiale animato che accompagna il brano, realizzato da una sua fan israeliana che vive in Germania, che segue da sempre la Pergolizzi.

La fortunata quinta era discografica di Laura va inesorabilmente avanti: non paga dei successi di Girls Go Wild (la più suonata dalle radio italiane nell’estate 2019 – vincitrice del premio RTL 102.5 Power Hits Estate 2019 – PMI) e Recovery, la cantante della hit Lost On You (oltre 1 miliardo di streaming globali, 4 dischi di platino nella penisola), è il momento di questa bella canzone, scritta insieme a Tristan Landymore & Fred Gibson, con produzione di quest’ultimo.

Nel brano, la cantante racconta come ci si sente nel vedere la persona che si ama ancora, tra le braccia di qualcun’altra. Cosa si può provare? Agitazione ovviamente: osservare da spettatore l’ex dolce metà insieme a un altra persona, non può che scuoterti, farti star male.

LP – Shaken Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

All night, sippin’ on a feelin’

Won’t lie, was nervous for this evenin’

Then you arrive

Oh god, why you gotta look so

So hot? Remembering your body on mine

I wanna cry

Tutta la notte, sorseggiando un sentimento

Non mentirò, ero nervosa per stasera

Poi arrivi

Oddio, perché devi sembrare così

Così eccitante? Ricordando il tuo corpo sul mio

Vorrei piangere

[Pre-Chorus 1]

I, I knew that you’d be here tonight

But suddenly I’m paralyzed

Who’s she by your side?

Sapevo che saresti stato qui stasera

Ma d’un tratto sono paralizzata

Chi è quella che sta val tuo fianco?

[Chorus]

She looks at you like I used to

And I’m just sitting in the corner

Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken

I thought only I would get that smile

Now I’m just watching from the corner

Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken

Ti guarda come prima facevo io

E sto seduta in un angolo

Ag-ag-aditata, sco-sco-scossa

Pensavo che solo io avrei ottenuto quel sorriso

Ora sto solo guardando da un angolo

Ag-ag-aditata, sco-sco-scossa

[Verse 2]

Oh no, feelin’ that vertigo

Slow roll, feelin’ that swell of desire

Am I on fire?

Flashbacks rolling like a movie

Whiplash, she’s holding you instead of me

Is that your type?





Oh no, mi sento quel capogiro

Temporeggio, sentendo quel crescendo di desiderio

Sono tutta un fuoco?

I ricordi traumatici girano come un film

Colpo di frusta, ti abbraccia al posto mio

È il tuo tipo?

[Pre-Chorus 2]

I knew, I knew that you’d be here tonight

But I don’t know how I got so late

Just trying not to catch your eye

(See my face)

Sapevo, sapevo che saresti stato qui stasera

Ma non so come ho fatto ad arrivare così tardi

Sto solo cercando di non attirare la tua attenzione

(Vedi la mia faccia)

[Chorus]

She looks at you like I used to

And I’m just sitting in the corner

Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken

I thought only I would get that smile

Now I’m just watching from the corner

Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken

[Post-Chorus]

And it feels like I’m watchin’

Somebody else live my life

Sh-sh-shaken

Yeah, it feels like I’m watchin’

Somebody else live my life

Sh-sh-shaken

E sembra che io stia solo guardando

Qualcun altro vivere la mia vita

Sc-sc-scossa

Sì, mi sento come se stessi guardando

Qualcun altro vivere la mia vita

Sc-sc-scossa

[Bridge]

It’s just a kiss but they’re not my lips

So I’m just sitting in the corner

Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken

You’re leaving now but you turn around

And I try to hold a smile

But I’m just breakin’, b-b-breakin’





È solo un bacio ma non sono le mie labbra

Quindi sto seduta in un angolo

Ag-ag-aditata, sco-sco-scossa

Adesso te ne vai ma ti giri

E provo a trattenere un sorriso

Ma sono solo distrutta, di-di-distrutta

[Chorus]

She looks at you like I used to

And I’m just sitting in the corner

Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken

I thought only I would get that smile

Now I’m just watching from the corner

Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken

[Outro]

And it feels like I’m watchin’

Somebody else live my life

E sembra che io stia solo guardando

Qualcun altro vivere la mia vita





