LP – Shaken: video, testo e traduzione del singolo

Shaken è un singolo della rockstar statunitense Laura Pergolizzi, in arte LP, estratto dal quinto album in studio Heart to Mouth, pubblicato il 7 dicembre 2018. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video ufficiale animato che accompagna il brano, realizzato da una sua fan israeliana che vive in Germania, che segue da sempre la Pergolizzi.
La fortunata quinta era discografica di Laura va inesorabilmente avanti: non paga dei successi di Girls Go Wild (la più suonata dalle radio italiane nell’estate 2019 – vincitrice del premio RTL 102.5 Power Hits Estate 2019 – PMI) e Recovery, la cantante della hit Lost On You (oltre 1 miliardo di streaming globali, 4 dischi di platino nella penisola), è il momento di questa bella canzone, scritta insieme a Tristan Landymore & Fred Gibson, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
Nel brano, la cantante racconta come ci si sente nel vedere la persona che si ama ancora, tra le braccia di qualcun’altra. Cosa si può provare? Agitazione ovviamente: osservare da spettatore l’ex dolce metà insieme a un altra persona, non può che scuoterti, farti star male.
LP – Shaken Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
All night, sippin’ on a feelin’
Won’t lie, was nervous for this evenin’
Then you arrive
Oh god, why you gotta look so
So hot? Remembering your body on mine
I wanna cry
Tutta la notte, sorseggiando un sentimento
Non mentirò, ero nervosa per stasera
Poi arrivi
Oddio, perché devi sembrare così
Così eccitante? Ricordando il tuo corpo sul mio
Vorrei piangere
[Pre-Chorus 1]
I, I knew that you’d be here tonight
But suddenly I’m paralyzed
Who’s she by your side?
Sapevo che saresti stato qui stasera
Ma d’un tratto sono paralizzata
Chi è quella che sta val tuo fianco?
[Chorus]
She looks at you like I used to
And I’m just sitting in the corner
Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken
I thought only I would get that smile
Now I’m just watching from the corner
Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken
Ti guarda come prima facevo io
E sto seduta in un angolo
Ag-ag-aditata, sco-sco-scossa
Pensavo che solo io avrei ottenuto quel sorriso
Ora sto solo guardando da un angolo
Ag-ag-aditata, sco-sco-scossa
[Verse 2]
Oh no, feelin’ that vertigo
Slow roll, feelin’ that swell of desire
Am I on fire?
Flashbacks rolling like a movie
Whiplash, she’s holding you instead of me
Is that your type?
Oh no, mi sento quel capogiro
Temporeggio, sentendo quel crescendo di desiderio
Sono tutta un fuoco?
I ricordi traumatici girano come un film
Colpo di frusta, ti abbraccia al posto mio
È il tuo tipo?
[Pre-Chorus 2]
I knew, I knew that you’d be here tonight
But I don’t know how I got so late
Just trying not to catch your eye
(See my face)
Sapevo, sapevo che saresti stato qui stasera
Ma non so come ho fatto ad arrivare così tardi
Sto solo cercando di non attirare la tua attenzione
(Vedi la mia faccia)
[Chorus]
She looks at you like I used to
And I’m just sitting in the corner
Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken
I thought only I would get that smile
Now I’m just watching from the corner
Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken
[Post-Chorus]
And it feels like I’m watchin’
Somebody else live my life
Sh-sh-shaken
Yeah, it feels like I’m watchin’
Somebody else live my life
Sh-sh-shaken
E sembra che io stia solo guardando
Qualcun altro vivere la mia vita
Sc-sc-scossa
Sì, mi sento come se stessi guardando
Qualcun altro vivere la mia vita
Sc-sc-scossa
[Bridge]
It’s just a kiss but they’re not my lips
So I’m just sitting in the corner
Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken
You’re leaving now but you turn around
And I try to hold a smile
But I’m just breakin’, b-b-breakin’
È solo un bacio ma non sono le mie labbra
Quindi sto seduta in un angolo
Ag-ag-aditata, sco-sco-scossa
Adesso te ne vai ma ti giri
E provo a trattenere un sorriso
Ma sono solo distrutta, di-di-distrutta
[Chorus]
She looks at you like I used to
And I’m just sitting in the corner
Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken
I thought only I would get that smile
Now I’m just watching from the corner
Sh-sh-shaken, sh-sh-shaken
[Outro]
And it feels like I’m watchin’
Somebody else live my life
E sembra che io stia solo guardando
Qualcun altro vivere la mia vita
