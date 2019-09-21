Liam Gallagher – Now That I’ve Found You: audio, live video MTV Unplugged, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone dedicata alla figlia









Now That I’ve Found You è la quarta traccia dell’album di Liam Gallagher, Why Me? Why Not, rilasciato il 20 settembre 2019, a 2 anni dal disco d’esordio solista As You Were. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il live video del brano.

Scritta con la collaborazione di Simon Aldred, e prodotta da Adam Noble, Simon Aldred, Andrew Wyatt & Greg Kurstin, questa è sicuramente una delle canzoni più apprezzate e virali dell’album, anche perché Liam la dedica alla figlia Molly, avuta dalla relazione con Lisa Moorish, che l’artista ha ritrovato nell’estate 2018 e che non ha mai visto crescere, anche se l’ha sostenuta economicamente. Era un giorno di luglio dell’estate del 2018, quando Gallagher si è riunito con la figlia ormai 21enne, che nella vita fa la modella, trascorrendo un pomeriggio insieme a lei (e alla compagna Debbie Gwyther), tra birre e chiacchiere.

Nel brano, il cantautore si rivolge a lei ed esprime l’immensa gioia di averla ritrovata, con la promessa di mantenere vivo questo rapporto.

Liam Gallagher – Now That I’ve Found You testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

I’ll take an ocean in my stride

Steal the stars, and each, I’ll ride

To your door

And time builds a bridge through our bloodlines

From the roots, we’ll watch love rise

Heaven knows how it grows

Prenderò un oceano col mio ritmo

Ruberò le stelle e ne cavalcherò ognuna

Alla tua porta

E il tempo costruirà un ponte attraverso la nostra stirpe

Dalle radici vedremo sorgere l’amore

Solo Dio sa quanto crescerà

[Chorus]

Now that I’ve found you

Now that I’ve found you

I won’t let go

Let my love surround you

Now that I’ve found you

I can lay down with my ghost

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Non ti mollerò

Lascia che il mio amore ti circonda

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Posso sdraiarmi con il mio fantasma

[Post-Chorus]

Now that I’ve found you, don’t go

Don’t go

Ora che ti ho ritrovata, non andartene

Non andare

[Verse 2]

I’ll be the branch that breaks your fall

If you need me, make the call

I’ll be there

And I know it’s late for lullabies

But the future’s yours and mine

Now and forevermore





Sarò il ramo che attutisce la tua caduta

Se hai bisogno di me, chiama

Ci sarò

E so che è tardi per le ninnenanne

Ma il futuro è tuo e mio

Ora e per sempre

[Chorus]

Now that I’ve found you

Now that I’ve found you

I won’t let go

Let my love surround you

Now that I’ve found you

I can lay down with my ghost

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Non ti mollerò

Lascia che il mio amore ti circonda

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Posso sdraiarmi con il mio fantasma

[Post-Chorus]

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Now that I’ve found you, don’t go

Don’t go

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Ora che ti ho ritrovata, non andartene

Non andare

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

[Instrumental Break]





[Chorus]

Now that I’ve found you

Now that I’ve found you

I won’t let go

Let my love surround you (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Now that I’ve found you

I can lay down with my ghost

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Non ti mollerò

Lascia che il mio amore ti circonda (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Ora che ti ho ritrovata

Posso sdraiarmi con il mio fantasma

[Post-Chorus]

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Now that I’ve found you, don’t go

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Ora che ti ho ritrovata, non andartene





