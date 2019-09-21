Liam Gallagher – Now That I’ve Found You: audio, live video MTV Unplugged, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone dedicata alla figlia

Now That I’ve Found You è la quarta traccia dell’album di Liam Gallagher, Why Me? Why Not, rilasciato il 20 settembre 2019, a 2 anni dal disco d’esordio solista As You Were. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il live video del brano.
Scritta con la collaborazione di Simon Aldred, e prodotta da Adam Noble, Simon Aldred, Andrew Wyatt & Greg Kurstin, questa è sicuramente una delle canzoni più apprezzate e virali dell’album, anche perché Liam la dedica alla figlia Molly, avuta dalla relazione con Lisa Moorish, che l’artista ha ritrovato nell’estate 2018 e che non ha mai visto crescere, anche se l’ha sostenuta economicamente. Era un giorno di luglio dell’estate del 2018, quando Gallagher si è riunito con la figlia ormai 21enne, che nella vita fa la modella, trascorrendo un pomeriggio insieme a lei (e alla compagna Debbie Gwyther), tra birre e chiacchiere.
Nel brano, il cantautore si rivolge a lei ed esprime l’immensa gioia di averla ritrovata, con la promessa di mantenere vivo questo rapporto.
Liam Gallagher – Now That I’ve Found You testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
I’ll take an ocean in my stride
Steal the stars, and each, I’ll ride
To your door
And time builds a bridge through our bloodlines
From the roots, we’ll watch love rise
Heaven knows how it grows
Prenderò un oceano col mio ritmo
Ruberò le stelle e ne cavalcherò ognuna
Alla tua porta
E il tempo costruirà un ponte attraverso la nostra stirpe
Dalle radici vedremo sorgere l’amore
Solo Dio sa quanto crescerà
[Chorus]
Now that I’ve found you
Now that I’ve found you
I won’t let go
Let my love surround you
Now that I’ve found you
I can lay down with my ghost
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Non ti mollerò
Lascia che il mio amore ti circonda
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Posso sdraiarmi con il mio fantasma
[Post-Chorus]
Now that I’ve found you, don’t go
Don’t go
Ora che ti ho ritrovata, non andartene
Non andare
[Verse 2]
I’ll be the branch that breaks your fall
If you need me, make the call
I’ll be there
And I know it’s late for lullabies
But the future’s yours and mine
Now and forevermore
Sarò il ramo che attutisce la tua caduta
Se hai bisogno di me, chiama
Ci sarò
E so che è tardi per le ninnenanne
Ma il futuro è tuo e mio
Ora e per sempre
[Chorus]
Now that I’ve found you
Now that I’ve found you
I won’t let go
Let my love surround you
Now that I’ve found you
I can lay down with my ghost
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Non ti mollerò
Lascia che il mio amore ti circonda
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Posso sdraiarmi con il mio fantasma
[Post-Chorus]
(Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Now that I’ve found you, don’t go
Don’t go
(Ooh-ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Ora che ti ho ritrovata, non andartene
Non andare
(Ooh-ooh-ooh)
[Instrumental Break]
[Chorus]
Now that I’ve found you
Now that I’ve found you
I won’t let go
Let my love surround you (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Now that I’ve found you
I can lay down with my ghost
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Non ti mollerò
Lascia che il mio amore ti circonda (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Ora che ti ho ritrovata
Posso sdraiarmi con il mio fantasma
[Post-Chorus]
(Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Now that I’ve found you, don’t go
(Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Ora che ti ho ritrovata, non andartene
