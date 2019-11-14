Lauv & LANY – Mean It: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 14 novembre 2019, Mean It è un singolo di Lauv, inciso insieme ai Lany, gruppo indie pop californiano composto da Paul Jason Klein, Charles Leslie Priest & Jake Clifford Goss. il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa orecchiabile canzone inedita, settimo anticipo del terzo album in studio How I’M Feeling, out il 6 marzo 2020.
E’ veramente incantevole il nuovo brano del cantautore statunitense Ari Staprans Leff, artisticamente conosciuto come Lauv, scritto con la collaborazione di Michael Pollack, Michael Matosic, Jordan Palmer, John Hill & Paul Klein e prodotto insieme a da Mike Crossey e il gruppo.
Lauv – Mean It testo e traduzione
[Verse 1: Lauv]
Small talk, no conversation
That look makes me impatient
I can’t tell what you’re thinking
Please, tell me what you’re thinking
Last night we were more than fine
Just tell me if you changed your mind
If you changed your mind (Mind)
[Pre-Chorus: Lauv]
‘Cause I’m all, I’m all in
I’m calling, no answer
Would you text me when you feel like?
When it feels right to you
But I’m all, I’m all in
I’m falling faster
If you’re looking at me with a heart of doubt
[Chorus: Lauv & Paul Klein]
Don’t kiss me right now
Don’t tell me that you need me
Don’t show up at my house
All caught up in your feelings
Don’t run me ’round and ’round
Don’t build me up just to let me down
Just to let me down, down, down (Hey)
Don’t mess with my head
Don’t tell me you’re falling with your feet still on the ledge
I’m all out of breath
Baby, don’t run me ’round and ’round
Don’t kiss me, no, don’t kiss me right now
On your lips just leave it
If you don’t mean it
[Verse 2: Paul Klein]
Ooh, yeah
You know you’ve got me in the palm of your hand
But I love those hands
Ooh, yeah
But you only let me hold you when he can’t
Yeah, I don’t understand
‘Cause I’m all, I’m all in
I’m calling, no answer
Would you text me when you feel like?
When it feels right to you
But I’m all, I’m all in
I’m falling faster
But if you’re looking at me with a heart of doubt
[Chorus: Lauv & Paul Klein]
Don’t kiss me right now
Don’t tell me that you need me
Don’t show up at my house
All caught up in your feelings
Don’t run me ’round and ’round
Don’t build me up just to let me down
Just to let me down, down, down (Hey)
Don’t mess with my head
Don’t tell me you’re falling with your feet still on the ledge
I’m all out of breath
Baby, don’t run me ’round and ’round
Don’t kiss me, no, don’t kiss me right now
On your lips just leave it
If you don’t mean it
[Bridge: Paul Klein & (Lauv)]
Hurry home, let’s never leave the house (But you don’t mean it)
Let’s stay in bed while all our friends go out (But you don’t mean it)
Why you let those words come out of your mouth? (If you don’t mean it)
You’ve been staring at me with a heart of doubt (Heart)
[Chorus: Lauv & Paul Klein]
Don’t kiss me right now
Don’t tell me that you need me
Don’t show up at my house
All caught up in your feelings
Don’t run me ’round and ’round
Don’t build me up just to let me down
Just to let me down, down, down (Hey)
Don’t mess with my head
Don’t tell me you’re falling with your feet still on the ledge
I’m all out of breath
Baby, don’t run me ’round and ’round
Don’t kiss me, no, don’t kiss me right now
On your lips just leave it
If you don’t mean it
Chiacchierate, nessuna conversazione
Quello sguardo mi rende impaziente
Non riesco a capire a cosa stai pensando
Per favore, dimmi a cosa stai pensando
Ieri sera siamo stati più che bene
Dimmi solo se hai cambiato idea
Se hai cambiato idea (idea)
Perché sono, sono esausto
Ti chiamo, nessuna risposta
Mi manderesti un sms quando ne hai voglia?
Quando ti sembra il momento giusto
Ma sono, sono esausto
Mi sento precipitare velocemente
Se mi guardi con un cuore pieno di dubbio
Non baciarmi adesso
Non dirmi che hai bisogno di me
Non presentarti a casa mia
Tutto coinvolto nei tuoi sentimenti
Non scappare da me di continuo
Non sostenermi solo per deludermi
Solo per deludermi (Ehi)
Non incasinarmi la testa
Non dirmi che stai cadendo con i piedi ancora sul davanzale
Sono senza fiato
Baby, non scappare da me di continuo
Non baciarmi, no, non baciarmi adesso
Sulle tue labbra, lascia perdere
Se non fai sul serio
Ooh si
Sai che mi hai in pugno
Ma adoro quelle mani
Ooh si
Ti fai abbracciare solo quando lui non può
Sì, non capisco
Perché sono, sono esausto
Ti chiamo, nessuna risposta
Mi manderesti un sms quando ne hai voglia?
Quando ti sembra il momento giusto
Ma sono, sono esausto
Mi sento precipitare velocemente
Ma se mi guardi con un cuore pieno di dubbio
Non baciarmi adesso
Non dirmi che hai bisogno di me
Non presentarti a casa mia
Tutto coinvolto nei tuoi sentimenti
Non scappare da me di continuo
Non sostenermi solo per deludermi
Solo per deludermi (Ehi)
Non incasinarmi la testa
Non dirmi che stai cadendo con i piedi ancora sul davanzale
Sono senza fiato
Baby, non scappare da me di continuo
Non baciarmi, no, non baciarmi adesso
Sulle tue labbra, lascia perdere
Se non fai sul serio
Correre a casa, non usciamo mai di casa (ma non fai sul serio)
Restiamo a letto mentre tutti i nostri amici escono (ma non fai sul serio)
Perché fai uscire quelle parole dalla tua bocca? (Se non fai sul serio)
Mi fissi con un cuore pieno di dubbio (Cuore)
Non baciarmi adesso
Non dirmi che hai bisogno di me
Non presentarti a casa mia
Tutto coinvolto nei tuoi sentimenti
Non scappare da me di continuo
Non sostenermi solo per deludermi
Solo per deludermi (Ehi)
Non incasinarmi la testa
Non dirmi che stai cadendo con i piedi ancora sul davanzale
Sono senza fiato
Baby, non scappare da me di continuo
Non baciarmi, no, non baciarmi adesso
Sulle tue labbra, lascia perdere
Se non fai sul serio
Lascia un commento