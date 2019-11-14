Lauv & LANY – Mean It: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 14 novembre 2019, Mean It è un singolo di Lauv, inciso insieme ai Lany, gruppo indie pop californiano composto da Paul Jason Klein, Charles Leslie Priest & Jake Clifford Goss. il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa orecchiabile canzone inedita, settimo anticipo del terzo album in studio How I’M Feeling, out il 6 marzo 2020.

E’ veramente incantevole il nuovo brano del cantautore statunitense Ari Staprans Leff, artisticamente conosciuto come Lauv, scritto con la collaborazione di Michael Pollack, Michael Matosic, Jordan Palmer, John Hill & Paul Klein e prodotto insieme a da Mike Crossey e il gruppo.

Lauv – Mean It testo e traduzione

[Verse 1: Lauv]

Small talk, no conversation

That look makes me impatient

I can’t tell what you’re thinking

Please, tell me what you’re thinking

Last night we were more than fine

Just tell me if you changed your mind

If you changed your mind (Mind)

[Pre-Chorus: Lauv]

‘Cause I’m all, I’m all in

I’m calling, no answer

Would you text me when you feel like?

When it feels right to you

But I’m all, I’m all in

I’m falling faster

If you’re looking at me with a heart of doubt

[Chorus: Lauv & Paul Klein]

Don’t kiss me right now

Don’t tell me that you need me

Don’t show up at my house

All caught up in your feelings

Don’t run me ’round and ’round

Don’t build me up just to let me down

Just to let me down, down, down (Hey)

Don’t mess with my head

Don’t tell me you’re falling with your feet still on the ledge

I’m all out of breath

Baby, don’t run me ’round and ’round

Don’t kiss me, no, don’t kiss me right now

On your lips just leave it

If you don’t mean it

[Verse 2: Paul Klein]

Ooh, yeah

You know you’ve got me in the palm of your hand

But I love those hands

Ooh, yeah

But you only let me hold you when he can’t

Yeah, I don’t understand

‘Cause I’m all, I’m all in

I’m calling, no answer

Would you text me when you feel like?

When it feels right to you

But I’m all, I’m all in

I’m falling faster

But if you’re looking at me with a heart of doubt

[Chorus: Lauv & Paul Klein]

Don’t kiss me right now

Don’t tell me that you need me

Don’t show up at my house

All caught up in your feelings

Don’t run me ’round and ’round

Don’t build me up just to let me down

Just to let me down, down, down (Hey)

Don’t mess with my head

Don’t tell me you’re falling with your feet still on the ledge

I’m all out of breath

Baby, don’t run me ’round and ’round

Don’t kiss me, no, don’t kiss me right now

On your lips just leave it

If you don’t mean it

[Bridge: Paul Klein & (Lauv)]

Hurry home, let’s never leave the house (But you don’t mean it)

Let’s stay in bed while all our friends go out (But you don’t mean it)

Why you let those words come out of your mouth? (If you don’t mean it)

You’ve been staring at me with a heart of doubt (Heart)





[Chorus: Lauv & Paul Klein]

Don’t kiss me right now

Don’t tell me that you need me

Don’t show up at my house

All caught up in your feelings

Don’t run me ’round and ’round

Don’t build me up just to let me down

Just to let me down, down, down (Hey)

Don’t mess with my head

Don’t tell me you’re falling with your feet still on the ledge

I’m all out of breath

Baby, don’t run me ’round and ’round

Don’t kiss me, no, don’t kiss me right now

On your lips just leave it

If you don’t mean it





Chiacchierate, nessuna conversazione

Quello sguardo mi rende impaziente

Non riesco a capire a cosa stai pensando

Per favore, dimmi a cosa stai pensando

Ieri sera siamo stati più che bene

Dimmi solo se hai cambiato idea

Se hai cambiato idea (idea)

Perché sono, sono esausto

Ti chiamo, nessuna risposta

Mi manderesti un sms quando ne hai voglia?

Quando ti sembra il momento giusto

Ma sono, sono esausto

Mi sento precipitare velocemente

Se mi guardi con un cuore pieno di dubbio

Non baciarmi adesso

Non dirmi che hai bisogno di me

Non presentarti a casa mia

Tutto coinvolto nei tuoi sentimenti

Non scappare da me di continuo

Non sostenermi solo per deludermi

Solo per deludermi (Ehi)

Non incasinarmi la testa

Non dirmi che stai cadendo con i piedi ancora sul davanzale

Sono senza fiato

Baby, non scappare da me di continuo

Non baciarmi, no, non baciarmi adesso

Sulle tue labbra, lascia perdere

Se non fai sul serio





Ooh si

Sai che mi hai in pugno

Ma adoro quelle mani

Ooh si

Ti fai abbracciare solo quando lui non può

Sì, non capisco

Perché sono, sono esausto

Ti chiamo, nessuna risposta

Mi manderesti un sms quando ne hai voglia?

Quando ti sembra il momento giusto

Ma sono, sono esausto

Mi sento precipitare velocemente

Ma se mi guardi con un cuore pieno di dubbio

Non baciarmi adesso

Non dirmi che hai bisogno di me

Non presentarti a casa mia

Tutto coinvolto nei tuoi sentimenti

Non scappare da me di continuo

Non sostenermi solo per deludermi

Solo per deludermi (Ehi)

Non incasinarmi la testa

Non dirmi che stai cadendo con i piedi ancora sul davanzale

Sono senza fiato

Baby, non scappare da me di continuo

Non baciarmi, no, non baciarmi adesso

Sulle tue labbra, lascia perdere

Se non fai sul serio

Correre a casa, non usciamo mai di casa (ma non fai sul serio)

Restiamo a letto mentre tutti i nostri amici escono (ma non fai sul serio)

Perché fai uscire quelle parole dalla tua bocca? (Se non fai sul serio)

Mi fissi con un cuore pieno di dubbio (Cuore)

Non baciarmi adesso

Non dirmi che hai bisogno di me

Non presentarti a casa mia

Tutto coinvolto nei tuoi sentimenti

Non scappare da me di continuo

Non sostenermi solo per deludermi

Solo per deludermi (Ehi)

Non incasinarmi la testa

Non dirmi che stai cadendo con i piedi ancora sul davanzale

Sono senza fiato

Baby, non scappare da me di continuo

Non baciarmi, no, non baciarmi adesso

Sulle tue labbra, lascia perdere

Se non fai sul serio

