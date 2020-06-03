LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino – Hollywood: ascolta il nuovo bel singolo









L’ipnotica Hollywood è il singolo di debutto dell’enigmatico artista LA Vision con la collaborazione dell’iconico DJ italiano Gigi D ‘Agostino, rilasciato il 29 maggio 2020 per Time Records.

Il testo, traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video della gradevole canzone, on air dal 5 giugno 2020, che come da titolo, omaggia il quartiere della città di Los Angeles, in California, situato a nord-ovest dal centro della città, simbolo per antonomasia del mondo dello spettacolo.

“Ho trascorso tutta la mia vita a imparare tutto ciò che potevo per creare la mia musica: suonando, scrivendo, arrangiando, producendo e persino cantando (come in Hollywood). Ho ascoltato tutti i suoni che sono riuscito a trovare e, come una spugna, ho assorbito tutto. Con tutto ciò che ho imparato, ho avuto successo dietro le quinte, ma non sono riuscito a controllare ogni aspetto; Non ho potuto seguire la mia visione. Ora posso.” LA Vision.

Il testo di Hollywood di LA Vision e Gigi D’Agostino

It’s gonna happen tonight

I’m gonna make you feel right

‘Cause you’re in Hollywood

Where the feels are good

No matter what you have done

Let’s wait the morning to come

We’re in Hollywood

Where your dreams come true

And there is something in me

I can’t believe what I see

The dark is taking my mind

Don’t wanna leave you behind

And there is something in me

I can’t believe what I see

The dark is taking my mind

Don’t wanna leave you behind

It’s gonna happen tonight

I’m gonna make you feel right

‘Cause you’re in Hollywood

Where the feels are good

No matter what you have done

Let’s wait the morning to come

We’re in Hollywood

Where the feels are good

Maybe you’re taking too wrong

Maybe you’re getting too high

I only do what I should

But you’re in Hollywood

Where streets are black and blue

And you can make it tonight

Having the time of your life

So what has happened to me?

So what has happened to me?

So what has happened to me?

It’s gonna happen tonight

I’m gonna make you feel right

‘Cause you’re in Hollywood

Where the feels are good

No matter what you have done

Let’s wait the morning to come

We’re in Hollywood

Where your dreams come true

And there is something in me

I can’t believe what I see

The dark is taking my mind

Don’t wanna leave you behind

And there is something in me

I can’t believe what I see

The dark is taking my mind

Don’t wanna leave you behind





Maybe you’re taking too wrong

Maybe you’re getting too high

I only do what I should

But you’re in Hollywood

Where streets are black and blue

And you can make it tonight

Having the time of your life

So what has happened to me?

So what has happened to me?

So what has happened to me?





Traduzione

Succederà stanotte

Ti farò star bene

Perché sei a Hollywood

Dove le sensazioni sono buone

Non importa quello che hai fatto

Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino

Siamo a Hollywood

Dove i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

E c’è qualcosa in me

Non riesco a credere a ciò che vedo

Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente

Non voglio lasciarti qui

E c’è qualcosa in me

Non riesco a credere a quello che vedo

Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente

Non voglio lasciarti qui

Succederà stanotte

Ti farò star bene

Perché sei a Hollywood

Dove le sensazioni sono buone

Non importa quello che hai fatto

Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino

Siamo a Hollywood

Dove le sensazioni sono buone





Forse stai sbagliando troppo

Forse ti stai sballando troppo

Faccio solo quello che dovrei fare

Ma tu sei a Hollywood

Dove le strade sono nere e blu

E stasera ce la puoi fare

A divertirti come non mai

Quindi cosa mi è successo?

Quindi cosa mi è successo?

Quindi cosa mi è successo?

Succederà stanotte

Ti farò star bene

Perché sei a Hollywood

Dove le sensazioni sono buone

Non importa quello che hai fatto

Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino

Siamo a Hollywood

Dove i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

E c’è qualcosa in me

Non riesco a credere a ciò che vedo

Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente

Non voglio lasciarti qui

E c’è qualcosa in me

Non riesco a credere a quello che vedo

Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente

Non voglio lasciarti qui

Forse stai sbagliando troppo

Forse ti stai sballando troppo

Faccio solo quello che dovrei fare

Ma tu sei a Hollywood

Dove le strade sono nere e blu

E stasera ce la puoi fare

A divertirti come non mai

Quindi cosa mi è successo?

Quindi cosa mi è successo?

Quindi cosa mi è successo?

