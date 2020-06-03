LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino – Hollywood: ascolta il nuovo bel singolo

L’ipnotica Hollywood è il singolo di debutto dell’enigmatico artista LA Vision con la collaborazione dell’iconico DJ italiano Gigi D ‘Agostino, rilasciato il 29 maggio 2020 per Time Records.
Il testo, traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video della gradevole canzone, on air dal 5 giugno 2020, che come da titolo, omaggia il quartiere della città di Los Angeles, in California, situato a nord-ovest dal centro della città, simbolo per antonomasia del mondo dello spettacolo.
“Ho trascorso tutta la mia vita a imparare tutto ciò che potevo per creare la mia musica: suonando, scrivendo, arrangiando, producendo e persino cantando (come in Hollywood). Ho ascoltato tutti i suoni che sono riuscito a trovare e, come una spugna, ho assorbito tutto. Con tutto ciò che ho imparato, ho avuto successo dietro le quinte, ma non sono riuscito a controllare ogni aspetto; Non ho potuto seguire la mia visione. Ora posso.” LA Vision.
Il testo di Hollywood di LA Vision e Gigi D’Agostino
It’s gonna happen tonight
I’m gonna make you feel right
‘Cause you’re in Hollywood
Where the feels are good
No matter what you have done
Let’s wait the morning to come
We’re in Hollywood
Where your dreams come true
And there is something in me
I can’t believe what I see
The dark is taking my mind
Don’t wanna leave you behind
And there is something in me
I can’t believe what I see
The dark is taking my mind
Don’t wanna leave you behind
It’s gonna happen tonight
I’m gonna make you feel right
‘Cause you’re in Hollywood
Where the feels are good
No matter what you have done
Let’s wait the morning to come
We’re in Hollywood
Where the feels are good
Maybe you’re taking too wrong
Maybe you’re getting too high
I only do what I should
But you’re in Hollywood
Where streets are black and blue
And you can make it tonight
Having the time of your life
So what has happened to me?
So what has happened to me?
So what has happened to me?
It’s gonna happen tonight
I’m gonna make you feel right
‘Cause you’re in Hollywood
Where the feels are good
No matter what you have done
Let’s wait the morning to come
We’re in Hollywood
Where your dreams come true
And there is something in me
I can’t believe what I see
The dark is taking my mind
Don’t wanna leave you behind
And there is something in me
I can’t believe what I see
The dark is taking my mind
Don’t wanna leave you behind
Maybe you’re taking too wrong
Maybe you’re getting too high
I only do what I should
But you’re in Hollywood
Where streets are black and blue
And you can make it tonight
Having the time of your life
So what has happened to me?
So what has happened to me?
So what has happened to me?
Succederà stanotte
Ti farò star bene
Perché sei a Hollywood
Dove le sensazioni sono buone
Non importa quello che hai fatto
Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino
Siamo a Hollywood
Dove i tuoi sogni diventano realtà
E c’è qualcosa in me
Non riesco a credere a ciò che vedo
Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente
Non voglio lasciarti qui
E c’è qualcosa in me
Non riesco a credere a quello che vedo
Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente
Non voglio lasciarti qui
Succederà stanotte
Ti farò star bene
Perché sei a Hollywood
Dove le sensazioni sono buone
Non importa quello che hai fatto
Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino
Siamo a Hollywood
Dove le sensazioni sono buone
Forse stai sbagliando troppo
Forse ti stai sballando troppo
Faccio solo quello che dovrei fare
Ma tu sei a Hollywood
Dove le strade sono nere e blu
E stasera ce la puoi fare
A divertirti come non mai
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Succederà stanotte
Ti farò star bene
Perché sei a Hollywood
Dove le sensazioni sono buone
Non importa quello che hai fatto
Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino
Siamo a Hollywood
Dove i tuoi sogni diventano realtà
E c’è qualcosa in me
Non riesco a credere a ciò che vedo
Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente
Non voglio lasciarti qui
E c’è qualcosa in me
Non riesco a credere a quello che vedo
Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente
Non voglio lasciarti qui
Forse stai sbagliando troppo
Forse ti stai sballando troppo
Faccio solo quello che dovrei fare
Ma tu sei a Hollywood
Dove le strade sono nere e blu
E stasera ce la puoi fare
A divertirti come non mai
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
