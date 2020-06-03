Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


Ti trovi qui:Home / Audio / LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino – Hollywood: ascolta il nuovo bel singolo

LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino – Hollywood: ascolta il nuovo bel singolo

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento




L’ipnotica Hollywood è il singolo di debutto dell’enigmatico artista LA Vision con la collaborazione dell’iconico DJ italiano Gigi D ‘Agostino, rilasciato il 29 maggio 2020 per Time Records.

Il testo, traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video della gradevole canzone, on air dal 5 giugno 2020, che come da titolo, omaggia il quartiere della città di Los Angeles, in California, situato a nord-ovest dal centro della città, simbolo per antonomasia del mondo dello spettacolo.

Ho trascorso tutta la mia vita a imparare tutto ciò che potevo per creare la mia musica: suonando, scrivendo, arrangiando, producendo e persino cantando (come in Hollywood). Ho ascoltato tutti i suoni che sono riuscito a trovare e, come una spugna, ho assorbito tutto. Con tutto ciò che ho imparato, ho avuto successo dietro le quinte, ma non sono riuscito a controllare ogni aspetto; Non ho potuto seguire la mia visione. Ora posso.” LA Vision.

copertina brano Hollywood

Il testo di Hollywood di LA Vision e Gigi D’Agostino

downloadDownload su: AmazoniTunes

Passa alla traduzione in italiano

It’s gonna happen tonight
I’m gonna make you feel right
‘Cause you’re in Hollywood
Where the feels are good
No matter what you have done
Let’s wait the morning to come
We’re in Hollywood
Where your dreams come true

And there is something in me
I can’t believe what I see
The dark is taking my mind
Don’t wanna leave you behind

And there is something in me
I can’t believe what I see
The dark is taking my mind
Don’t wanna leave you behind

It’s gonna happen tonight
I’m gonna make you feel right
‘Cause you’re in Hollywood
Where the feels are good
No matter what you have done
Let’s wait the morning to come
We’re in Hollywood
Where the feels are good

Maybe you’re taking too wrong
Maybe you’re getting too high
I only do what I should
But you’re in Hollywood
Where streets are black and blue
And you can make it tonight
Having the time of your life
So what has happened to me?
So what has happened to me?
So what has happened to me?

It’s gonna happen tonight
I’m gonna make you feel right
‘Cause you’re in Hollywood
Where the feels are good
No matter what you have done
Let’s wait the morning to come
We’re in Hollywood
Where your dreams come true

And there is something in me
I can’t believe what I see
The dark is taking my mind
Don’t wanna leave you behind

And there is something in me
I can’t believe what I see
The dark is taking my mind
Don’t wanna leave you behind


Maybe you’re taking too wrong
Maybe you’re getting too high
I only do what I should
But you’re in Hollywood
Where streets are black and blue
And you can make it tonight
Having the time of your life
So what has happened to me?
So what has happened to me?
So what has happened to me?


Traduzione

Salta al testo

Succederà stanotte
Ti farò star bene
Perché sei a Hollywood
Dove le sensazioni sono buone
Non importa quello che hai fatto
Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino
Siamo a Hollywood
Dove i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

E c’è qualcosa in me
Non riesco a credere a ciò che vedo
Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente
Non voglio lasciarti qui

E c’è qualcosa in me
Non riesco a credere a quello che vedo
Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente
Non voglio lasciarti qui

Succederà stanotte
Ti farò star bene
Perché sei a Hollywood
Dove le sensazioni sono buone
Non importa quello che hai fatto
Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino
Siamo a Hollywood
Dove le sensazioni sono buone


Forse stai sbagliando troppo
Forse ti stai sballando troppo
Faccio solo quello che dovrei fare
Ma tu sei a Hollywood
Dove le strade sono nere e blu
E stasera ce la puoi fare
A divertirti come non mai
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Quindi cosa mi è successo?

Succederà stanotte
Ti farò star bene
Perché sei a Hollywood
Dove le sensazioni sono buone
Non importa quello che hai fatto
Aspettiamo che arrivi il mattino
Siamo a Hollywood
Dove i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

E c’è qualcosa in me
Non riesco a credere a ciò che vedo
Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente
Non voglio lasciarti qui

E c’è qualcosa in me
Non riesco a credere a quello che vedo
Il buio mi sta prendendo la mente
Non voglio lasciarti qui

Forse stai sbagliando troppo
Forse ti stai sballando troppo
Faccio solo quello che dovrei fare
Ma tu sei a Hollywood
Dove le strade sono nere e blu
E stasera ce la puoi fare
A divertirti come non mai
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Quindi cosa mi è successo?
Quindi cosa mi è successo?

Ascolta su:


Interazioni del lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.