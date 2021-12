La canzone della pubblicità Lavazza novembre 2021, testo e traduzione

La Lavazza per la sua nuova campagna pubblicitaria ha utilizzato una canzone spettacolare. Ecco di seguito il testo e la traduzione.

La Lavazza ha lanciato un nuovo progetto che comprende musica, ambiente e land art per raccontare la sostenibilità dei suoi prodotti.

La nuova campagna Lavazza

Il progetto intitolato Lavazza ¡Tierra! Bio-Organic progettato da Armando Testa si avvale di una canzone di Ben Harper intitolata With my own two hands.

Il testo e la traduzione

Di seguito il testo e la traduzione:

I can change the world, with my own two hands

Make a better place, with my own two hands

Make a kinder place, oh with my, oh with my own two hands

With my own, with my own two hands

With my own, with my own two hands

I can make peace on earth, with my own two hands

And I can clean up the earth, oh with my own two hands

And I can reach out to you, with my own two hands

With my own, with my own two hands

Oh, with my own, oh with my own two hands

I’m gonna make it a brighter place, (With my own)

I’m gonna make it a safer place, (With my own)

I’m gonna help the human race, (With my own)

(With my own two hands)

Now I can hold you, in my own two hands

And I can comfort you, with my own two hands

But you got to use, use your own two hands

Use your own, use your own two hands

Use your own two hands

And with our own two hands

With our, with our, with our own two hands

With my own, with my own two hands

I’m gonna make it a brighter place, (With my own)

I’m gonna make it a safer place, (With my own)

I’m gonna help the human race, (With my own)

Oh, make it a brighter place (With my own)

I can hold you (With my own)

And I can comfort you (With my own)

But you got, you got, you got, you got, you got, you got, you got to use

Oh, use your own

Oh, use your own, Lord

But you got, you got, you got, you got, you got to use, use

Use your own, use your own, use your own, use your own, use your own,

Use your own, use your own, use your own, use your own,

Use your own