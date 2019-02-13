Jax Jones e Years & Years – Play: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Play è il nuovo singolo del sj e produttore Jax Jones estratto dall’EP d’esordio Snacks, mini progetto che include anche i migliori singoli dell’artista (come Instruction con Demi Lovato), pubblicato lo scorso 28 novembre.

Dal 25 gennaio disponibile nel remix di Purple Disco Machine, il brano, uno degli inediti dell’Extended Play, è stato prodotto con la collaborazione di Mark Ralph e viene interpretato dal frontman del trio synth pop Years & Years, Olly Alexander.

Questa canzone, a parer mio tutt’altro che eccezionale, viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 15 febbraio 2019.

Nell’interessante video ufficiale all’insegna del ballo, vediamo anche Oliver Alexander. Per gustarvi il filmato su YOutube cliccate sull’immagine.

Play – Jax Jones – Traduzione

[Ritornello: Olly Alexander & (MNEK)]

Quanto ci vorrà prima di suonarmi la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere a te?

Un ballo con il mio tesoro stasera

E balleremo finché la notte passerà

(Che, che vuoi fare?)

[Strofa 1: Olly Alexander]

Ero così pronto a scappare (o “correre”)

La mia filosofia non permette a nessuno di avvicinarsi troppo

Per gestire il mio amore

Non farlo vedere

[Pre-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]

Voglio che sia tu, ooh

Immergiti nel mio oceano

Una nuova emozione diventerà realtà, ooh

Non lasciare che questa notte, non lasciare che questa notte passi

[Ritornello: Olly Alexander]

Quanto ci vorrà prima di suonarmi la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere a te?

Un ballo con il mio tesoro stasera

E balleremo finché la notte passerà (balleremo)

[Post-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che farà (ballare)

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che farà

[Strofa 2: Olly Alexander]

Un’altra occasione per farlo bene

Nessuna circostanza potrebbe mai spezzare questo

Questo eterno incantesimo che hai fatto su di me

Su di me, su di noi

[Pre-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]

Voglio che sia tu, ooh

Immergiti nel mio oceano

Una nuova emozione diventerà realtà, ooh

Non lasciare che questa notte, non lasciare che questa notte passi

[Ritornello: Olly Alexander]

Quanto ci vorrà prima di suonarmi la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere a te?

Un ballo con il mio tesoro stasera

E balleremo finché la notte passerà (balleremo)

[Post-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che farà (ballare)

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che farà

[Ponte: Olly Alexander]

E balleremo finché la notte passerà

E tu mi suonerai la canzone

Finché la notte passerà

E mi suonerai la canzone (che mi farà appartenere)

[Ritornello: Olly Alexander]

Quanto ci vorrà prima di suonarmi la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere a te?

Un ballo con il mio tesoro stasera

E balleremo finché la notte passerà (balleremo)





[Post-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che farà (ballare)

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che mi farà appartenere

Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone

Che farà

Jax Jones e Years & Years – Play testo

Autori: Jax Jones, MNEK, Mark Ralph & Olly Alexander.

[Chorus: Olly Alexander & (MNEK)]

How long ’til you play me the song

That will make me belong to you?

One dance with my baby tonight

And we’ll dance ’til the night is through

(What you, what you gon’ do?)

[Verse 1: Olly Alexander]

I used to be so ready to run

My philosophy don’t let nobody come too close

To handle my love

Don’t let it show

[Pre-Chorus: Olly Alexander]

I want it to be you, ooh

Diving into my ocean

A brand new emotion come true, ooh

Don’t let this night, don’t let this night go

[Chorus: Olly Alexander]

How long ’til you play me the song

That will make me belong to you?

One dance with my baby tonight

And we’ll dance ’til the night is through (dance)

[Post-Chorus: Olly Alexander]

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make

[Verse 2: Olly Alexander]

Another chance to make it alright

No circumstance could ever break this

This spell you have forever on me

On me, on us

[Pre-Chorus: Olly Alexander]

I want it to be you, ooh

Diving into my ocean

A brand new emotion come true, ooh

Don’t let this night, don’t let this night go

[Chorus: Olly Alexander]

How long ’til you play me the song

That will make me belong to you?

One dance with my baby tonight

And we’ll dance ’til the night is through (dance)

[Post-Chorus: Olly Alexander]

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make

[Bridge: Olly Alexander]

‘Til the night is through

And you play me the song

‘Til the night is through

And you play me the song (that will make me belong)

[Chorus: Olly Alexander]

How long ’til you play me the song

That will make me belong to you?

One dance with my baby tonight

And we’ll dance ’til the night is through (dance)

[Post-Chorus: Olly Alexander]

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make (dance)

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make me belong

Play me the song, play me the song

That will make





