Jax Jones e Years & Years – Play: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Play è il nuovo singolo del sj e produttore Jax Jones estratto dall’EP d’esordio Snacks, mini progetto che include anche i migliori singoli dell’artista (come Instruction con Demi Lovato), pubblicato lo scorso 28 novembre.
Dal 25 gennaio disponibile nel remix di Purple Disco Machine, il brano, uno degli inediti dell’Extended Play, è stato prodotto con la collaborazione di Mark Ralph e viene interpretato dal frontman del trio synth pop Years & Years, Olly Alexander.
Questa canzone, a parer mio tutt’altro che eccezionale, viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 15 febbraio 2019.
Nell’interessante video ufficiale all’insegna del ballo, vediamo anche Oliver Alexander. Per gustarvi il filmato su YOutube cliccate sull’immagine.
Play – Jax Jones – Traduzione
Download su: Amazon – Purple Disco Machine Remix – iTunes – Purple Disco Machine Remix
[Ritornello: Olly Alexander & (MNEK)]
Quanto ci vorrà prima di suonarmi la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere a te?
Un ballo con il mio tesoro stasera
E balleremo finché la notte passerà
(Che, che vuoi fare?)
[Strofa 1: Olly Alexander]
Ero così pronto a scappare (o “correre”)
La mia filosofia non permette a nessuno di avvicinarsi troppo
Per gestire il mio amore
Non farlo vedere
[Pre-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]
Voglio che sia tu, ooh
Immergiti nel mio oceano
Una nuova emozione diventerà realtà, ooh
Non lasciare che questa notte, non lasciare che questa notte passi
[Ritornello: Olly Alexander]
Quanto ci vorrà prima di suonarmi la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere a te?
Un ballo con il mio tesoro stasera
E balleremo finché la notte passerà (balleremo)
[Post-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che farà (ballare)
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che farà
[Strofa 2: Olly Alexander]
Un’altra occasione per farlo bene
Nessuna circostanza potrebbe mai spezzare questo
Questo eterno incantesimo che hai fatto su di me
Su di me, su di noi
[Pre-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]
Voglio che sia tu, ooh
Immergiti nel mio oceano
Una nuova emozione diventerà realtà, ooh
Non lasciare che questa notte, non lasciare che questa notte passi
[Ritornello: Olly Alexander]
Quanto ci vorrà prima di suonarmi la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere a te?
Un ballo con il mio tesoro stasera
E balleremo finché la notte passerà (balleremo)
[Post-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che farà (ballare)
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che farà
[Ponte: Olly Alexander]
E balleremo finché la notte passerà
E tu mi suonerai la canzone
Finché la notte passerà
E mi suonerai la canzone (che mi farà appartenere)
[Ritornello: Olly Alexander]
Quanto ci vorrà prima di suonarmi la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere a te?
Un ballo con il mio tesoro stasera
E balleremo finché la notte passerà (balleremo)
[Post-Ritornello: Olly Alexander]
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che farà (ballare)
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che mi farà appartenere
Suonami la canzone, suonami la canzone
Che farà
Jax Jones e Years & Years – Play testo
Autori: Jax Jones, MNEK, Mark Ralph & Olly Alexander.
[Chorus: Olly Alexander & (MNEK)]
How long ’til you play me the song
That will make me belong to you?
One dance with my baby tonight
And we’ll dance ’til the night is through
(What you, what you gon’ do?)
[Verse 1: Olly Alexander]
I used to be so ready to run
My philosophy don’t let nobody come too close
To handle my love
Don’t let it show
[Pre-Chorus: Olly Alexander]
I want it to be you, ooh
Diving into my ocean
A brand new emotion come true, ooh
Don’t let this night, don’t let this night go
[Chorus: Olly Alexander]
How long ’til you play me the song
That will make me belong to you?
One dance with my baby tonight
And we’ll dance ’til the night is through (dance)
[Post-Chorus: Olly Alexander]
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make
[Verse 2: Olly Alexander]
Another chance to make it alright
No circumstance could ever break this
This spell you have forever on me
On me, on us
[Pre-Chorus: Olly Alexander]
I want it to be you, ooh
Diving into my ocean
A brand new emotion come true, ooh
Don’t let this night, don’t let this night go
[Chorus: Olly Alexander]
How long ’til you play me the song
That will make me belong to you?
One dance with my baby tonight
And we’ll dance ’til the night is through (dance)
[Post-Chorus: Olly Alexander]
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make
[Bridge: Olly Alexander]
‘Til the night is through
And you play me the song
‘Til the night is through
And you play me the song (that will make me belong)
[Chorus: Olly Alexander]
How long ’til you play me the song
That will make me belong to you?
One dance with my baby tonight
And we’ll dance ’til the night is through (dance)
[Post-Chorus: Olly Alexander]
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make (dance)
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make me belong
Play me the song, play me the song
That will make
- Youtube – Purple Disco Machine Remix
- Spotify – Purple Disco Machine Remix
- Deezer – Purple Disco Machine Remix
Lascia un commento