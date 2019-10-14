James Arthur – You feat. Travis Barker: audio, testo e traduzione della title track del nuovo album

Disponibile dall’11 ottobre, You feat. Travis Barker è il sesto singolo estratto dall’album You, terzo disco del cantautore inglese James Arthur, in uscita il 25 ottobre 2019, a tre anni di distanza dal fortunato Back from the Edge. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo pezzo.
Dopo “Naked”, “Empty Space”, “Falling Like the Stars“, “Treehouse” e “Finally Feel Good”, è il momento di questa interessante canzone, traccia d’apertura dell’atteso album, scritta con la collaborazione di Barker, George Tizzard & Rick Parkhouse, con produzione dei Red Triangle. E il 14 ottobre esce anche il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano. Qui è possibile vedere il trailer di mezzo minuto.
James Arthur – You Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
Fighting, living, dying
For what?
For freedom
That’s what which men have fought since time began
To be free
Combattere, vivere, morire
Per cosa?
Per la libertà
Questo è ciò per cui gli uomini hanno combattuto dall’inizio dei tempi
Per essere liberi
[Verse 1]
They’ve been making blanked statements, scaring everyone
They’ve been making you feel like you never did belong
Yeah, he said, and she said, yeah, they say a lot
So many things, they just think you forgot
Who you are, and what you do, and where you’re coming from
I just thought I could remind you with a simple song
Look at body language, can start to rebuff
To where we’re using weapons, hatred, not love
Not you
Hanno fatto dichiarazioni vaghe, spaventando tutti
Ti hanno fatto sentire come se non fossi mai appartenuta a nessuno
Sì, lui ha detto, e lei ha detto, sì, parlano molto
Tante cose, pensano solo che ti sia dimenticato
Chi sei, cosa fai e da dove vieni
Pensavo solo di ricordarti con una semplice canzone
Guarda il linguaggio del corpo, può iniziare a rifiutare
Dove stiamo usando armi, odio, non amore
Non tu
[Chorus]
You are in the wilderness, looking for your own purpose
And you became a butterfly, a butterfly
I knew you always would
They were throwing sticks and stones
Words can never break your bones
You can spread your wings and fly, wings and fly
I knew you always would
I knew you always would
I knew there always was nothing wrong with being
You, you, you, you, you, you, you, you
Sei nel deserto, alla ricerca del tuo scopo
E sei diventato una farfalla, una farfalla
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Lanciavano pietre e bastoni
Le parole non potranno mai spezzarti le ossa
Puoi aprire le ali e volare, le ali e volare
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Sapevo che non c’era sempre niente di sbagliato nell’essere
Te, te, te, te, te, te, te, te
[Verse 2]
All you ever see [?] and your enemies
Telling you to lose your individuality
Look, do this and do that, ’till you’ve lost your way
‘Till you need to fight or a means of escape
They want you to stare into your screen and see yourself
Blow smoke into your mirror till you imagine your own world
So don’t let them catch you with lies and deceit
They can’t take your soul or your desire for freedom
Tutto quello che vedi [?] e i tuoi nemici
Dicendoti di perdere la tua individualità
Guarda, fai questo e fai quello, finché non smarrisci la tua strada
Finché non hai necessità di combattere o di una via di fuga
Vogliono che tu fissi lo schermo e vedere te stesso
Soffia il fumo nel tuo specchio finché non immagini il tuo mondo
Quindi non farti catturare con bugie e inganni
Non possono prendere la tua anima o il tuo desiderio di libertà
[Chorus]
You are in the wilderness, looking for your own purpose
And you became a butterfly, butterfly
I knew you always would
They were throwing sticks and stones
Words can never break your bones
You can spread your wings and fly, wings and fly
I knew you always would
I knew you always would
I knew there always was nothing wrong with being
You, you, you, you, you, you, you, you
Sei nel deserto, alla ricerca del tuo scopo
E sei diventata una farfalla, una farfalla
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Lanciavano pietre e bastoni
Le parole non possono mai spezzarti le ossa
Puoi aprire le ali e volare, le ali e volare
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Sapevo che non c’era sempre niente di sbagliato nell’essere
Te, te, te, te, te, te, te, te
[Bridge]
Yeah, yeah
You said I wanna be
I’m gonna be everything they said I couldn’t be
Everything that I said I would be when I picked up a pen and I started to speak
I hear the beat
My melody
I just pour all my heart into these sheets
I cannot just be a star in the streets
Man, I knew what was different, I had that belief
Nowhere to live, nothing to eat
You were so hungry that you couldn’t sleep
You couldn’t breathe
I couldn’t be
All of this shit was happ’nin’ to me
I would do drugs, I was a thief
Still on the run from the ? police
You were the mission that was given to me by the powers to be
[?]
Si si
Hai detto “voglio esserlo”
Sarò tutto quello che hanno detto che non potrei essere
Tutto quello che ho detto che sarei stato quando ho preso una penna e ho iniziato a parlare
Sento il ritmo
La mia melodia
Ho messo tutto il cuore in questi fogli
Non posso essere solo una stella per strada
Amico, sapevo cosa c’era di diverso, avevo questa convinzione
Nessun posto dove vivere, niente da mangiare
Eri così affamato che non riuscivi a dormire
Non riuscivi a respirare
Non potrei esserci
Mi stavano succedendo tutte queste cose
Mi drogavo, ero un ladro
Ancora in fuga dalla ? polizia
Eri la missione che mi era stata data dai poteri di essere
[?]
[Post-Bridge]
You are in the wilderness, looking for your own purpose
And you became a butterfly, butterfly
I knew you always would
Sei nel deserto, alla ricerca del tuo obiettivo
E sei diventato una farfalla, farfalla
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
[Chorus]
You are in the wilderness, looking for your own purpose
And you became a butterfly, butterfly
I knew you always would
‘Cause they were throwing sticks and stones
Words can never break your bones
You can spread your wings and fly, wings and fly
I knew you always would
I knew you always would
I knew there always was nothing wrong with being
You, you, you, you, you, you, you, you
Sei nel deserto, alla ricerca del tuo scopo
E sei diventata una farfalla, una farfalla
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Perché lanciavano pietre e bastoni
Le parole non possono mai spezzarti le ossa
Puoi aprire le ali e volare, le ali e volare
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Sapevo che l’avresti fatto
Sapevo che non c’era sempre niente di sbagliato nell’essere
Te, te, te, te, te, te, te, te
