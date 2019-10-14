James Arthur – You feat. Travis Barker: audio, testo e traduzione della title track del nuovo album









Disponibile dall’11 ottobre, You feat. Travis Barker è il sesto singolo estratto dall’album You, terzo disco del cantautore inglese James Arthur, in uscita il 25 ottobre 2019, a tre anni di distanza dal fortunato Back from the Edge. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo pezzo.

Dopo “Naked”, “Empty Space”, “Falling Like the Stars“, “Treehouse” e “Finally Feel Good”, è il momento di questa interessante canzone, traccia d’apertura dell’atteso album, scritta con la collaborazione di Barker, George Tizzard & Rick Parkhouse, con produzione dei Red Triangle. E il 14 ottobre esce anche il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano. Qui è possibile vedere il trailer di mezzo minuto.

James Arthur – You Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

Fighting, living, dying

For what?

For freedom

That’s what which men have fought since time began

To be free

Combattere, vivere, morire

Per cosa?

Per la libertà

Questo è ciò per cui gli uomini hanno combattuto dall’inizio dei tempi

Per essere liberi

[Verse 1]

They’ve been making blanked statements, scaring everyone

They’ve been making you feel like you never did belong

Yeah, he said, and she said, yeah, they say a lot

So many things, they just think you forgot

Who you are, and what you do, and where you’re coming from

I just thought I could remind you with a simple song

Look at body language, can start to rebuff

To where we’re using weapons, hatred, not love

Not you

Hanno fatto dichiarazioni vaghe, spaventando tutti

Ti hanno fatto sentire come se non fossi mai appartenuta a nessuno

Sì, lui ha detto, e lei ha detto, sì, parlano molto

Tante cose, pensano solo che ti sia dimenticato

Chi sei, cosa fai e da dove vieni

Pensavo solo di ricordarti con una semplice canzone

Guarda il linguaggio del corpo, può iniziare a rifiutare

Dove stiamo usando armi, odio, non amore

Non tu

[Chorus]

You are in the wilderness, looking for your own purpose

And you became a butterfly, a butterfly

I knew you always would

They were throwing sticks and stones

Words can never break your bones

You can spread your wings and fly, wings and fly

I knew you always would

I knew you always would

I knew there always was nothing wrong with being

You, you, you, you, you, you, you, you

Sei nel deserto, alla ricerca del tuo scopo

E sei diventato una farfalla, una farfalla

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Lanciavano pietre e bastoni

Le parole non potranno mai spezzarti le ossa

Puoi aprire le ali e volare, le ali e volare

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Sapevo che non c’era sempre niente di sbagliato nell’essere

Te, te, te, te, te, te, te, te

[Verse 2]

All you ever see [?] and your enemies

Telling you to lose your individuality

Look, do this and do that, ’till you’ve lost your way

‘Till you need to fight or a means of escape

They want you to stare into your screen and see yourself

Blow smoke into your mirror till you imagine your own world

So don’t let them catch you with lies and deceit

They can’t take your soul or your desire for freedom





Tutto quello che vedi [?] e i tuoi nemici

Dicendoti di perdere la tua individualità

Guarda, fai questo e fai quello, finché non smarrisci la tua strada

Finché non hai necessità di combattere o di una via di fuga

Vogliono che tu fissi lo schermo e vedere te stesso

Soffia il fumo nel tuo specchio finché non immagini il tuo mondo

Quindi non farti catturare con bugie e inganni

Non possono prendere la tua anima o il tuo desiderio di libertà

[Chorus]

You are in the wilderness, looking for your own purpose

And you became a butterfly, butterfly

I knew you always would

They were throwing sticks and stones

Words can never break your bones

You can spread your wings and fly, wings and fly

I knew you always would

I knew you always would

I knew there always was nothing wrong with being

You, you, you, you, you, you, you, you

Sei nel deserto, alla ricerca del tuo scopo

E sei diventata una farfalla, una farfalla

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Lanciavano pietre e bastoni

Le parole non possono mai spezzarti le ossa

Puoi aprire le ali e volare, le ali e volare

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Sapevo che non c’era sempre niente di sbagliato nell’essere

Te, te, te, te, te, te, te, te

[Bridge]

Yeah, yeah

You said I wanna be

I’m gonna be everything they said I couldn’t be

Everything that I said I would be when I picked up a pen and I started to speak

I hear the beat

My melody

I just pour all my heart into these sheets

I cannot just be a star in the streets

Man, I knew what was different, I had that belief

Nowhere to live, nothing to eat

You were so hungry that you couldn’t sleep

You couldn’t breathe

I couldn’t be

All of this shit was happ’nin’ to me

I would do drugs, I was a thief

Still on the run from the ? police

You were the mission that was given to me by the powers to be

[?]

Si si

Hai detto “voglio esserlo”

Sarò tutto quello che hanno detto che non potrei essere

Tutto quello che ho detto che sarei stato quando ho preso una penna e ho iniziato a parlare

Sento il ritmo

La mia melodia

Ho messo tutto il cuore in questi fogli

Non posso essere solo una stella per strada

Amico, sapevo cosa c’era di diverso, avevo questa convinzione

Nessun posto dove vivere, niente da mangiare

Eri così affamato che non riuscivi a dormire

Non riuscivi a respirare

Non potrei esserci

Mi stavano succedendo tutte queste cose

Mi drogavo, ero un ladro

Ancora in fuga dalla ? polizia

Eri la missione che mi era stata data dai poteri di essere

[?]

[Post-Bridge]

You are in the wilderness, looking for your own purpose

And you became a butterfly, butterfly

I knew you always would





Sei nel deserto, alla ricerca del tuo obiettivo

E sei diventato una farfalla, farfalla

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

[Chorus]

You are in the wilderness, looking for your own purpose

And you became a butterfly, butterfly

I knew you always would

‘Cause they were throwing sticks and stones

Words can never break your bones

You can spread your wings and fly, wings and fly

I knew you always would

I knew you always would

I knew there always was nothing wrong with being

You, you, you, you, you, you, you, you

Sei nel deserto, alla ricerca del tuo scopo

E sei diventata una farfalla, una farfalla

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Perché lanciavano pietre e bastoni

Le parole non possono mai spezzarti le ossa

Puoi aprire le ali e volare, le ali e volare

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Sapevo che l’avresti fatto

Sapevo che non c’era sempre niente di sbagliato nell’essere

Te, te, te, te, te, te, te, te





