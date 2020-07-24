Little Mix: ascolta e guarda il lyric video della contagiosa Holiday (testo e traduzione)









Testo Holiday – Little Mix

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Autori: Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, KAMILLE, Frank Nobel, Linus Nordstrom, Jade Thirlwall.

[1a Strofa: Jesy Nelson]

Boy, have I told ya?

I swear you put the sun up in my sky

When it’s cold, you pull me closer

So hot, it’s like the middle of July (July)

[Pre-Rit.: Leigh-Anne Pinnock]

Wanna have a little taste? So let me lay you down (Lay you down)

Nothing better than your skin on mine (Skin on mine)

And I been looking for that feeling, looking all my life

Boy, you give it to me every time

[Rit.: Jade Thirlwall]

Can we make it all night?

We don’t stop all up on my body, babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday, ooh-ooh

Up all night, we don’t stop feel up on my body, babe

We’re just dancing the night away

Boy, you feel like a holiday

[Post-Rit.: Perrie Edwards & (Leigh-Anne Pinnock)]

So, I’mma let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Uh-uh)

Close to you, baby (Uh-uh)

We’re taking it slow

Whenever, wherever, we’re lasting forever, my baby (Uh-uh)

And you’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)

[2a Strofa: Jade Thirlwall]

Boy, have I told ya?

You give it to me like no other guy

We got that heat, yeah, like the summer (Summer)

And that’s why I’m so glad I made you mine

[Pre-Rit.: Leigh-Anne Pinnock]

Wanna have a little taste? So, let me lay you down (Lay you down)

Nothing better than your skin on mine (Skin on mine)

And I been looking for that feeling, looking all my life

Boy, you give it to me every time

[Rit.: Jade Thirlwall con Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jesy Nelson]

Can we make it all night? We don’t stop all up on my body, babe, ooh-ooh

Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday, ooh-ooh

Up all night, we don’t stop feel up on my body, babe

We’re just dancing the night away

Boy, you feel like a holiday

[Post-Rit.: Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson & Leigh-Anne Pinnock]

So, I’mma let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Close to you, baby)

Close to you, baby (Close to you, baby)

We’re taking it slow

Whenever, wherever, we’re lasting forever my baby (Uh-uh)

And you’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)

[Ponte: Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock]

So, put your love on me, up on me

Oh, boy, I love you when you‘re touching me, holding me

No way, nobody put that thing on me, up on me, like you do

Feel like a holiday (Uh, uh-uh)

You know that I want it, babe (Uh, uh-uh)

[Chorus: Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson & Leigh-Anne Pinnock]

Can we make it all night? We don’t stop all up on my body, babe, ooh-ooh

Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday (Holiday, yeah), ooh-ooh

Up all night, we don’t stop feel up on my body, babe

We’re just dancing the night away

Boy, you feel like a holiday (Yeah)

[Post-Chorus: Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson & Leigh-Anne Pinnock]

So, I’mma let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Close to you, baby)

Close to you, baby (Close to you, baby)

We’re taking it slow (Slow)

Whenever, wherever, we’re lasting forever my baby (Uh-uh)

And you’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)

Turning me on









La Traduzione in italiano di Holiday

[1a Strofa: Jesy Nelson]

Ragazzo, te l’avevo detto?

Ti giuro che hai messo il sole nel mio cielo

Quando fa freddo, mi tieni vicina

Così caldo che è come la metà di luglio (luglio)

[Pre-Rit]

Vuoi un piccolo assaggio? Quindi, lascia che ti faccia sdraiare (che ti faccia sdraiare)

Non c’è niente di meglio della tua pelle sulla mia (Pelle sulla mia)

E stavo cercando quella sensazione, tutta la vita a cercarla

Ragazzo, me la dai ogni volta

[Rit.]

Possiamo farlo tutta la notte?

Non ci fermiamo, tutto sul mio corpo, tesoro, ooh

Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti fa sentire come in vacanza, ooh-ooh

Svegli tutta la notte, non smettiamo di sentirci sul mio corpo, tesoro

Balliamo tutta la notte

Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza

[Post-Rit.]

Quindi, mi lascerò andare

Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarsi a te, baby (Uh-uh)

Avvicinarsi a te, baby (Uh-uh)

Ci stiamo andando piano

Sempre, ovunque, dureremo per sempre tesoro mio (Uh-uh)

E mi stai facendo eccitare (Uh, uh-uh)

[2a Strofa]

Ragazzo, te l’avevo detto?

Me lo dai come nessun altro ragazzo

Abbiamo quel calore, sì, come l’estate (estate)

Ed è per questo che sono così felice di averti reso mio

[Pre-Rit.]

Vuoi un piccolo assaggio? Quindi, lascia che ti faccia sdraiare (che ti faccia sdraiare)

Non c’è niente di meglio della tua pelle sulla mia (Pelle sulla mia)

E stavo cercando quella sensazione, tutta la vita a cercarla

Ragazzo, me la dai ogni volta

[Rit.]

Possiamo farlo tutta la notte?

Non ci fermiamo, tutto sul mio corpo, tesoro, ooh-ooh

Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti fa sentire come in vacanza, ooh-ooh

Svegli tutta la notte, non smettiamo di sentirci sul mio corpo, tesoro

Balliamo tutta la notte

Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza

[Post-Rit.]

Quindi, mi lascerò andare

Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarsi a te, baby (avvicinarsi a te, baby)

Avvicinarsi a te, baby (avvicinarsi a te, baby)

Ci stiamo andando piano

Sempre, ovunque, dureremo per sempre tesoro mio (Uh-uh)

E mi stai facendo eccitare (Uh, uh-uh)





[Ponte]

Quindi, metti il ​​tuo amore su di me, su di me

Oh, ragazzo, ti amo quando mi tocchi, mi stringi

Assolutamente nessuno mi ha messo quella cosa addosso, addosso come te

Mi sento come una vacanza (Uh, uh-uh)

Sai che lo voglio, tesoro (Uh, uh-uh)

[Rit.]

Possiamo farlo tutta la notte?

Non ci fermiamo, tutto sul mio corpo, tesoro, ooh-ooh

Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti fa sentire come in vacanza, (vacanza, sì), ooh-ooh

Svegli tutta la notte, non smettiamo di sentirci sul mio corpo, tesoro

Balliamo tutta la notte

Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza (Sì)

[Post-Rit.]

Quindi, mi lascerò andare

Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarsi a te, baby (avvicinarsi a te, baby)

Avvicinarsi a te, baby (avvicinarsi a te, baby)

Ci stiamo andando piano (piano)

Sempre, ovunque, dureremo per sempre tesoro mio (Uh-uh)

E mi stai facendo eccitare (Uh, uh-uh)

Informazioni sulla canzone delle Little Mix, Holiday

Anche le simpaticissime Little Mix sganciano il loro tormentone dell’estate 2020, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 24 luglio 2020 come secondo assaggio del futuro sesto album in studio, in uscita a fine 2020.

Dopo Break Up Song rilasciata lo scorso marzo, è il momento di questa contagiosissima canzone, prodotta da Chris Loco, Goldfingers & Camille Purcell, che a poche ore dalla release ha già fatto innamorare migliaia di fan.

Nel brano del quartetto britannico formatosi nel 2011 e composto da Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock e Jade Thirlwall, la protagonista si rivolge a un uomo che le ha letteralmente fatto perdere la testa e con il quale vorrebbe stare insieme per sempre, perché egli ha cambiato in positivo e sotto tutti i punti di vista la sua esistenza.

Video e audio



