Harry Styles – Adore You: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Disponibile da venerdì 6 dicembre 2019, Adore You è il terzo singolo estratto da Fine Line, secondo album in studio di Harry Styles, pubblicato il successivo 13 dicembre, a due anni e mezzo di distanza dal fortunato disco omonimo, certificato Platino nella penisola.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video della nuova canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, con produzione degli ultimi due. Il brano arriva dopo Lights Up, pubblicato lo scorso 11 ottobre e Watermelon Sugar, disponibile dal 17 novembre.
In questo terzo assaggio dell’atteso disco, il cantante riserva bellissime parole a una persona di cui è innamorato, dicendole che per lei farebbe veramente qualsiasi cosa.
Disponibile dalle ore 14 del 6 dicembre, il filmato è stato diretto da Dave Meyers e si svolge sulla misteriosa ma immaginaria isola chiamata Eroda (vale a dire “Adore” scritto al contrario), un’Isola poco incline alla diversità e con una nuvola fissa a coprirla, i cui abitanti hanno sempre il viso corrucciato e per questo vengono soprannominati “facce da pesce”. Solo un ragazzo (Harry Styles) ha un sorriso smagliante in grado di illuminare l’isola e i suoi abitanti, sebbene la gente del posto non sembra affatto gradire tale dono.
Harry Styles – Adore You Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Walk in your rainbow paradise (Paradise)
Strawberry lipstick state of mind (State of mind)
I get so lost inside your eyes
Would you believe it?
[Pre-Chorus]
You don’t have to say you love me
You don’t have to say nothing
You don’t have to say you’re mine
[Chorus]
Honey
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
[Verse 2]
Your wonder under summer skies
Brown skin and lemon over ice
Would you believe it?
[Pre-Chorus]
You don’t have to say you love me
I just wanna tell you somethin’
Lately you’ve been on my mind
[Chorus]
Honey
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
[Bridge]
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
It’s the only thing I’ll ever do
[Chorus]
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey
I’d walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do, It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)
I’d walk through fire for you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)
Just let me adore you
Oh honey, oh honey
(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do, It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)
I’d walk through fire for you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)
Just let me adore you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)
[Outro]
Ooh, ooh
Oh, honey
Ooh, ooh
Just let me adore you
Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do
Passeggiare nel tuo arcobaleno paradisiaco (paradisiaco)
Stato d’animo da rossetto alla fragola (stato d’animo)
Mi sono proprio perso nei tuoi occhi
Ci crederesti?
Non devi dire che mi ami
Non devi dire nulla
Non devi dire che sei mia
Tesoro
Mi getterei nel fuoco per te
Lasciati solo adorare
Oh tesoro
Mi getterei nel fuoco per te
Lasciati solo adorare
Come se fosse l’unica cosa che riuscirò mai a fare
Come se fosse l’unica cosa che farò mai
La tua meraviglia sotto il cielo d’estate
Pelle abbronzata e limone col ghiaccio
Ci crederesti?
Non devi dire che mi ami
Voglio solo dirti qualcosa
Ultimamente ti ho pensata
Tesoro
Mi getterei nel fuoco per te
Lasciati solo adorare
Oh tesoro
Mi getterei nel fuoco per te
Lasciati solo adorare
Come se fosse l’unica cosa che riuscirò mai a fare
Come se fosse l’unica cosa che farò mai
È l’unica cosa che farò
È l’unica cosa che farò
È l’unica cosa che farò
È l’unica cosa che farò
È l’unica cosa che farò
È l’unica cosa che farò
È l’unica cosa che farò
È l’unica cosa che farò
Tesoro
Mi getterei nel fuoco per te
Lasciati solo adorare
Oh tesoro
Mi getterei nel fuoco per te
Lasciati solo adorare
Come se fosse l’unica cosa che riuscirò mai a fare
(È l’unica cosa che farò, È l’unica cosa che farò)
Mi getterei nel fuoco per te (è l’unica cosa che farò)
Lasciati solo adorare
Oh tesoro, oh tesoro
(È l’unica cosa che farò, È l’unica cosa che farò)
Mi getterei nel fuoco per te (è l’unica cosa che farò)
Lasciati solo adorare (è l’unica cosa che farò)
Ooh ooh
Oh tesoro
Ooh ooh
Lasciati solo adorare
Come se fosse l’unica cosa che farò mai
