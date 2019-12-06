Harry Styles – Adore You: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Disponibile da venerdì 6 dicembre 2019, Adore You è il terzo singolo estratto da Fine Line, secondo album in studio di Harry Styles, pubblicato il successivo 13 dicembre, a due anni e mezzo di distanza dal fortunato disco omonimo, certificato Platino nella penisola.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video della nuova canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, con produzione degli ultimi due. Il brano arriva dopo Lights Up, pubblicato lo scorso 11 ottobre e Watermelon Sugar, disponibile dal 17 novembre.

In questo terzo assaggio dell’atteso disco, il cantante riserva bellissime parole a una persona di cui è innamorato, dicendole che per lei farebbe veramente qualsiasi cosa.

Disponibile dalle ore 14 del 6 dicembre, il filmato è stato diretto da Dave Meyers e si svolge sulla misteriosa ma immaginaria isola chiamata Eroda (vale a dire “Adore” scritto al contrario), un’Isola poco incline alla diversità e con una nuvola fissa a coprirla, i cui abitanti hanno sempre il viso corrucciato e per questo vengono soprannominati “facce da pesce”. Solo un ragazzo (Harry Styles) ha un sorriso smagliante in grado di illuminare l’isola e i suoi abitanti, sebbene la gente del posto non sembra affatto gradire tale dono.

Harry Styles – Adore You Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Walk in your rainbow paradise (Paradise)

Strawberry lipstick state of mind (State of mind)

I get so lost inside your eyes

Would you believe it?

[Pre-Chorus]

You don’t have to say you love me

You don’t have to say nothing

You don’t have to say you’re mine

[Chorus]

Honey

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

[Verse 2]

Your wonder under summer skies

Brown skin and lemon over ice

Would you believe it?

[Pre-Chorus]

You don’t have to say you love me

I just wanna tell you somethin’

Lately you’ve been on my mind

[Chorus]

Honey

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

[Bridge]

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do





[Chorus]

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do, It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

I’d walk through fire for you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

Just let me adore you

Oh honey, oh honey

(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do, It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

I’d walk through fire for you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

Just let me adore you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

[Outro]

Ooh, ooh

Oh, honey

Ooh, ooh

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do





Passeggiare nel tuo arcobaleno paradisiaco (paradisiaco)

Stato d’animo da rossetto alla fragola (stato d’animo)

Mi sono proprio perso nei tuoi occhi

Ci crederesti?

Non devi dire che mi ami

Non devi dire nulla

Non devi dire che sei mia

Tesoro

Mi getterei nel fuoco per te

Lasciati solo adorare

Oh tesoro

Mi getterei nel fuoco per te

Lasciati solo adorare

Come se fosse l’unica cosa che riuscirò mai a fare

Come se fosse l’unica cosa che farò mai

La tua meraviglia sotto il cielo d’estate

Pelle abbronzata e limone col ghiaccio

Ci crederesti?





Non devi dire che mi ami

Voglio solo dirti qualcosa

Ultimamente ti ho pensata

Tesoro

Mi getterei nel fuoco per te

Lasciati solo adorare

Oh tesoro

Mi getterei nel fuoco per te

Lasciati solo adorare

Come se fosse l’unica cosa che riuscirò mai a fare

Come se fosse l’unica cosa che farò mai

È l’unica cosa che farò

È l’unica cosa che farò

È l’unica cosa che farò

È l’unica cosa che farò

È l’unica cosa che farò

È l’unica cosa che farò

È l’unica cosa che farò

È l’unica cosa che farò

Tesoro

Mi getterei nel fuoco per te

Lasciati solo adorare

Oh tesoro

Mi getterei nel fuoco per te

Lasciati solo adorare

Come se fosse l’unica cosa che riuscirò mai a fare

(È l’unica cosa che farò, È l’unica cosa che farò)

Mi getterei nel fuoco per te (è l’unica cosa che farò)

Lasciati solo adorare

Oh tesoro, oh tesoro

(È l’unica cosa che farò, È l’unica cosa che farò)

Mi getterei nel fuoco per te (è l’unica cosa che farò)

Lasciati solo adorare (è l’unica cosa che farò)

Ooh ooh

Oh tesoro

Ooh ooh

Lasciati solo adorare

Come se fosse l’unica cosa che farò mai

