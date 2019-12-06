Taylor Swift – Christmas Tree Farm: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone natalizia

Christmas Tree Farm è una canzone natalizia della cantautrice statunitense Taylor Swift, il primo brano sul Natale dall’EP The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, pubblicato nell’ottobre 2007.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video che accompagna questa bella canzone, scritta dall’interprete e prodotta insieme a Jimmy Napes.
Come si vede nel filmato, qui la cantante ricorda i tempi dell’infanzia, in cui viveva felicemente con la sua famiglia in una fattoria: “Ho avuto l’infanzia più magica, in libertà e andando in qualsiasi posto mi balenasse nella testa” ha detto la la Swift a Rolling Stone.
Taylor Swift – Christmas Tree Farm Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
My winter nights are taken up by static
Stress and holiday shopping traffic
But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else
Just like magic
[Verse 1]
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Where the people would come
To dance under sparkles and lights
Bundled up in their mittens and coats
And the cider would flow
And I just wanna be there tonight
[Pre-Chorus]
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everything is icy and blue
And you would be there too
[Chorus]
Under the mistletoe
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, “I love you”
Just being in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
[Verse 2]
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
There’s a light in the barn
We run inside out from the cold
In the town, kids are dreaming of sleighs
And they’re warm and they’re safe
They wake to see a blanket of snow
[Pre-Chorus]
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everything is icy and blue
And you would be there too
[Chorus]
Under the mistletoe
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, “I love you”
Just being in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
Baby, yeah
[Bridge]
And when I’m feeling alone
You remind me of home
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
And when the world isn’t fair
I pretend that we’re there
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas (To you)
[Chorus]
Under the mistletoe (To you)
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, “I love you”
[Outro]
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (Darling)
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
I love you
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (I just want you to know)
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Make every wish come true
I love you
Le mie notti invernali sono riempite dalla statica
Stress e traffico da shopping natalizio
Ma chiudo gli occhi e mi ritrovo da qualche altra parte
Come per magia
Nel mio cuore c’è una fabbrica di alberi di Natale
Dove la gente verrebbe a
Ballare sotto cose luccicanti e luci
Coperta da guanti e cappotti
E il sidro scorrerebbe
E stasera voglio solo essere lì
Sogni d’oro di agrifoglio e nastro
Gli errori vengono perdonati
E tutto è ghiacciato e blu
E ci saresti anche tu
Sotto al vischio
A guardare lo splendore del fuoco
E tu che mi dici “ti amo”
Solo essere tra le tue braccia
Mi riporta in quella piccola fattoria
Dove ogni desiderio diventa realtà
Nel mio cuore c’è una fabbrica di alberi di Natale
C’è una luce nel fienile
Dove ci rifugiamo dal freddo
In città i bambini sognano le slitte
E sono caldi e protetti
Si svegliano per vedere una coltre di neve
Sogni d’oro di agrifoglio e nastro
Gli errori vengono perdonati
E tutto è ghiacciato e blu
E ci saresti anche tu
Sotto al vischio
A guardare lo splendore del fuoco
E tu che mi dici “ti amo”
Solo essere tra le tue braccia
Mi riporta in quella piccola fattoria
Dove ogni desiderio diventa realtà
Baby, si
E quando mi sento sola
Mi ricordi di casa
Oh baby, baby, buon Natale
E quando il mondo è ingiusto
Faccio finta che siamo lì
Baby, baby, buon Natale (A te)
Sotto al vischio (per te)
Guardando il fuoco brillare
E tu che mi dici “ti amo”
Oh tesoro, buon Natale
Oh, baby, baby, buon Natale (tesoro)
Oh baby, buon Natale
Ti amo
Oh baby, buon Natale
Oh, baby, baby, buon Natale (voglio solo che tu lo sappia)
Oh baby, buon Natale
Ogni desiderio si realizza
Ti amo
Lascia un commento