Taylor Swift – Christmas Tree Farm: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone natalizia









Christmas Tree Farm è una canzone natalizia della cantautrice statunitense Taylor Swift, il primo brano sul Natale dall’EP The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, pubblicato nell’ottobre 2007.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video che accompagna questa bella canzone, scritta dall’interprete e prodotta insieme a Jimmy Napes.

Come si vede nel filmato, qui la cantante ricorda i tempi dell’infanzia, in cui viveva felicemente con la sua famiglia in una fattoria: “Ho avuto l’infanzia più magica, in libertà e andando in qualsiasi posto mi balenasse nella testa” ha detto la la Swift a Rolling Stone.

Taylor Swift – Christmas Tree Farm Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

My winter nights are taken up by static

Stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else

Just like magic

[Verse 1]

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkles and lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight

[Pre-Chorus]

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too

[Chorus]

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you”

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

[Verse 2]

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

There’s a light in the barn

We run inside out from the cold

In the town, kids are dreaming of sleighs

And they’re warm and they’re safe

They wake to see a blanket of snow

[Pre-Chorus]

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too

[Chorus]

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you”

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

Baby, yeah

[Bridge]

And when I’m feeling alone

You remind me of home

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

And when the world isn’t fair

I pretend that we’re there

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas (To you)





[Chorus]

Under the mistletoe (To you)

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you”

[Outro]

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (Darling)

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

I love you

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (I just want you to know)

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Make every wish come true

I love you





Le mie notti invernali sono riempite dalla statica

Stress e traffico da shopping natalizio

Ma chiudo gli occhi e mi ritrovo da qualche altra parte

Come per magia

Nel mio cuore c’è una fabbrica di alberi di Natale

Dove la gente verrebbe a

Ballare sotto cose luccicanti e luci

Coperta da guanti e cappotti

E il sidro scorrerebbe

E stasera voglio solo essere lì

Sogni d’oro di agrifoglio e nastro

Gli errori vengono perdonati

E tutto è ghiacciato e blu

E ci saresti anche tu

Sotto al vischio

A guardare lo splendore del fuoco

E tu che mi dici “ti amo”

Solo essere tra le tue braccia

Mi riporta in quella piccola fattoria

Dove ogni desiderio diventa realtà

Nel mio cuore c’è una fabbrica di alberi di Natale

C’è una luce nel fienile

Dove ci rifugiamo dal freddo

In città i bambini sognano le slitte

E sono caldi e protetti

Si svegliano per vedere una coltre di neve





Sogni d’oro di agrifoglio e nastro

Gli errori vengono perdonati

E tutto è ghiacciato e blu

E ci saresti anche tu

Sotto al vischio

A guardare lo splendore del fuoco

E tu che mi dici “ti amo”

Solo essere tra le tue braccia

Mi riporta in quella piccola fattoria

Dove ogni desiderio diventa realtà

Baby, si

E quando mi sento sola

Mi ricordi di casa

Oh baby, baby, buon Natale

E quando il mondo è ingiusto

Faccio finta che siamo lì

Baby, baby, buon Natale (A te)

Sotto al vischio (per te)

Guardando il fuoco brillare

E tu che mi dici “ti amo”

Oh tesoro, buon Natale

Oh, baby, baby, buon Natale (tesoro)

Oh baby, buon Natale

Ti amo

Oh baby, buon Natale

Oh, baby, baby, buon Natale (voglio solo che tu lo sappia)

Oh baby, buon Natale

Ogni desiderio si realizza

Ti amo

