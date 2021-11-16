“Everything has changed” di Taylor Swift e Ed Sheeran | Testo e traduzione

Avete ascoltato il brano Everything has changed di Taylor Swift con Ed Sheeran? Di seguito il testo e la traduzione.

Taylor Swift ed Ed Sheeran sono amici da moltissimo tempo, i due giovani talenti sono spesso rincorsi dai fan per delle foto e degli autografi.

Taylor Swift ed Ed Sheeran: l’amicizia e la canzone insieme

Il cantante è cresciuto a Framlingham, un paesino del Suffolk, e ha rivelato che spesso si è ritrovato a portare in qualche locale del posto amici famosi, senza che questi venissero disturbati dai fan.

Divertente è l’aneddoto in cui Taylor Swift è andata in un pub con la star per farsi una birra e nessuno si è accorto di lei. Soltanto successivamente il barista gli ha chiesto se la ragazza fosse la cantante statunitense.

Il testo e la traduzione del brano

I due sono amici da molto e hanno inciso assieme nel 2013 il brano Everything has changed, ecco di seguito il testo e la traduzione:

All I knew is the morning when I woke

Is I know something now, something now I didn’t before

And all I’ve seen since eighteen hours ago

Is green eyes and freckles in your smile

In the back of my mind making me feel rightI just wanna know you better know you better know you better now

I just wanna know you better know you better know you better now

I just wanna know you better know you better know you better now

I just wanna know you know you know you

‘Cause all I know is we said “Hello”

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know it’s simple ain’t it? Everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday is everything has changed

And all my walls stand tall painted blue

And I’ll take them down, take them down and open up the door for you

[Taylor Swift]

And all I feel in my stomach is butterflies

The beautiful kind, making up for lost time,

Taking flight, making me feel right

I just wanna know you better know you better know you better now

I just wanna know you better know you better know you better now

I just wanna know you better know you better know you better now

I just wanna know you know you know you

‘Cause all I know is we said “Hello”

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know it’s simple ain’t it? Everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday is everything has changed

Come back and tell me why

I’m feeling like I’ve missed you all this time, oh, oh, oh

And meet me there tonight

And let me know that it’s not all in my mind

I just wanna know you better know you better know you better now

I just wanna know you know you know you

‘Cause all I know is we said “Hello”

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know it’s simple ain’t it? Everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday is everything has changed

All I know is we said “Hello”

So dust off the highest hopes

All I know is pouring rain and everything has changed

All I know is the new found grace

All my days I know your face

All I know since yesterday is everything has changed

L’unica cosa che sapevo quando mi sono svegliata stamattina

È che adesso so qualcosa, qualcosa che prima non sapevo

E l’unica cosa che ho visto nelle ultime 18 ore

Sono quegli occhi verdi e le lentiggini del tuo sorriso

Nel profondo della mente, mi fa sentire bene Voglio solo sapere che tu lo conosci meglio, meglio adesso

Voglio solo sapere che tu lo conosci meglio, meglio adesso

Voglio solo sapere che tu lo conosci meglio, meglio adesso

Voglio solo sapere lo sai, lo sai, lo sai

Perché l’unica cosa che so è che ci siamo detti “Ciao”

E i tuoi occhi, pareva stessero tornando a casa

L’unica cosa che so è semplice, vero? Tutto è cambiato

L’unica cosa che so è che mi hai tenuto aperta la porta

Sarai mio e io sarò tua

L’unica cosa che so è che da ieri tutto è cambiato

E tutti i miei muri si ergono dipinti di malinconia

Li abbatterò, li abbatterò e aprirò una porta per te

E l’unica cosa che sento sono le farfalle nello stomaco

Una bella sensazione, rifarsi del tempo perduto,

Prendere il volo, mi fa sentire bene

Voglio solo sapere che tu lo conosci meglio, meglio adesso

Voglio solo sapere che tu lo conosci meglio, meglio adesso

Voglio solo sapere che tu lo conosci meglio, meglio adesso

Voglio solo sapere lo sai, lo sai, lo sai

Perché l’unica cosa che so è che ci siamo detti “Ciao”

E i tuoi occhi, pareva stessero tornando a casa

L’unica cosa che so è semplice, vero? Tutto è cambiato

L’unica cosa che so è che mi hai tenuto aperta la porta

Sarai mio e io sarò tua

L’unica cosa che so è che da ieri tutto è cambiato

Torna indietro e dimmi perché

Mi sembra di aver sentito la tua mancanza per tutto questo tempo

E raggiungimi qui stasera

E fammi sapere che non è solo una creazione della mia mente

Voglio solo sapere che tu lo conosci meglio, meglio adesso

Voglio solo sapere lo sai, lo sai, lo sai

Perché l’unica cosa che so è che ci siamo detti “Ciao”

E i tuoi occhi, pareva stessero tornando a casa

L’unica cosa che so è semplice, vero? Tutto è cambiato

L’unica cosa che so è che mi hai tenuto aperta la porta

Sarai mio e io sarò tua

L’unica cosa che so è che da ieri tutto è cambiato

L’unica cosa che so è che ci siamo detti “Ciao”

Perciò rispolveriamo le nostre speranze

L’unica cosa che so è che piove a dirotto e tutto è cambiato

L’unica cosa che conosco è la grazia ritrovata

Per tutta la mia vita ho conosciuto il tuo viso

L’unica cosa che so è che da ieri tutto è cambiato