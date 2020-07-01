Evanescence – The Game Is Over: ascolta il nuovo singolo









Ascolta The Game Is Over, singolo degli Evanescence rilasciato il 1° luglio 2020 come secondo anticipo del futuro quinto album in studio The Bitter Truth, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date. Il disco farà seguito a Synthesis, pubblicato nel novembre 2017.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa interessante canzone, scritta da Amy Lee, Tim McCord, Troy McLawhorn & Will Hunt, vale a dire quattro dei cinque componenti della rock band statunitense e prodotta dal fedele Nick Raskulinecz, che produsse anche il primo bellissimo anticipo Wasted On You, pubblicato il precedente 24 aprile.

Evanescence The Game Is Over testo

[1a Strofa]

Had enough I’ve really

Had enough

Had enough of denial

I’m not alright but I’m not gonna lie

I don’t know that I ever was

All alone, I’ve waited, all alone

Held it in as played by your rules

I’ve been biting my lip but I’m losing my grip

I’m coming down, down, down

[Ritornello]

When all the hate burns off, I’m left here with the pain

Behind our vain devices, are we all the same?

Ooh, ah, ah, ah…

Change me into something I believe in

Change me so I don’t have to pretend

[2a Strofa]

I take a breath and try to play along

But I’m a terrible liar

I feel the world like a brick on my chest

And the party’s just begun

Throw the rope I’m wading through the mud

From your mouth flow a thousand truths

But you know, there’s only one

[Ritornello]

When all the hate burns off, I’m left here with the pain

Ooh, ah, ah, ah…

Change me into something I believe in

Change me so I don’t have to pretend

Sweet words, they mean nothing, they’re not true

‘Cause the game is over

[Guitar Solo]





[Outro]

I want it all or I want nothing at all

Maybe I can…

Change me into something I believe in

Change me so I don’t have to pretend

Your sweet words they mean nothing, save your breath

The game is over





The Game Is Over Evanescence Traduzione

[1a Strofa]

Ne ho abbastanza, sono davvero

Stufa

Ne ho abbastanza di smentire

Non sto bene ma non mentirò

Non so se lo sono mai stata

Tutta sola, ho aspettato, tutta sola

Me lo sono tenuto dentro mentre interpretavo le tue regole

Mi sono morsa il labbro ma sto perdendo la presa

Sto crollando, crollando, crollando

[Ritornello]

Quando tutto l’odio brucia, resto qui con il dolore

Dietro i nostri vani espedienti, siamo tutti uguali?

Ooh, ah, ah, ah …

Trasformami in qualcosa in cui credo

Cambiami così non dovrò fingere

[2a Strofa]

Riprendo fiato e cerco di stare al gioco

Ma sono una pessima bugiarda

Mi sembra che il mondo sia un mattone sul mio petto

E la festa è appena iniziata

Lancia la corda che guado nel fango

Dalla tua bocca escono un migliaio di verità

Ma sai che ce n’è solo una





[Ritornello]

Quando tutto l’odio brucia, resto qui con il dolore

Ooh, ah, ah, ah …

Trasformami in qualcosa in cui credo

Cambiami così non dovrò fingere

Dolci parole, non significano nulla, non sono vere

Perché la partita è finita

[Outro]

Voglio tutto o non voglio nulla

Forse posso…

Trasformami in qualcosa in cui credo

Cambiami così non dovrò fingere

Le tue parole dolci non significano nulla, risparmiati il fiato

Il gioco è finito

