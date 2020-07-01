Evanescence – The Game Is Over: ascolta il nuovo singolo

Ascolta The Game Is Over, singolo degli Evanescence rilasciato il 1° luglio 2020 come secondo anticipo del futuro quinto album in studio The Bitter Truth, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date. Il disco farà seguito a Synthesis, pubblicato nel novembre 2017.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa interessante canzone, scritta da Amy Lee, Tim McCord, Troy McLawhorn & Will Hunt, vale a dire quattro dei cinque componenti della rock band statunitense e prodotta dal fedele Nick Raskulinecz, che produsse anche il primo bellissimo anticipo Wasted On You, pubblicato il precedente 24 aprile.
Evanescence The Game Is Over testo
[1a Strofa]
Had enough I’ve really
Had enough
Had enough of denial
I’m not alright but I’m not gonna lie
I don’t know that I ever was
All alone, I’ve waited, all alone
Held it in as played by your rules
I’ve been biting my lip but I’m losing my grip
I’m coming down, down, down
[Ritornello]
When all the hate burns off, I’m left here with the pain
Behind our vain devices, are we all the same?
Ooh, ah, ah, ah…
Change me into something I believe in
Change me so I don’t have to pretend
[2a Strofa]
I take a breath and try to play along
But I’m a terrible liar
I feel the world like a brick on my chest
And the party’s just begun
Throw the rope I’m wading through the mud
From your mouth flow a thousand truths
But you know, there’s only one
[Ritornello]
When all the hate burns off, I’m left here with the pain
Ooh, ah, ah, ah…
Change me into something I believe in
Change me so I don’t have to pretend
Sweet words, they mean nothing, they’re not true
‘Cause the game is over
[Guitar Solo]
[Outro]
I want it all or I want nothing at all
Maybe I can…
Change me into something I believe in
Change me so I don’t have to pretend
Your sweet words they mean nothing, save your breath
The game is over
The Game Is Over Evanescence Traduzione
[1a Strofa]
Ne ho abbastanza, sono davvero
Stufa
Ne ho abbastanza di smentire
Non sto bene ma non mentirò
Non so se lo sono mai stata
Tutta sola, ho aspettato, tutta sola
Me lo sono tenuto dentro mentre interpretavo le tue regole
Mi sono morsa il labbro ma sto perdendo la presa
Sto crollando, crollando, crollando
[Ritornello]
Quando tutto l’odio brucia, resto qui con il dolore
Dietro i nostri vani espedienti, siamo tutti uguali?
Ooh, ah, ah, ah …
Trasformami in qualcosa in cui credo
Cambiami così non dovrò fingere
[2a Strofa]
Riprendo fiato e cerco di stare al gioco
Ma sono una pessima bugiarda
Mi sembra che il mondo sia un mattone sul mio petto
E la festa è appena iniziata
Lancia la corda che guado nel fango
Dalla tua bocca escono un migliaio di verità
Ma sai che ce n’è solo una
[Ritornello]
Quando tutto l’odio brucia, resto qui con il dolore
Ooh, ah, ah, ah …
Trasformami in qualcosa in cui credo
Cambiami così non dovrò fingere
Dolci parole, non significano nulla, non sono vere
Perché la partita è finita
[Outro]
Voglio tutto o non voglio nulla
Forse posso…
Trasformami in qualcosa in cui credo
Cambiami così non dovrò fingere
Le tue parole dolci non significano nulla, risparmiati il fiato
Il gioco è finito
