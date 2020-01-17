Eminem – Darkness: audio, video e testo della canzone dal nuovo album Music to Be Murdered By









Darkness è un singolo di Eminem estratto dall’undicesimo album in studio Music to Be Murdered By, uscito a sorpresa venerdì 17 gennaio 2020, a circa un anno e mezzo di distanza da Kamikaze.

Il testo, l’audio e il video del brano, scritto dal rapper e prodotto da Royce da 5’9’’, Eminem & Luis Resto, che interpola The Sound of Silence fi Simon & Garfunkel.

Nella canzone è contro la violenza armata: a tal proposito nel sito ufficiale di Eminem, viene riportato come sia possibile aiutare o saperne di più su come porre fine alla violenza insensata con le armi da fuoco o su come aiutare i sopravvissuti e le loro famiglie.

I don’t wanna be alone, I don’t wanna be

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

Here I am, alone again

Can’t get out of this hole I’m in

It’s like the walls are closin’ in

You can’t help me, no one can

I can feel these curtains closin’

I go to open ’em

But something pulls ’em closed again

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

Feels like I’m loathing in Las Vegas

Haven’t got the vaguest why I’m so lost

But I’d make you this small wager

If I bet you, I’ll be in tomorrow’s paper

Who would the odds favor?

I’m so much like my father, you would think that I knew him

I keep pacin’ this room valium

Then chase it with booze, one little taste it’ll do

Maybe I’ll take and snooze, then tear up the stage in a few

Fuck the Colt 45, I’ma need somethin’ stronger

If I pop any caps, it better be off of vodka

Rounder after round after round, I’m gettin’ loaded

That’s a lot of shots, huh?





And I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

Now I’m starin’ at the room service menu off a Benzo

I can hear the music continue to crescendo

I can see the whole fuckin’ venue from my window

That’s when you know you’re schizo

‘Cause I keep peakin’ out the curtain from the hotel

The music is so loud, but it’s almost as though

I don’t hear no sound, I should get ready for the show now

Wait is this the whole crowd? I thought this shit was sold out

But it’s only the opening act, it’s early, don’t overreact

Then something told me relax and just hope for the show to be packed

Don’t wanna hit the stage before they fill each row to the max

‘Cause that’d be totally wacked

You can’t murder a show nobody’s at, but what if nobody shows?

Panic mode ’bout to snap and go motherfuckin’ wacko at any second

‘Bout to cancel the show, just as fans below rush the entrance

Pan is a go to wreck shit, cameras in all directions

The press is about to go ape shit bananas on all the networks

Commando with extra clips, I got ammo for all the hecklers

I’m armed to the teeth, another valium

Fall off the bed, hit the ground and crawl to the dresser

Alcohol on my breath as I reach for the scope

I’m blackin’ out, I’m all out of meds with them benzodiazepines gone

Now it’s just magazines sprawled out on the floor

Fuck the media, I’m goin’ all out, this is war

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore





People start to show up, time to start the show up

It’s 10:05 PM and the curtain starts to go up

And I’m already sweatin’ but I’m locked and loaded

For rapid fire spittin’ for all the concert goers

Scopes for sniper vision, surprise from out of nowhere

As I slide the clip in from inside the hotel

Leanin’ out the window, going Kaiser Sosay

Finger on the trigger but I’m a licensed owner

With no prior convictions, so loss the sky’s the limit so

My supplies infinite, strapped like I’m a solider

Got ’em hopping over walls and climbing fences

Some of them John Travolta, staying alive by inches

Cops are knockin’, oh, fuck, thought I blocked the entrance

Guess show time is over no suicide note

Just a note for target distance

But if you’d like to know the reason why I did this

You’ll never find a motive, truth is I have no idea

I am just as stumped, no signs of mental illness

Just tryin’ to show ya the reason why we’re so fucked

‘Cause by the time it’s over, won’t make the slightest difference

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore





