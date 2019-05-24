Ed Sheeran – Cross Me feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock: lyric video e traduzione del testo del nuovo brano





A due settimane esatte di distanza dal comeback I Don’t Care ft. Justin Bieber, il cantautore britannico ha rilasciato la nuova canzone Cross Me, disponibile ovunque dal 24 maggio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio del nuovo singolo, che vede la collaborazione dei rapper statunitensi PnB Rock & Chance The Rapper.

Scritto dai tre interpreti con la collaborazione di Fred Gibson, che ha anche curato la produzione, il brano è il secondo assaggio dall’attesissimo quarto album in studio “No. 6 Collaborations Project“, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 12 giugno. Come si evince dal titolo, si tratta di un disco collaborativo, nel quale Ed Sheeran duetterà in quindici tracce inedite.

“Cross Me” segna la prima collaborazione tra i due rapper e il cantante inglese, che in quest’occasione parla della sua relazione, una storia d’amore molto seria, ma caro ED, attento a non sgarrare…

Cross Me testo Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock

[PnB Rock]

Anything she need, she can call me

Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, dawg that’s all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you

It’s FRED again

Anything she need, she can call me

Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, dawg that’s all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if

[Ed Sheeran]

And she ain’t messing with no other man

Me and her have something different

I really need all you to understand

That nobody’s coming close

And I don’t ever wanna run around

I spent my youth jumping in and out

But you know I fucking love her now

Like nobody ever could

[Ed S.]

And you know I stay tripping, am I crazy? Oh, no

I’m sticking with my baby, for sure

Together, or solo

It doesn’t matter where we are, oh no, no

So, if you hear about my lady, just know

That she ain’t the one to play with, oh no

And I’ll be standing so close

So you know that, hey

[PnB Rock]

Anything she need, she can call me

Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, dawg that’s all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you

[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]

If you cross her, then you cross me (Cross me)

And nobody’s coming close, yeah

And I think that you should know that

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

So come on, and let it go

Oh, I think that you should know

[Chance the Rapper]

That she ain’t messing with no other man

Now, what you not gon’ do

Is stand there, cross for me, like you got kung-fu

Death stare, crossed arms, running your mouth like a faucet

But you don’t know that my girl been doing CrossFit

Kung Pow! Get your ass with a cross kick

Blowing air out, wear ya out, you exhausted

Know she gonna slide anytime you bitches talk shit

Keep a lil’ blade in her fucking lip gloss kit, ayy

No one say “Hi” to me without her

Better pay your respect to the queen

Better do that shit without a flirt

Gotta respect the HBIC

Couple of things that you need to know

If you still wanna be friends with me

[PnB Rock]

Just know if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you

[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

And nobody’s coming close, yeah

And I think that you should know that

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

So come on, and let it go

Oh, I think that you should know

[Ed S.]

She stay trippin’, and she crazy, oh no

Quit messing with my baby, for sure

Together, or solo

It doesn’t matter where we are, oh no, no

So if you hear about my lady, just know

That she ain’t the one to play with, oh no

And I’ll be standin’ so close

So you know that

[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

And nobody’s coming close, yeah

And I think that you should know that

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

So come on, and let it go

Oh, I think that you should know

[Ed S.]

If you cross her

[PnB Rock]

Anything she needs, she can call me





[Ed S.]

Then you cross me

[PnB Rock]

Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you

Oh yeah





Ed Sheeran Cross Me traduzione

[PnB Rock]

Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi

Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, fratello, è tutta mia

Sappi solo che se le sarai d’ostacolo, allora mi farai arrabbiare (oppure “allora dovrai vedertela con me”)

Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu

È di nuovo FRED

Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi

Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, fratello, è tutta mia

Sappi solo che se la infastidirai, allora mi farai arrabbiare

Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se

[Ed Sheeran]

E lei non si immischia con nessun altro uomo

Tra me e lei c’è qualcosa di diverso

Ho davvero bisogno che tu comprenda

Che nessuno deve avvicinarsi

E non voglio più girare a vuoto

Ho passato la mia adolescenza divertendomi

Lo sai che la amo da impazzire

Come non ho mai amato nessuna.

[Ed S.]

E sai che sono in pieno trip, sono matto? Oh, no

Resto con il mio tesorino, senza ombra di dubbio

Insieme, o da solo

Non importa dove siamo, oh no, no

Quindi, se senti parlare della mia ragazza, basta sapere

Che lei non è quella con cui scherzare, oh no

E le starò così vicino

E’ bene che tu lo sappia, hey

[PnB Rock]

Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi

Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, fratello, è tutta mia

Sappi solo che se la infastidirai, allora mi farai arrabbiare

Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu

[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]

Se la infastidirai, allora mi farai arrabbiare (arrabbiare)

E nessuno deve avvicinarsi, sì

E penso che dovresti sapere che

Se le sarai d’ostacolo

(Qualunque cosa abbia bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)

Allora farai arrabbiare

(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)

Quindi andiamo, e lascia perdere

Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo

[Chance the Rapper]

Lei non si immischia con nessun altro uomo

Ora, quello che non devi fare è

Startene lì, in croce per me, come se tu facessi kung-fu

Sguardo assassino, braccia conserte, dando fiato alla bocca come un rubinetto

Ma tu non sai che la mia ragazza ha fatto CrossFit

Pew, kung pow, colpisce il tuo cu*o con un calcio incrociato

Facendoti buttare fuori l’aria, consumandoti, sei sfinito

So che vi metterà al tappeto ogni volta che voi stron*i parlerete male

Tiene una lametta nel suo ca**o di kit di lucidalabbra, ayy

Nessuno mi saluta senza di lei

Meglio portare rispetto alla regina

Meglio farlo senza flirtare

Bisogna rispettare l’HBIC (acronimo di “Head Bitch in Charge” ovvero donna con autorità indiscussa che ottiene quello che vuole ogni volta che vuole)

Un paio di cose che devi sapere

Se vuoi ancora essere mio amico

[PnB Rock]

Sappi solo che se le sarai d’ostacolo, allora mi farai arrabbiare

Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu





[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]

Se la infastidirai

(Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi)

Allora mi farai arrabbiare

(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)

E nessuno deve avvicinarsi, sì

E penso che dovresti sapere che

Se la infastidirai

(Qualunque cosa abbia bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)

Allora farai arrabbiare

(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)

Quindi andiamo, e lascia perdere

Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo

[Ed S.]

Lei è in pieno trip ed è pazza, oh no

Smettila di interferire con il mio tesorino, senza ombra di dubbio

Insieme, o da solo

Non importa dove siamo, oh no, no

Quindi se senti parlare della mia ragazza, basta sapere

Che lei non è quella con cui scherzare, oh no

E le starò così vicino

E’ bene che tu lo sappia

[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]

Se la infastidirai

(Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi)

Allora mi farai arrabbiare

(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)

E nessuno deve avvicinarsi, sì

E penso che dovresti sapere che

Se la infastidirai

(Qualunque cosa abbia bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)

Allora farai arrabbiare

(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)

Quindi andiamo, e lascia perdere

Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo

[Ed S.]

Se le sarai d’ostacolo

[PnB Rock]

Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi

[Ed S.]

Allora mi farai arrabbiare

[PnB Rock]

Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia

Sappi solo che se le sarai d’ostacolo, allora mi farai arrabbiare

Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu

Oh si

