Ed Sheeran – Cross Me feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock: lyric video e traduzione del testo del nuovo brano

A due settimane esatte di distanza dal comeback I Don’t Care ft. Justin Bieber, il cantautore britannico ha rilasciato la nuova canzone Cross Me, disponibile ovunque dal 24 maggio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio del nuovo singolo, che vede la collaborazione dei rapper statunitensi PnB Rock & Chance The Rapper.
Scritto dai tre interpreti con la collaborazione di Fred Gibson, che ha anche curato la produzione, il brano è il secondo assaggio dall’attesissimo quarto album in studio “No. 6 Collaborations Project“, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 12 giugno. Come si evince dal titolo, si tratta di un disco collaborativo, nel quale Ed Sheeran duetterà in quindici tracce inedite.
“Cross Me” segna la prima collaborazione tra i due rapper e il cantante inglese, che in quest’occasione parla della sua relazione, una storia d’amore molto seria, ma caro ED, attento a non sgarrare…
Cross Me testo Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock
Download su: Amazon – iTunes – CD e Vinile dell’album No. 6 Collaborations Project.
[PnB Rock]
Anything she need, she can call me
Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, dawg that’s all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you
It’s FRED again
Anything she need, she can call me
Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, dawg that’s all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if
[Ed Sheeran]
And she ain’t messing with no other man
Me and her have something different
I really need all you to understand
That nobody’s coming close
And I don’t ever wanna run around
I spent my youth jumping in and out
But you know I fucking love her now
Like nobody ever could
[Ed S.]
And you know I stay tripping, am I crazy? Oh, no
I’m sticking with my baby, for sure
Together, or solo
It doesn’t matter where we are, oh no, no
So, if you hear about my lady, just know
That she ain’t the one to play with, oh no
And I’ll be standing so close
So you know that, hey
[PnB Rock]
Anything she need, she can call me
Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, dawg that’s all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you
[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]
If you cross her, then you cross me (Cross me)
And nobody’s coming close, yeah
And I think that you should know that
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
So come on, and let it go
Oh, I think that you should know
[Chance the Rapper]
That she ain’t messing with no other man
Now, what you not gon’ do
Is stand there, cross for me, like you got kung-fu
Death stare, crossed arms, running your mouth like a faucet
But you don’t know that my girl been doing CrossFit
Kung Pow! Get your ass with a cross kick
Blowing air out, wear ya out, you exhausted
Know she gonna slide anytime you bitches talk shit
Keep a lil’ blade in her fucking lip gloss kit, ayy
No one say “Hi” to me without her
Better pay your respect to the queen
Better do that shit without a flirt
Gotta respect the HBIC
Couple of things that you need to know
If you still wanna be friends with me
[PnB Rock]
Just know if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you
[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
And nobody’s coming close, yeah
And I think that you should know that
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
So come on, and let it go
Oh, I think that you should know
[Ed S.]
She stay trippin’, and she crazy, oh no
Quit messing with my baby, for sure
Together, or solo
It doesn’t matter where we are, oh no, no
So if you hear about my lady, just know
That she ain’t the one to play with, oh no
And I’ll be standin’ so close
So you know that
[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
And nobody’s coming close, yeah
And I think that you should know that
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
So come on, and let it go
Oh, I think that you should know
[Ed S.]
If you cross her
[PnB Rock]
Anything she needs, she can call me
[Ed S.]
Then you cross me
[PnB Rock]
Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you
Oh yeah
Ed Sheeran Cross Me traduzione
[PnB Rock]
Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi
Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, fratello, è tutta mia
Sappi solo che se le sarai d’ostacolo, allora mi farai arrabbiare (oppure “allora dovrai vedertela con me”)
Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu
È di nuovo FRED
Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi
Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, fratello, è tutta mia
Sappi solo che se la infastidirai, allora mi farai arrabbiare
Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se
[Ed Sheeran]
E lei non si immischia con nessun altro uomo
Tra me e lei c’è qualcosa di diverso
Ho davvero bisogno che tu comprenda
Che nessuno deve avvicinarsi
E non voglio più girare a vuoto
Ho passato la mia adolescenza divertendomi
Lo sai che la amo da impazzire
Come non ho mai amato nessuna.
[Ed S.]
E sai che sono in pieno trip, sono matto? Oh, no
Resto con il mio tesorino, senza ombra di dubbio
Insieme, o da solo
Non importa dove siamo, oh no, no
Quindi, se senti parlare della mia ragazza, basta sapere
Che lei non è quella con cui scherzare, oh no
E le starò così vicino
E’ bene che tu lo sappia, hey
[PnB Rock]
Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi
Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, fratello, è tutta mia
Sappi solo che se la infastidirai, allora mi farai arrabbiare
Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu
[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]
Se la infastidirai, allora mi farai arrabbiare (arrabbiare)
E nessuno deve avvicinarsi, sì
E penso che dovresti sapere che
Se le sarai d’ostacolo
(Qualunque cosa abbia bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)
Allora farai arrabbiare
(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)
Quindi andiamo, e lascia perdere
Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo
[Chance the Rapper]
Lei non si immischia con nessun altro uomo
Ora, quello che non devi fare è
Startene lì, in croce per me, come se tu facessi kung-fu
Sguardo assassino, braccia conserte, dando fiato alla bocca come un rubinetto
Ma tu non sai che la mia ragazza ha fatto CrossFit
Pew, kung pow, colpisce il tuo cu*o con un calcio incrociato
Facendoti buttare fuori l’aria, consumandoti, sei sfinito
So che vi metterà al tappeto ogni volta che voi stron*i parlerete male
Tiene una lametta nel suo ca**o di kit di lucidalabbra, ayy
Nessuno mi saluta senza di lei
Meglio portare rispetto alla regina
Meglio farlo senza flirtare
Bisogna rispettare l’HBIC (acronimo di “Head Bitch in Charge” ovvero donna con autorità indiscussa che ottiene quello che vuole ogni volta che vuole)
Un paio di cose che devi sapere
Se vuoi ancora essere mio amico
[PnB Rock]
Sappi solo che se le sarai d’ostacolo, allora mi farai arrabbiare
Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu
[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]
Se la infastidirai
(Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi)
Allora mi farai arrabbiare
(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)
E nessuno deve avvicinarsi, sì
E penso che dovresti sapere che
Se la infastidirai
(Qualunque cosa abbia bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)
Allora farai arrabbiare
(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)
Quindi andiamo, e lascia perdere
Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo
[Ed S.]
Lei è in pieno trip ed è pazza, oh no
Smettila di interferire con il mio tesorino, senza ombra di dubbio
Insieme, o da solo
Non importa dove siamo, oh no, no
Quindi se senti parlare della mia ragazza, basta sapere
Che lei non è quella con cui scherzare, oh no
E le starò così vicino
E’ bene che tu lo sappia
[Ed S., (PnB Rock)]
Se la infastidirai
(Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi)
Allora mi farai arrabbiare
(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)
E nessuno deve avvicinarsi, sì
E penso che dovresti sapere che
Se la infastidirai
(Qualunque cosa abbia bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)
Allora farai arrabbiare
(Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia)
Quindi andiamo, e lascia perdere
Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo
[Ed S.]
Se le sarai d’ostacolo
[PnB Rock]
Per qualsiasi cosa lei abbia bisogno, può chiamarmi
[Ed S.]
Allora mi farai arrabbiare
[PnB Rock]
Non preoccuparti per lei, è mia figlia, è tutta mia
Sappi solo che se le sarai d’ostacolo, allora mi farai arrabbiare
Arrabbiare, arrabbiare, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu
Oh si
Lascia un commento