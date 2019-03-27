Dynoro & Ina Wroldsen – Obsessed: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Edvinas Pechovskis, in arte Dynoro, è un emergente deejay e producer lituano, che si fece conoscere nel 2018 con la hit On My Mind con Gigi D’Agostino, dominando le digital charts e le classifiche radiofoniche e conquistando certificazioni Oro e Platino. Dal 22 marzo 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo in oggetto, con voce della cantautrice norvegese Ina Wroldsen.

On air dal successivo 29 marzo, questa interessante produzione, è secondo i due artisti una sorta di thriller psicologico, perché racconta l’ossessione che si prova nei confronti di una persona, il che è alquanto spaventoso oltre che pericoloso.

L’orecchiabile canzone è accompagnata da un videoclip animato, che vede protagonista una ragazza, la versione animata di Ina, che sembra trovarsi in una clinica psichiatrica. Ad un certo punto entra nel corpo di un’altra persona, presumibilmente quello del produttore, fino a giungere in una sala macchine… In realtà, tutto ciò che vedremo sembra essere frutto di un sogno. Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine.

Dynoro – Obsessed Traduzione

Ho provato a entrare nella tua pelle

Ho cercato di individuare il battito

Del tuo, tuo, tuo, del tuo cuore

Del tuo, tuo, tuo, del tuo cuore

Ho camminato per ore dentro di te

Ho parlato con la mia voce e ho provato a

Trovare il tuo, il tuo, il tuo, il tuo cuore

Trovare il tuo, il tuo, il tuo, il tuo cuore

Ho attraversato tutte le tue vene

Ho visto tutte le tue visioni

Ho trovato tutto di te, babe

Ma non sono riuscita a trovare me da nessuna parte

E ora sono bloccata dentro di te

Baby, devi farmi, devi farmi uscire

Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby

Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te

Baby, devi farmi, devi farmi uscire

Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby

Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te

Tieni il mio cuore tra i denti

Gli incisivi mi tagliano dentro

Oh la tua, tua, tua acutezza

Oh il mio, mio, mio, mio cuore

Ho attraversato tutte le tue vene

Ho visto tutte le tue visioni

Ho trovato tutto di te, babe

Ma non sono riuscita a trovare me da nessuna parte

E ora sono bloccata dentro di te

Baby, devi farmi, devi farmi uscire

Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby

Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te

Baby, devi lasciarmi, devi lasciarmi andare

Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby

Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te





Sento la tua bocca quando baci le sue labbra

Traccio la sua pelle con la punta delle tue dita

La vedo come te e fa male

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Baby, devi farmi, devi farmi uscire

Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby

Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te

Baby, devi lasciarmi, devi lasciarmi andare

Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby

Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo (Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo), non posso essere ossessionata da te

Obsessed Testo

Autori: Edvard Førre Erfjord, Ina Wroldsen, Electric & Dynoro.

I tried to climb into your skin

I tried to locate the beating

Of your, your, your, your heart

Of your, your, your, your heart

I walked for hours inside you

I talked in my voice and tried to

Find your, your, your, your heart

Find your, your, your, your heart

I ran through all your veins

I saw all of your visions

I found all of you, babe

But I couldn’t find me anywhere

And now I’m stuck inside of you

Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me out

I gotta get free, I gotta get free, oh, baby

I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you

Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me out

I gotta get free, I gotta get free out, oh, baby

I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you

You keep my heart between your teeth

Incisors cutting into me

Oh your, your, your sharp

Oh my, my, my, my heart





I ran through all your veins

I saw all of your visions

I found all of you, babe

But I couldn’t find me anywhere

And now I’m stuck inside of you

Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me out

I gotta get free, I gotta get free, oh, baby

I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you

Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me go

I gotta get free, I gotta get free out, oh, baby

I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you

I feel your mouth when you kiss her lips

I trace her skin with your fingertips

I see her the way you do and it hurts

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me out

I gotta get free, I gotta get free, oh, baby (Baby)

I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you

Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me go

I gotta get free, I gotta get free out, oh, baby

I’m too invested (I’m too invested), I can’t get obsessed with you





