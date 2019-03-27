Dynoro & Ina Wroldsen – Obsessed: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Edvinas Pechovskis, in arte Dynoro, è un emergente deejay e producer lituano, che si fece conoscere nel 2018 con la hit On My Mind con Gigi D’Agostino, dominando le digital charts e le classifiche radiofoniche e conquistando certificazioni Oro e Platino. Dal 22 marzo 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo in oggetto, con voce della cantautrice norvegese Ina Wroldsen.
On air dal successivo 29 marzo, questa interessante produzione, è secondo i due artisti una sorta di thriller psicologico, perché racconta l’ossessione che si prova nei confronti di una persona, il che è alquanto spaventoso oltre che pericoloso.
L’orecchiabile canzone è accompagnata da un videoclip animato, che vede protagonista una ragazza, la versione animata di Ina, che sembra trovarsi in una clinica psichiatrica. Ad un certo punto entra nel corpo di un’altra persona, presumibilmente quello del produttore, fino a giungere in una sala macchine… In realtà, tutto ciò che vedremo sembra essere frutto di un sogno. Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine.
Dynoro – Obsessed Traduzione
Ho provato a entrare nella tua pelle
Ho cercato di individuare il battito
Del tuo, tuo, tuo, del tuo cuore
Del tuo, tuo, tuo, del tuo cuore
Ho camminato per ore dentro di te
Ho parlato con la mia voce e ho provato a
Trovare il tuo, il tuo, il tuo, il tuo cuore
Trovare il tuo, il tuo, il tuo, il tuo cuore
Ho attraversato tutte le tue vene
Ho visto tutte le tue visioni
Ho trovato tutto di te, babe
Ma non sono riuscita a trovare me da nessuna parte
E ora sono bloccata dentro di te
Baby, devi farmi, devi farmi uscire
Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby
Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te
Baby, devi farmi, devi farmi uscire
Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby
Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te
Tieni il mio cuore tra i denti
Gli incisivi mi tagliano dentro
Oh la tua, tua, tua acutezza
Oh il mio, mio, mio, mio cuore
Ho attraversato tutte le tue vene
Ho visto tutte le tue visioni
Ho trovato tutto di te, babe
Ma non sono riuscita a trovare me da nessuna parte
E ora sono bloccata dentro di te
Baby, devi farmi, devi farmi uscire
Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby
Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te
Baby, devi lasciarmi, devi lasciarmi andare
Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby
Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te
Sento la tua bocca quando baci le sue labbra
Traccio la sua pelle con la punta delle tue dita
La vedo come te e fa male
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Baby, devi farmi, devi farmi uscire
Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby
Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo, non posso essere ossessionata da te
Baby, devi lasciarmi, devi lasciarmi andare
Devo liberarmi, devo liberarmi, oh, baby
Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo (Mi sono fatta coinvolgere troppo), non posso essere ossessionata da te
Obsessed Testo
Autori: Edvard Førre Erfjord, Ina Wroldsen, Electric & Dynoro.
I tried to climb into your skin
I tried to locate the beating
Of your, your, your, your heart
Of your, your, your, your heart
I walked for hours inside you
I talked in my voice and tried to
Find your, your, your, your heart
Find your, your, your, your heart
I ran through all your veins
I saw all of your visions
I found all of you, babe
But I couldn’t find me anywhere
And now I’m stuck inside of you
Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me out
I gotta get free, I gotta get free, oh, baby
I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you
Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me out
I gotta get free, I gotta get free out, oh, baby
I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you
You keep my heart between your teeth
Incisors cutting into me
Oh your, your, your sharp
Oh my, my, my, my heart
I ran through all your veins
I saw all of your visions
I found all of you, babe
But I couldn’t find me anywhere
And now I’m stuck inside of you
Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me out
I gotta get free, I gotta get free, oh, baby
I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you
Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me go
I gotta get free, I gotta get free out, oh, baby
I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you
I feel your mouth when you kiss her lips
I trace her skin with your fingertips
I see her the way you do and it hurts
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me out
I gotta get free, I gotta get free, oh, baby (Baby)
I’m too invested, I can’t get obsessed with you
Baby, you gotta let me, you gotta let me go
I gotta get free, I gotta get free out, oh, baby
I’m too invested (I’m too invested), I can’t get obsessed with you
