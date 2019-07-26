David Guetta & MORTEN – Never Be Alone feat. Aloe Blacc: audio e testo della nuova bomba dance

Il dj e producer transalpino David Guetta e il collega svedese Morten Breum, vi presentano la nuova produzione tutta da ballare che si intitola Never Be Alone, con voce del cantante e musicista statunitense Aloe Blacc.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questo pezzo, scritto con la collaborazione di Giorgio Tuinfort, Mike Hawkins & Toby Green, disponibile da venerdì 26 luglio 2019.
Never Be Alone testo e traduzione – David Guetta • Morten • Aloe Blacc
[Chorus]
You hold my heart in the palm of your hands
I’ll carry you to the promised land
We’ll find the place and we’ll build a home
And we’ll never be alone
No, never be alone
Oh, never be alone
Never be alone
Tieni il mio cuore nel palmo delle tue mani
Ti porterò nella terra promessa
Troveremo un posto e costruiremo una casa
E non saremo mai soli
No, non saremo mai soli
Oh, non saremo mai soli
Non saremo mai soli
[Drop]
[Chorus]
You hold my heart in the palm of your hands
I’ll carry you to the promised land
We’ll find the place and we’ll build a home
And we’ll never be alone
No, never be alone
Oh, never be alone
Never be alone
Never be alone
[Drop]
[Post-Drop]
Never be alone
Yeah
Never be alone
Oh
Oh yeah
Never be alone
We’ll never be, never be alone
Never be alone
Oh no
Never be alone
