David Guetta & MORTEN – Never Be Alone feat. Aloe Blacc: audio e testo della nuova bomba dance









Il dj e producer transalpino David Guetta e il collega svedese Morten Breum, vi presentano la nuova produzione tutta da ballare che si intitola Never Be Alone, con voce del cantante e musicista statunitense Aloe Blacc.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questo pezzo, scritto con la collaborazione di Giorgio Tuinfort, Mike Hawkins & Toby Green, disponibile da venerdì 26 luglio 2019.

Never Be Alone testo e traduzione – David Guetta • Morten • Aloe Blacc

[Chorus]

You hold my heart in the palm of your hands

I’ll carry you to the promised land

We’ll find the place and we’ll build a home

And we’ll never be alone

No, never be alone

Oh, never be alone

Never be alone

Tieni il mio cuore nel palmo delle tue mani

Ti porterò nella terra promessa

Troveremo un posto e costruiremo una casa

E non saremo mai soli

No, non saremo mai soli

Oh, non saremo mai soli

Non saremo mai soli





[Drop]

[Chorus]

You hold my heart in the palm of your hands

I’ll carry you to the promised land

We’ll find the place and we’ll build a home

And we’ll never be alone

No, never be alone

Oh, never be alone

Never be alone

Never be alone

[Drop]





[Post-Drop]

Never be alone

Yeah

Never be alone

Oh

Oh yeah

Never be alone

We’ll never be, never be alone

Never be alone

Oh no

Never be alone





