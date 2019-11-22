Coldplay – Cry Cry Cry: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Cry Cry Cry è la quarta racchiusa nel secondo CD del doppio album Everyday Life dei Coldplay, uscito il 22 novembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del nuovo brano, scritto da Jacob Collier, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, Bert Berns & Jerry Ragovoy e prodotto da Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson.

Coldplay – Cry Cry Cry testo e traduzione

[Intro]

Cry, cry, cry, baby

Cry, cry, cry

[Verse 1]

In a book about the world

Called “the luminous things”

There are trees and flowers glowing

While Jizo Bodhisattva sings

[Chorus]

And when you cry, cry, cry, baby

When you cry, cry, cry

When you cry, cry, cry, baby

I’ll be by your side

[Bridge]

Don’t want us to hurt each other

Or cause each other pain

Don’t want to fear what they don’t know

We’re in this together, baby

We’re as singing is to rain

So I never, ever, ever let you go

[Chorus]

When you cry, cry, cry, baby

When you cry, cry, cry

When you cry, cry, cry, baby

I’ll be by your side

Woo, yeah

Woo, yeah





[Outro]

For your miracles outnumber

All the stars out in the sky





Piangi, piangi, piangi, baby

Piangi piangi piangi

In un libro sul mondo

Intitolato “le cose luminose”

Ci sono alberi e fiori che brillano

Mentre Jizo Bodhisattva canta

E quando piangi, piangi, piangi, baby

Quando piangi, piangi, piangi

Quando piangi, piangi, piangi, baby

Resterò al tuo fianco





Non voglio che ci facciamo del male a vicenda

O provocare dolore

Non voglio temere ciò che non sanno

Siamo sulla stessa barca, baby

Quando cantiamo piove

Quindi non ti ho mai e poi mai lasciata andare

Quando piangi, piangi, piangi, baby

Quando piangi, piangi, piangi

Quando piangi, piangi, piangi, baby

Resterò al tuo fianco

Woo, si

Woo, si

Per i tuoi miracoli più numerosi

Di tutte le stelle nel cielo

