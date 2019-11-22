Coldplay – Cry Cry Cry: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Cry Cry Cry è la quarta racchiusa nel secondo CD del doppio album Everyday Life dei Coldplay, uscito il 22 novembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del nuovo brano, scritto da Jacob Collier, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, Bert Berns & Jerry Ragovoy e prodotto da Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson.
Coldplay – Cry Cry Cry testo e traduzione
[Intro]
Cry, cry, cry, baby
Cry, cry, cry
[Verse 1]
In a book about the world
Called “the luminous things”
There are trees and flowers glowing
While Jizo Bodhisattva sings
[Chorus]
And when you cry, cry, cry, baby
When you cry, cry, cry
When you cry, cry, cry, baby
I’ll be by your side
[Bridge]
Don’t want us to hurt each other
Or cause each other pain
Don’t want to fear what they don’t know
We’re in this together, baby
We’re as singing is to rain
So I never, ever, ever let you go
[Chorus]
When you cry, cry, cry, baby
When you cry, cry, cry
When you cry, cry, cry, baby
I’ll be by your side
Woo, yeah
Woo, yeah
[Outro]
For your miracles outnumber
All the stars out in the sky
Piangi, piangi, piangi, baby
Piangi piangi piangi
In un libro sul mondo
Intitolato “le cose luminose”
Ci sono alberi e fiori che brillano
Mentre Jizo Bodhisattva canta
E quando piangi, piangi, piangi, baby
Quando piangi, piangi, piangi
Quando piangi, piangi, piangi, baby
Resterò al tuo fianco
Non voglio che ci facciamo del male a vicenda
O provocare dolore
Non voglio temere ciò che non sanno
Siamo sulla stessa barca, baby
Quando cantiamo piove
Quindi non ti ho mai e poi mai lasciata andare
Quando piangi, piangi, piangi, baby
Quando piangi, piangi, piangi
Quando piangi, piangi, piangi, baby
Resterò al tuo fianco
Woo, si
Woo, si
Per i tuoi miracoli più numerosi
Di tutte le stelle nel cielo
