Cigarettes After Sex – You're All I Want: ascolta il nuovo brano

Cigarettes After Sex – You’re All I Want: ascolta il nuovo brano

Scritto in data




Rilasciato il 26 maggio 2020, You’re All I Want è un singolo del gruppo ambient pop statunitense Cigarettes After Sex, che arriva dopo Falling in Love e Heavenly, rispettivamente rilasciati il 7 ottobre e il 28 agosto 2019, anticipando il secondo album in studio Cry, pubblicato il 25 ottobre.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova bella canzone, scritta e prodotta dal fondatore e frontman Greg Gonzalez. La release è stata anticipata da un video postato su Instagram, contenente le parole “there is no other love, it’s only yours”, parte del breve testo del brano.

copertina canzone You're All I Want

Testo e traduzione You’re All I Want dei Cigarettes After Sex

Salta alla traduzione in italiano

[V. 1]
You would use your songs to say
The words you couldn’t say
And every word you say
Is all ’bout you and me
I loved everything you’ve wrote
And when you would sing
I felt that my heart was falling

[Chorus]
You’re all I want
We fucked so hot it left me faded
For all you are
There is no other love, it’s only yours
You’re all I want, all the love

[V. 2]
And with crystal and pink champagne
On our wedding day
You had a Hollywood sign made of cocaine
For us, then you got on top of it
And you sang to me
As the snow was falling


[Chorus]
You’re all I want
We fucked so hot it left me faded
For all you are
There is no other love, it’s only yours
You’re all I want, all the love


Traduzione

Torna al testo

[S. 1]
Utilizzeresti le tue canzoni per dire
Le parole che non potresti dire
E ogni parola che dici
Riguarda solo me e te
Ho amato tutto ciò che hai scritto
E quando lo cantavi
Sentivo che il mio cuore stava cascando


[Rit.]
Sei tutto quello che voglio
Abbiamo fatto l’amore così eccitati che ero fatta
Di tutto ciò che sei
Non esiste un altro amore, solo il tuo
You’re all I want, all the love

[S. 3]
E con champagne Crystal rosé
Nel giorno del nostro matrimonio
Avevi un’insegna di Hollywood fatta di cocaina
Per noi, poi ci sei salito sopra
E hai cantato per me
Mentre la neve stava cadendo

[Rit.]
Sei tutto ciò che voglio
Abbiamo fatto l’amore così eccitati che ero fatta
Di tutto ciò che sei
Non esiste un altro amore, solo il tuo
You’re all I want, all the love

