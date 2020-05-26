Cigarettes After Sex – You’re All I Want: ascolta il nuovo brano









Rilasciato il 26 maggio 2020, You’re All I Want è un singolo del gruppo ambient pop statunitense Cigarettes After Sex, che arriva dopo Falling in Love e Heavenly, rispettivamente rilasciati il 7 ottobre e il 28 agosto 2019, anticipando il secondo album in studio Cry, pubblicato il 25 ottobre.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova bella canzone, scritta e prodotta dal fondatore e frontman Greg Gonzalez. La release è stata anticipata da un video postato su Instagram, contenente le parole “there is no other love, it’s only yours”, parte del breve testo del brano.

Testo e traduzione You’re All I Want dei Cigarettes After Sex

[V. 1]

You would use your songs to say

The words you couldn’t say

And every word you say

Is all ’bout you and me

I loved everything you’ve wrote

And when you would sing

I felt that my heart was falling

[Chorus]

You’re all I want

We fucked so hot it left me faded

For all you are

There is no other love, it’s only yours

You’re all I want, all the love

[V. 2]

And with crystal and pink champagne

On our wedding day

You had a Hollywood sign made of cocaine

For us, then you got on top of it

And you sang to me

As the snow was falling





[Chorus]

You’re all I want

We fucked so hot it left me faded

For all you are

There is no other love, it’s only yours

You’re all I want, all the love





Traduzione

[S. 1]

Utilizzeresti le tue canzoni per dire

Le parole che non potresti dire

E ogni parola che dici

Riguarda solo me e te

Ho amato tutto ciò che hai scritto

E quando lo cantavi

Sentivo che il mio cuore stava cascando





[Rit.]

Sei tutto quello che voglio

Abbiamo fatto l’amore così eccitati che ero fatta

Di tutto ciò che sei

Non esiste un altro amore, solo il tuo

You’re all I want, all the love

[S. 3]

E con champagne Crystal rosé

Nel giorno del nostro matrimonio

Avevi un’insegna di Hollywood fatta di cocaina

Per noi, poi ci sei salito sopra

E hai cantato per me

Mentre la neve stava cadendo

[Rit.]

Sei tutto ciò che voglio

Abbiamo fatto l’amore così eccitati che ero fatta

Di tutto ciò che sei

Non esiste un altro amore, solo il tuo

You’re all I want, all the love

