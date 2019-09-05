Cigarettes After Sex – Heavenly: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Disponibile dal 28 agosto 2019 via Partisan Records, Heavenly è un singolo dei Cigarettes After Sex, primo assaggio del secondo album in studio Cry, che vedrà la luce il 25 ottobre 2019, a poco più di un anno e mezzo di distanza dal disco d’esordio omonimo. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questo pezzo.

La band ambient pop statunitense formata da Greg Gonzalez, Jacob Tomsky, Randall Miller & Josh Marcus è tornata alla ribalta con questo atteso progetto, che sarà composto da nove inediti, tra i quali l’interessante traccia in oggetto, scritta e prodotta dal frontman Greg Gonzalez, che a riguardo ha detto che la canzone è stata creata in una serata d’estate, mentre ammirava un bellissimo tramonto su una spiaggia lettone isolata.

Cigarettes After Sex – Heavenly Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

Wanting your love to come into me

Feeling it slow, over this dream

Touch me with a kiss

Touch me with a kiss

Now you’re above feeling it still

Tell me it’s love, tell me it’s real

Touch me with a kiss, feel me on your lips

Voglio che il tuo amore entri dentro di me

Sentirlo lentamente, in questo sogno

Toccami con un bacio

Toccami con un bacio

Ora ti senti superiore sentendolo ancora

Dimmi che è amore, dimmi che è reale

Toccami con un bacio, sentimi sulle tue labbra

[Chorus]

Because this is where

I want to be

Where it’s so sweet

And heavenly

I’m giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

Giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

All my love

Perché è qui

Che voglio stare

Dove tutto è così dolce

E paradisiaco

Ti darò tutto il mio, darò a te tutto il mio

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Ti darò tutto il mio, darò a te tutto il mio

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Tutto il mio amore

[Verse 2]

Needing you now to come into me

Feeling it slow, over this dream

Touch me with a kiss

Feel me on your lips

When you’re above feeling it still

Tell me it’s love, tell me it’s real

Touch me with a kiss, touch me with a kiss





Adesso ho bisogno che tu venga dentro di me

Sentirlo lentamente, in questo sogno

Toccami con un bacio

Sentimi sulle tue labbra

Quando sei sopra sentendolo ancora

Dimmi che è amore, dimmi che è reale

Toccami con un bacio, toccami con un bacio

[Chorus]

Because this is where

I want to be

Where it’s so sweet

And heavenly

I’m giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

Giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

All my love

[Bridge]

And when you’re far away

I still feel it all

And when you’re far away

I still feel it all the same

And when you’re far away

Far away

E quando sarai lontana

Sentirò ancora tutto

E quando sarai lontana

Continuerò a sentire tutto

E quando sarai lontana

Lontana

[Instrumental]





[Outro]

I’m giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

Giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

Ti darò tutto il mio, darò a te tutto il mio

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Ti darò tutto il mio, darò a te tutto il mio

Ti darò tutto il mio amore





