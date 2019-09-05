Nuove Canzoni

Cigarettes After Sex – Heavenly: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Disponibile dal 28 agosto 2019 via Partisan Records, Heavenly è un singolo dei Cigarettes After Sex, primo assaggio del secondo album in studio Cry, che vedrà la luce il 25 ottobre 2019, a poco più di un anno e mezzo di distanza dal disco d’esordio omonimo. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questo pezzo.

La band ambient pop statunitense formata da Greg Gonzalez, Jacob Tomsky, Randall Miller & Josh Marcus è tornata alla ribalta con questo atteso progetto, che sarà composto da nove inediti, tra i quali l’interessante traccia in oggetto, scritta e prodotta dal frontman Greg Gonzalez, che a riguardo ha detto che la canzone è stata creata in una serata d’estate, mentre ammirava un bellissimo tramonto su una spiaggia lettone isolata.

Cigarettes After Sex – Heavenly Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]
Wanting your love to come into me
Feeling it slow, over this dream
Touch me with a kiss
Touch me with a kiss
Now you’re above feeling it still
Tell me it’s love, tell me it’s real
Touch me with a kiss, feel me on your lips

Voglio che il tuo amore entri dentro di me
Sentirlo lentamente, in questo sogno
Toccami con un bacio
Toccami con un bacio
Ora ti senti superiore sentendolo ancora
Dimmi che è amore, dimmi che è reale
Toccami con un bacio, sentimi sulle tue labbra

[Chorus]
Because this is where
I want to be
Where it’s so sweet
And heavenly
I’m giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
Giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
All my love

Perché è qui
Che voglio stare
Dove tutto è così dolce
E paradisiaco
Ti darò tutto il mio, darò a te tutto il mio
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Ti darò tutto il mio, darò a te tutto il mio
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Tutto il mio amore

[Verse 2]
Needing you now to come into me
Feeling it slow, over this dream
Touch me with a kiss
Feel me on your lips
When you’re above feeling it still
Tell me it’s love, tell me it’s real
Touch me with a kiss, touch me with a kiss


Adesso ho bisogno che tu venga dentro di me
Sentirlo lentamente, in questo sogno
Toccami con un bacio
Sentimi sulle tue labbra
Quando sei sopra sentendolo ancora
Dimmi che è amore, dimmi che è reale
Toccami con un bacio, toccami con un bacio

[Chorus]
Because this is where
I want to be
Where it’s so sweet
And heavenly
I’m giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
Giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
All my love

[Bridge]
And when you’re far away
I still feel it all
And when you’re far away
I still feel it all the same
And when you’re far away
Far away

E quando sarai lontana
Sentirò ancora tutto
E quando sarai lontana
Continuerò a sentire tutto
E quando sarai lontana
Lontana

[Instrumental]


[Outro]
I’m giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
Giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love

Ti darò tutto il mio, darò a te tutto il mio
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Ti darò tutto il mio, darò a te tutto il mio
Ti darò tutto il mio amore


