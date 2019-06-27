Charli XCX – Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo: audio, video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e remix

Il 13 settembre 2019 esce il terzo album in studio di Charli XCX e Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo è il secondo singolo estratto, pubblicato il 15 maggio: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e e guarda il video e ascolta, anche la versione Dylan Brady Remix, disponibile dal 21 giugno 2019.
Dopo 1999 ft. Troye Sivan, è arrivato il secondo assaggio del disco battezzato Charli, atteso progetto che arriva a quasi 5 anni da “Sucker”, che racchiuderà 15 tracce inedite.
L’orecchiabile canzone è stata prodotta dagli Stargate ma c’è una storia dietro in quanto è stata già presente nel mixtape del 2017 “Pop 2” con il titolo “track 10” (con produzione di A. G. Cook, Life Sim e Lil Data). La versione finale presente nuovo disco, è come detto stata prodotta da Tor Erik Hermansen e Mikkel Storleer Eriksen (Stargate) e comprende una terza strofa affidata alla cantautrice statunitense Melissa Jefferson, in arte Lizzo.
Blame It On Your Love testo e traduzione – Charli XCX ft. Lizzo
[Lizzo]
Hey, listen! (Hahaha)
Ehi ascolta! (Hahaha)
[Charli XCX]
I blame it on you, I blame it on you
Yee!
Do la colpa a te, do la colpa a te
Yee!
[Charli]
I just wanna drink you up
Pour you in a silver cup
You know I like to party
But you know I love your body
So many things I shouldn’t do
I hate myself for hurting you (Yeah)
Honestly, I’m reckless
I’m sorry if I’m selfish
Voglio solo berti
Versati in una coppa d’argento
Sai che mi piace far festa
Ma sai che adoro il tuo corpo
Ci sono così tante cose che non dovrei fare
Mi detesto per averti fatto del male (si)
Onestamente, sono irresponsabile
Scusami per il mio egoismo
[Charli]
Every time you get too close I run, I run away
And every time you say the words, I don’t know what to say
Back, back to the beginning, really wish that I could change
I do, I do, I do
Tutte le volte che ti avvicini troppo corro, fuggo
E ogni volta che parli, non so che dire
Ricominciando, ricominciando da capo, vorrei davvero poter cambiare
Davvero, davvero, davvero
[Charli]
I blame it on your love
Every time I fuck it up
I blame it on your love, I do
I blame it on your love
I can’t help it, I can’t stop
I blame it on your love, I do
E’ colpa del tuo amore
Ogni volta che rovino tutto
Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero
E’ colpa del tuo amore
Non posso farci nulla, non ce la faccio
E’ colpa del tuo amore, davvero
[Charli]
Blame it on your love
(Whoa-oh, I blame it on your love)
Colpa al tuo amore
(Whoa-oh, do la colpa al tuo amore)
[Charli]
Sorry I’m a little scared
But no one ever really cared (Uh-huh)
I took you for granted (Yeah, I did)
Just a big misunderstanding
I just want to spend the night (One night)
Sleeping in your bed tonight (Yeah)
Or watch a little TV
I love it when you need me
Scusa, sono un pa spaventata
Ma a nessuno è mai importato veramente (Uh-huh)
Ti davo per scontata (Sì, è vero)
Solo un grande malinteso
Voglio solo passare la notte (Una notte)
Dormendo con te (Sì)
O guarda un po ‘di TV
Adoro quando hai bisogno di me
[Charli]
Every time you get too close I run, I run away (I run away)
And every time you say the words I don’t know what to say (Say)
Back, back to the beginning, really wish that I could change
I do, I do, I do
Tutte le volte che ti avvicini troppo corro, fuggo (scappo)
E ogni volta che parli, non so che dire (dire)
Ricominciando, ricominciando da capo, vorrei davvero poter cambiare
Davvero, davvero, davvero
[Charli]
I blame it on your love (Yeah, yeah)
Every time I fuck it up (Fuck it up, man)
I blame it on your love, I do
I blame it on your love
I can’t help it, I can’t stop
I blame it on your love, I do
Do la colpa al tuo amore (Sì, sì)
Ogni volta che rovino tutto (Rovino tutto, amico)
Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero
E’ colpa del tuo amore
Non posso farci nulla, non ce la faccio
E’ colpa del tuo amore, davvero
[Charli]
Blame it on your love
Blame it on your love (Ya-ya-ee)
Colpa al tuo amore
Do la colpa al tuo amore (Ya-ya-ee)
[Lizzo]
I don’t know what’s wrong with this girl Charli, she crazy
Non so quale sia il problema di questa ragazza, Charli, è pazza
[Lizzo]
Gotta blame it on the, blame it on the
Blame it on the juice (Blame it on the juice)
Looking at my booty like you don’t know what to do
Baby, I know that you can’t control it (Control it)
But my body like a swisher, just roll it (Roll it)
I’m give you one chance to fall in love
Give you one chance, don’t fuck this up (Uh)
Ah, ah, oh (Uh-oh, Uh-oh)
I’m tryna catch millions, I ain’t tryna catch feelings (Bitch)
Dare la colpa a, dare la colpa a
Dare la colpa al potere (la colpa al potere)
Guardi il mio sedere come se non sapessi cosa fare
Baby, so che non puoi farci niente (farci niente)
Ma il mio corpo come una droga, lo rolli
Ti do una possibilità di innamorarii
Ti do una possibilità, non mandare tutto a pu**ane (Uh)
Ah, ah, oh (Uh-oh, Uh-oh)
Sto cercando di fare milioni, non sto cercando di affezionarmi a qualcuno (Tro*a)
[Charli XCX & Lizzo]
I blame it on your love (Yeah, yeah)
Every time I fuck it up (Fuck it up, man)
I blame it on your love, I do (I do)
I blame it on your love
I can’t help it, I can’t stop (Yeah)
I blame it on your love, I do
I blame it on your love
Every time I fuck it up (Every time I fuck it up)
I blame it on your (Every time I fuck it up) love, I do (I do)
I blame it on your love (Yeah, I blame it on your, blame it on your)
I can’t help it, I can’t stop
I blame it on your love, I do (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Hahahaha, okay, that’s it
Do la colpa al tuo amore (Sì, sì)
Ogni volta che rovino tutto (Rovino tutto, amico)
Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero (davvero)
Do la colpa al tuo amore
Non posso farci niente, è più forte di me (Sì)
Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero
Do la colpa al tuo amore
Ogni volta che rovino tutto (Ogni volta che rovino tutto)
Do la colpa al tuo (Ogni volta che rovino tutto) amore, davvero (davvero)
Do la colpa al tuo amore (Sì, do la colpa al tuo, la colpa al tuo)
Non posso farci niente, non ce la faccio
Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero (Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì)
Hahahaha, okay, è così
- Youtube (Video Ufficiale) – Dylan Brady Remix
- Spotify – Dylan Brady Remix
- Deezer – Dylan Brady Remix
Lascia un commento