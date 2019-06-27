Charli XCX – Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo: audio, video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e remix





Il 13 settembre 2019 esce il terzo album in studio di Charli XCX e Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo è il secondo singolo estratto, pubblicato il 15 maggio: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e e guarda il video e ascolta, anche la versione Dylan Brady Remix, disponibile dal 21 giugno 2019.

Dopo 1999 ft. Troye Sivan, è arrivato il secondo assaggio del disco battezzato Charli, atteso progetto che arriva a quasi 5 anni da “Sucker”, che racchiuderà 15 tracce inedite.

L’orecchiabile canzone è stata prodotta dagli Stargate ma c’è una storia dietro in quanto è stata già presente nel mixtape del 2017 “Pop 2” con il titolo “track 10” (con produzione di A. G. Cook, Life Sim e Lil Data). La versione finale presente nuovo disco, è come detto stata prodotta da Tor Erik Hermansen e Mikkel Storleer Eriksen (Stargate) e comprende una terza strofa affidata alla cantautrice statunitense Melissa Jefferson, in arte Lizzo.

Blame It On Your Love testo e traduzione – Charli XCX ft. Lizzo

[Lizzo]

Hey, listen! (Hahaha)

Ehi ascolta! (Hahaha)

[Charli XCX]

I blame it on you, I blame it on you

Yee!

Do la colpa a te, do la colpa a te

Yee!

[Charli]

I just wanna drink you up

Pour you in a silver cup

You know I like to party

But you know I love your body

So many things I shouldn’t do

I hate myself for hurting you (Yeah)

Honestly, I’m reckless

I’m sorry if I’m selfish

Voglio solo berti

Versati in una coppa d’argento

Sai che mi piace far festa

Ma sai che adoro il tuo corpo

Ci sono così tante cose che non dovrei fare

Mi detesto per averti fatto del male (si)

Onestamente, sono irresponsabile

Scusami per il mio egoismo

[Charli]

Every time you get too close I run, I run away

And every time you say the words, I don’t know what to say

Back, back to the beginning, really wish that I could change

I do, I do, I do

Tutte le volte che ti avvicini troppo corro, fuggo

E ogni volta che parli, non so che dire

Ricominciando, ricominciando da capo, vorrei davvero poter cambiare

Davvero, davvero, davvero

[Charli]

I blame it on your love

Every time I fuck it up

I blame it on your love, I do

I blame it on your love

I can’t help it, I can’t stop

I blame it on your love, I do

E’ colpa del tuo amore

Ogni volta che rovino tutto

Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero

E’ colpa del tuo amore

Non posso farci nulla, non ce la faccio

E’ colpa del tuo amore, davvero

[Charli]

Blame it on your love

(Whoa-oh, I blame it on your love)





Colpa al tuo amore

(Whoa-oh, do la colpa al tuo amore)

[Charli]

Sorry I’m a little scared

But no one ever really cared (Uh-huh)

I took you for granted (Yeah, I did)

Just a big misunderstanding

I just want to spend the night (One night)

Sleeping in your bed tonight (Yeah)

Or watch a little TV

I love it when you need me

Scusa, sono un pa spaventata

Ma a nessuno è mai importato veramente (Uh-huh)

Ti davo per scontata (Sì, è vero)

Solo un grande malinteso

Voglio solo passare la notte (Una notte)

Dormendo con te (Sì)

O guarda un po ‘di TV

Adoro quando hai bisogno di me

[Charli]

Every time you get too close I run, I run away (I run away)

And every time you say the words I don’t know what to say (Say)

Back, back to the beginning, really wish that I could change

I do, I do, I do

Tutte le volte che ti avvicini troppo corro, fuggo (scappo)

E ogni volta che parli, non so che dire (dire)

Ricominciando, ricominciando da capo, vorrei davvero poter cambiare

Davvero, davvero, davvero

[Charli]

I blame it on your love (Yeah, yeah)

Every time I fuck it up (Fuck it up, man)

I blame it on your love, I do

I blame it on your love

I can’t help it, I can’t stop

I blame it on your love, I do

Do la colpa al tuo amore (Sì, sì)

Ogni volta che rovino tutto (Rovino tutto, amico)

Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero

E’ colpa del tuo amore

Non posso farci nulla, non ce la faccio

E’ colpa del tuo amore, davvero

[Charli]

Blame it on your love

Blame it on your love (Ya-ya-ee)

Colpa al tuo amore

Do la colpa al tuo amore (Ya-ya-ee)

[Lizzo]

I don’t know what’s wrong with this girl Charli, she crazy





Non so quale sia il problema di questa ragazza, Charli, è pazza

[Lizzo]

Gotta blame it on the, blame it on the

Blame it on the juice (Blame it on the juice)

Looking at my booty like you don’t know what to do

Baby, I know that you can’t control it (Control it)

But my body like a swisher, just roll it (Roll it)

I’m give you one chance to fall in love

Give you one chance, don’t fuck this up (Uh)

Ah, ah, oh (Uh-oh, Uh-oh)

I’m tryna catch millions, I ain’t tryna catch feelings (Bitch)

Dare la colpa a, dare la colpa a

Dare la colpa al potere (la colpa al potere)

Guardi il mio sedere come se non sapessi cosa fare

Baby, so che non puoi farci niente (farci niente)

Ma il mio corpo come una droga, lo rolli

Ti do una possibilità di innamorarii

Ti do una possibilità, non mandare tutto a pu**ane (Uh)

Ah, ah, oh (Uh-oh, Uh-oh)

Sto cercando di fare milioni, non sto cercando di affezionarmi a qualcuno (Tro*a)

[Charli XCX & Lizzo]

I blame it on your love (Yeah, yeah)

Every time I fuck it up (Fuck it up, man)

I blame it on your love, I do (I do)

I blame it on your love

I can’t help it, I can’t stop (Yeah)

I blame it on your love, I do

I blame it on your love

Every time I fuck it up (Every time I fuck it up)

I blame it on your (Every time I fuck it up) love, I do (I do)

I blame it on your love (Yeah, I blame it on your, blame it on your)

I can’t help it, I can’t stop

I blame it on your love, I do (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Hahahaha, okay, that’s it

Do la colpa al tuo amore (Sì, sì)

Ogni volta che rovino tutto (Rovino tutto, amico)

Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero (davvero)

Do la colpa al tuo amore

Non posso farci niente, è più forte di me (Sì)

Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero

Do la colpa al tuo amore

Ogni volta che rovino tutto (Ogni volta che rovino tutto)

Do la colpa al tuo (Ogni volta che rovino tutto) amore, davvero (davvero)

Do la colpa al tuo amore (Sì, do la colpa al tuo, la colpa al tuo)

Non posso farci niente, non ce la faccio

Do la colpa al tuo amore, davvero (Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì)

Hahahaha, okay, è così





