Brent Faiyaz – Trust: audio, video, testo e traduzione della canzone









Trust è la terza traccia inserita nell’EP Lost, il terzo del cantautore e produttore statunitense Christopher Brent Wood, in arte Brent Faiyaz, pubblicato il 19 ottobre 2018.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video che accompagna la canzone, scritta di suo pugno e prodotta da Los Hendrix & Thaddeus Dixon. Il filmato è stato diretto da Lonewolf.

Trust – Brent Faiyaz – Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

Either you down or you ain’t

You either riding or you can’t

Down or you ain’t

[Hook]

You told me I could trust you, don’t lie

I could really use it

Everybody need love, even niggas like me

You told me I could trust you

And I could really use it

[Verse 1]

So much I wanna talk about

But I ain’t got no one to talk to (Shit, I don’t)

I’m always tryna work it out

But somehow it always falls through

And I know that I get rough

But I just wanna feel love

Sometimes

Either you down or you ain’t

You either riding or you can’t

Real Shit

[Hook]

You told me I could trust you, Stay ten toes for a nigga

Don’t lie

(I ain’t running game on you)

I could really use it

Stay ten toes for a nigga, shorty, stay ten toes for a nigga

You told me I could trust you

The more I tell you, the more you wanna know

And I could really use it

If I tell you, will you use it when I’m low?

[Verse 2]

Hood fame, everybody know my name when

I come through

But don’t nobody scream it like you

I was having visions with you

Doing thangs, switching lanes in the beamer

With you

And swimming in deep water

Save me from my sorrows

Swimming in deep

Just some peace is all I need

So why can’t I get that for free?





[Hook]

You told me I could trust you, Stay ten toes for a nigga

Don’t lie

I ain’t running game on you

I could really use it

Stay ten toes for a nigga, shorty, stay ten toes for a nigga

You told me I could trust you

The more I tell you, the more you wanna know

And I could really use it

If I tell you, will you use it when I’m low?

If I tell you, will you use it when I’m low?





[Intro]

O sei giù o non lo sei

O guidi o non puoi

Giù o non lo sei

[Gancio]

Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te, non mentire

Ne avrei davvero bisogno

Tutti hanno bisogno di amore, anche i neri come me

Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te

E ne avrei davvero bisogno

[Str. 1]

Tante cose di cui voglio parlare

Ma non ho nessuno con cui parlare (Mer*a, io no)

Cerco sempre di trovare una soluzione

Ma per qualche motivo non ci riesco

E so che divento cattivo

Ma voglio solo sentire amore

A volte

O sei giù o non lo sei

O guidi o non puoi

Vera me*da





[Gancio]

Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te, che mi avresti coperto le spalle

Non mentire

(Non mi sto prendendo gioco di te)

Ne avrei davvero bisogno

Che mi copri le spalle, piccola, che mi copri le spalle

Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te

Più te lo dico, più vuoi sapere

E ne avrei davvero bisogno

Se te lo dico, mi aiuterai quando sono depresso?

[Str. 2]

Sono famoso nella mia zona, tutti conoscono il mio nome quando

Passo

Ma nessuno lo urla come te

Avevo delle visioni con te

Fare cose, cambiare corsia nel beamer

Con te

E nuotare in acque profonde

Salvami dai miei dispiaceri

Nuoto in profondità

Mi basterebbe un po’ di pace

Quindi perché non posso averla gratis?

[Gancio]

Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te, che mi avresti coperto le spalle

Non mentire

Non mi sto prendendo gioco di te

Ne avrei davvero bisogno

Che mi copri le spalle, piccola, che mi copri le spalle

Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te

Più te lo dico, più vuoi sapere

E ne avrei davvero bisogno

Se te lo dico, mi aiuterai quando sono depresso?

Se te lo dico, mi aiuterai quando sono depresso?

