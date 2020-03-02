Brent Faiyaz – Trust: audio, video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Trust è la terza traccia inserita nell’EP Lost, il terzo del cantautore e produttore statunitense Christopher Brent Wood, in arte Brent Faiyaz, pubblicato il 19 ottobre 2018.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video che accompagna la canzone, scritta di suo pugno e prodotta da Los Hendrix & Thaddeus Dixon. Il filmato è stato diretto da Lonewolf.
Trust – Brent Faiyaz – Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
Either you down or you ain’t
You either riding or you can’t
Down or you ain’t
[Hook]
You told me I could trust you, don’t lie
I could really use it
Everybody need love, even niggas like me
You told me I could trust you
And I could really use it
[Verse 1]
So much I wanna talk about
But I ain’t got no one to talk to (Shit, I don’t)
I’m always tryna work it out
But somehow it always falls through
And I know that I get rough
But I just wanna feel love
Sometimes
Either you down or you ain’t
You either riding or you can’t
Real Shit
[Hook]
You told me I could trust you, Stay ten toes for a nigga
Don’t lie
(I ain’t running game on you)
I could really use it
Stay ten toes for a nigga, shorty, stay ten toes for a nigga
You told me I could trust you
The more I tell you, the more you wanna know
And I could really use it
If I tell you, will you use it when I’m low?
[Verse 2]
Hood fame, everybody know my name when
I come through
But don’t nobody scream it like you
I was having visions with you
Doing thangs, switching lanes in the beamer
With you
And swimming in deep water
Save me from my sorrows
Swimming in deep
Just some peace is all I need
So why can’t I get that for free?
[Hook]
You told me I could trust you, Stay ten toes for a nigga
Don’t lie
I ain’t running game on you
I could really use it
Stay ten toes for a nigga, shorty, stay ten toes for a nigga
You told me I could trust you
The more I tell you, the more you wanna know
And I could really use it
If I tell you, will you use it when I’m low?
If I tell you, will you use it when I’m low?
[Intro]
O sei giù o non lo sei
O guidi o non puoi
Giù o non lo sei
[Gancio]
Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te, non mentire
Ne avrei davvero bisogno
Tutti hanno bisogno di amore, anche i neri come me
Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te
E ne avrei davvero bisogno
[Str. 1]
Tante cose di cui voglio parlare
Ma non ho nessuno con cui parlare (Mer*a, io no)
Cerco sempre di trovare una soluzione
Ma per qualche motivo non ci riesco
E so che divento cattivo
Ma voglio solo sentire amore
A volte
O sei giù o non lo sei
O guidi o non puoi
Vera me*da
[Gancio]
Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te, che mi avresti coperto le spalle
Non mentire
(Non mi sto prendendo gioco di te)
Ne avrei davvero bisogno
Che mi copri le spalle, piccola, che mi copri le spalle
Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te
Più te lo dico, più vuoi sapere
E ne avrei davvero bisogno
Se te lo dico, mi aiuterai quando sono depresso?
[Str. 2]
Sono famoso nella mia zona, tutti conoscono il mio nome quando
Passo
Ma nessuno lo urla come te
Avevo delle visioni con te
Fare cose, cambiare corsia nel beamer
Con te
E nuotare in acque profonde
Salvami dai miei dispiaceri
Nuoto in profondità
Mi basterebbe un po’ di pace
Quindi perché non posso averla gratis?
[Gancio]
Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te, che mi avresti coperto le spalle
Non mentire
Non mi sto prendendo gioco di te
Ne avrei davvero bisogno
Che mi copri le spalle, piccola, che mi copri le spalle
Mi hai detto di potermi fidare di te
Più te lo dico, più vuoi sapere
E ne avrei davvero bisogno
Se te lo dico, mi aiuterai quando sono depresso?
Se te lo dico, mi aiuterai quando sono depresso?
