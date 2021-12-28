Ariana Grande, arriva la colonna sonora di “Don’t Look Up” su Netflix

Ariana Grande-Butera, conosciuta semplicemente con il nome Ariana Grande, è una cantautrice e attrice statunitense.

Durante la sua infanzia prende parte ad alcuni spettacoli teatrali per bambini e, ad otto anni, durante una crociera viene notata mentre si esibisce al karaoke da Gloria Estefan che decide di lanciarla nel campo musicale.

Dopo aver preso parte ad alcuni musical e show televisivi, nel 2013 pubblica il suo primo album fino a diventare ad oggi una delle cantanti internazionali più famose e talentuose al mondo.

Il suo primo e vero successo della sua carriera avviene con il musical di Brodway 13, nel 2008 ma la notorietà arriva grazie al ruolo di Cat-Valentine nella serie di Nickelodeon Victorius e nel suo spin-off Sam & Cat.

Ariana Grande ha scritto e interpretato insieme al rapper Kid Cudi la colonna sonora del prossimo film del regista premio Oscar Adam McKay.

Il film, intitolato Don’t Look Up, dopo una breve release nei cinema, sarà distribuito sulla piattaforma Netflix il 24 dicembre e vede tra i protagonisti nomi del calibro di Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence e Maryl Streep.

La pellicola parla di una giovane laureanda in astronomia che scopre assieme al suo professore, l’esistenza di una stella nel sistema solare che potrebbe minacciare l’esistenza del pianeta terra, ma nessuno sembra credere ai due e quindi dovranno convincere l’umanità a fare attenzione sulla minaccia imminente.

La colonna sonora, intitolata Just Look Up, è stata definita dalla critica di buon impatto capace di mescolare perfettamente le voci dei due artisti che l’hanno firmata. Ariana e Kid oltre a prestare il loro talento alla musica della pellicola, saranno anche all’interno di essa, interpretando Riley Bina e DJ Chello, un duo famosissimo della musica pop nel mondo in cui è ambientato il film.

Di seguito il testo del brano Just Look Up:

Mmh-mh

Ahh-ay

We knew no bounds

Fell at the speed of sound

Ridin’ against all odds, but soon against ourselves

You haunted every memory

With no goodbyes, all bad for me

Your pride put out the fire in our flames

Then just one look is all it takes

I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me

And then my dumb heart says

Just look up

There is no place to hide

True love doesn’t die

It holds on tight and never lets you go

Just look up

You cannot deny the signs

What you’ve waited for

Don’t wait no more

It’s right up above you

Just look up

Know I let you down, a nigga can’t deny it (uh-huh)

And there’s so much I could lose it and, yes, that matters (yeah)

I’ve been dealin’ with madness (yo)

Wasn’t the man you needed (hmm)

You dealin’ with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (hmm)

And I’m sorry, my love (uh, uh)

I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (ooh, yeah)

Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (ooh)

Take my hand, baby (yeah), never leave you, Riley

Look up, what he’s really trying to say

Is get your head out of your ass

Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists

We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time

It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time

And you can act like everything is alright

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes

To get you through the mess we made

‘Cause tomorrow may never come

Just look up

Turn off that shit Fox News

‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody

Ooh, I, oh, I

Look up

Here it comes

I’m so glad I’m here with you forever

In your arms