Ariana Grande, arriva la colonna sonora di “Don’t Look Up” su Netflix

Nel nuovo film del regista premio Oscar, Adam McKay, intitolato Don’t Look Up, la colonna sonora è firmata da Ariana Grande e del rapper Kid Cudi.
Ariana Grande-Butera, conosciuta semplicemente con il nome Ariana Grande, è una cantautrice e attrice statunitense.
Nata nel 1993 a Boca Raton in Florida, deve il suo nome alla principessa Oriana di Felix The Cat.
Da sempre dichiaratosi italo-americana per via delle sue origini siciliane, abruzzesi e calabresi, la ragazza sin da piccola, come anche suo fratello Frankie Grande, ha mostrato una certa attitudine per il mondo dello spettacolo e a soli quattro anni viene chiamata nel programma di Nickelodeon All That.
Ariana Grande e la colonna sonora di Don’t Look Up
Durante la sua infanzia prende parte ad alcuni spettacoli teatrali per bambini e, ad otto anni, durante una crociera viene notata mentre si esibisce al karaoke da Gloria Estefan che decide di lanciarla nel campo musicale.
Dopo aver preso parte ad alcuni musical e show televisivi, nel 2013 pubblica il suo primo album fino a diventare ad oggi una delle cantanti internazionali più famose e talentuose al mondo.
Il suo primo e vero successo della sua carriera avviene con il musical di Brodway 13, nel 2008 ma la notorietà arriva grazie al ruolo di Cat-Valentine nella serie di Nickelodeon Victorius e nel suo spin-off Sam & Cat.
Ariana Grande ha scritto e interpretato insieme al rapper Kid Cudi la colonna sonora del prossimo film del regista premio Oscar Adam McKay.
Il film, intitolato Don’t Look Up, dopo una breve release nei cinema, sarà distribuito sulla piattaforma Netflix il 24 dicembre e vede tra i protagonisti nomi del calibro di Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence e Maryl Streep.
La pellicola parla di una giovane laureanda in astronomia che scopre assieme al suo professore, l’esistenza di una stella nel sistema solare che potrebbe minacciare l’esistenza del pianeta terra, ma nessuno sembra credere ai due e quindi dovranno convincere l’umanità a fare attenzione sulla minaccia imminente.
Audio e testo del brano
La colonna sonora, intitolata Just Look Up, è stata definita dalla critica di buon impatto capace di mescolare perfettamente le voci dei due artisti che l’hanno firmata. Ariana e Kid oltre a prestare il loro talento alla musica della pellicola, saranno anche all’interno di essa, interpretando Riley Bina e DJ Chello, un duo famosissimo della musica pop nel mondo in cui è ambientato il film.
Di seguito il testo del brano Just Look Up:
Mmh-mh
Ahh-ay
Ahh-ay
We knew no bounds
Fell at the speed of sound
Ridin’ against all odds, but soon against ourselves
You haunted every memory
With no goodbyes, all bad for me
Your pride put out the fire in our flames
Then just one look is all it takes
I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me
And then my dumb heart says
Just look up
There is no place to hide
True love doesn’t die
It holds on tight and never lets you go
Just look up
You cannot deny the signs
What you’ve waited for
Don’t wait no more
It’s right up above you
Just look up
Just look up
Know I let you down, a nigga can’t deny it (uh-huh)
And there’s so much I could lose it and, yes, that matters (yeah)
I’ve been dealin’ with madness (yo)
Wasn’t the man you needed (hmm)
You dealin’ with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (hmm)
And I’m sorry, my love (uh, uh)
I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (ooh, yeah)
Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (ooh)
Take my hand, baby (yeah), never leave you, Riley
Look up, what he’s really trying to say
Is get your head out of your ass
Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists
We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time
It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time
And you can act like everything is alright
But this is probably happening in real time
Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes
To get you through the mess we made
‘Cause tomorrow may never come
Just look up
Turn off that shit Fox News
‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody
Ooh, I, oh, I
Look up
Here it comes
I’m so glad I’m here with you forever
In your arms
