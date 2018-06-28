Alle Farben, Kelvin Jones & Younotus – Only Thing We Know: guarda il video del nuovo singolo + testo e traduzione

Alle Farben, Kelvin Jones & Younotus vi presentano il nuovo singolo Only Thing We Know, disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dall’8 giugno 2018 e trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal successivo 29 giugno.
Il dj e produttore discografico tedesco Frans Zimmer, in arte Alle Farben, il connazionale duo di dj e producers Tobias Bogdon Gregor Sahm, aka Younotus e il cantautore britannico Kelvin Jones, hanno sfornato questo pezzo a mio parere molto interessante, che su Spotify ha già superato 1.2 milioni di streams.
La nuova orecchiabile canzone, mescola il riconoscibile stile di Alle Farben e Younotus (già insieme nella hit di tre anni fa Supergirl, cantata da Anna Naklab, e in “Please Tell Rosie” di due anni fa), alla morbida voce di Kelvin Jones e quel pizzico di atmosfera reggae che non guasta mai.
Il brano è stato scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Alexander Tidebrink ed è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Annegret von Feiertag. Il filmato è disponibile dal 20 giugno ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi.
Only Thing We Know testo e traduzione (Download)
I’m feeling faded
I’m running around and I’m stuck in the phase yeah
Been like this lately, oh-oh
I need a doctor to give me a shot so I no longer suffer
And I need a lawyer, oh-oh
Mi sento giù
Me ne vado in giro e sono bloccato nella fase yeah
Sono stato così ultimamente, oh-oh
Mi serve un dottore che mi dia un colpo, così non soffrirò più
E mi serve un avvocato, oh-oh
‘Cause I’ve not been too good this time
People say I lost my mind
And I shouldn’t be hanging with you
No I don’t care ’bout what they say
That don’t mean nothing to me
Nobody can do what you do
Perché in questo periodo non sono stato molto bene
La gente dice che ho perso la testa
E che non dovrei uscire con te
No, non presto attenzione a quello che dicono
Non significa nulla per me
Nessuno può fare quello che fai tu
You take me even higher than I have ever been
I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin
We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go
Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know
It’s the only thing we know
You take me even higher than I have ever been
I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin
We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go
Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know
It’s the only thing we know
Mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato
Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle
Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre
Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo
È l’unica cosa che sappiamo
Mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato
Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle
Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre
Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo
È l’unica cosa che sappiamo
You’re like a spider
Spinning a web that is full of your lying
I’m disqualifying you
You’re just like Bonnie
And I’m just like Clyde and you know that you got me
Well maybe it might be true
Sei come un ragnetto
Che tesse una tela piena di bugie
Ti sto screditando
Sei proprio come Bonnie
E io come Clyde e sai che mi hai in pugno
Beh, forse potrebbe essere vero
‘Cause I’ve not been too good this time
People say I lost my mind
And I shouldn’t be hanging with you
No I don’t care ’bout what they say
That don’t mean nothing to me
Nobody can do what you do
Perché in questo periodo non sono stato molto bene
La gente dice che ho perso la testa
E che non dovrei uscire con te
No, non presto attenzione a quello che dicono
Non significa nulla per me
Nessuno può fare quello che fai tu
You take me even higher than I have ever been
I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin
We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go
Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know
It’s the only thing we know
Mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato
Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle
Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre
Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo
È l’unica cosa che sappiamo
And I don’t ever want to come back down
No I don’t ever want, no I don’t ever want
To come back down
E non voglio più tornare giù
No, non lo voglio, no, non voglio più
Tornare giù
‘Cause you take me even higher than I have ever been
I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin
We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go
Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know
You take me even higher than I have ever been
I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin
We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go
Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know
It’s the only thing we know
Perché mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato
Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle
Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre
Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo
Mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato
Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle
Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre
Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo
È l’unica cosa che sappiamo
