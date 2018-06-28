Alle Farben, Kelvin Jones & Younotus – Only Thing We Know: guarda il video del nuovo singolo + testo e traduzione





Alle Farben, Kelvin Jones & Younotus vi presentano il nuovo singolo Only Thing We Know, disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dall’8 giugno 2018 e trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal successivo 29 giugno.

Il dj e produttore discografico tedesco Frans Zimmer, in arte Alle Farben, il connazionale duo di dj e producers Tobias Bogdon Gregor Sahm, aka Younotus e il cantautore britannico Kelvin Jones, hanno sfornato questo pezzo a mio parere molto interessante, che su Spotify ha già superato 1.2 milioni di streams.

La nuova orecchiabile canzone, mescola il riconoscibile stile di Alle Farben e Younotus (già insieme nella hit di tre anni fa Supergirl, cantata da Anna Naklab, e in “Please Tell Rosie” di due anni fa), alla morbida voce di Kelvin Jones e quel pizzico di atmosfera reggae che non guasta mai.

Il brano è stato scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Alexander Tidebrink ed è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Annegret von Feiertag. Il filmato è disponibile dal 20 giugno ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi.

Only Thing We Know testo e traduzione (Download)

I’m feeling faded

I’m running around and I’m stuck in the phase yeah

Been like this lately, oh-oh

I need a doctor to give me a shot so I no longer suffer

And I need a lawyer, oh-oh

Mi sento giù

Me ne vado in giro e sono bloccato nella fase yeah

Sono stato così ultimamente, oh-oh

Mi serve un dottore che mi dia un colpo, così non soffrirò più

E mi serve un avvocato, oh-oh

‘Cause I’ve not been too good this time

People say I lost my mind

And I shouldn’t be hanging with you

No I don’t care ’bout what they say

That don’t mean nothing to me

Nobody can do what you do

Perché in questo periodo non sono stato molto bene

La gente dice che ho perso la testa

E che non dovrei uscire con te

No, non presto attenzione a quello che dicono

Non significa nulla per me

Nessuno può fare quello che fai tu

You take me even higher than I have ever been

I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin

We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go

Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know

It’s the only thing we know

You take me even higher than I have ever been

I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin

We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go

Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know

It’s the only thing we know





Mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato

Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle

Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre

Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo

È l’unica cosa che sappiamo

Mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato

Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle

Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre

Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo

È l’unica cosa che sappiamo

You’re like a spider

Spinning a web that is full of your lying

I’m disqualifying you

You’re just like Bonnie

And I’m just like Clyde and you know that you got me

Well maybe it might be true

Sei come un ragnetto

Che tesse una tela piena di bugie

Ti sto screditando

Sei proprio come Bonnie

E io come Clyde e sai che mi hai in pugno

Beh, forse potrebbe essere vero

‘Cause I’ve not been too good this time

People say I lost my mind

And I shouldn’t be hanging with you

No I don’t care ’bout what they say

That don’t mean nothing to me

Nobody can do what you do





Perché in questo periodo non sono stato molto bene

La gente dice che ho perso la testa

E che non dovrei uscire con te

No, non presto attenzione a quello che dicono

Non significa nulla per me

Nessuno può fare quello che fai tu

You take me even higher than I have ever been

I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin

We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go

Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know

It’s the only thing we know

Mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato

Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle

Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre

Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo

È l’unica cosa che sappiamo

And I don’t ever want to come back down

No I don’t ever want, no I don’t ever want

To come back down

E non voglio più tornare giù

No, non lo voglio, no, non voglio più

Tornare giù

‘Cause you take me even higher than I have ever been

I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin

We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go

Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know

You take me even higher than I have ever been

I’m moving to your rhythm, oh, I feel it in my skin

We’ve never getting sober, we’re always letting go

Still moving to your rhythm, it’s the only thing we know

It’s the only thing we know

Perché mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato

Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle

Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre

Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo

Mi porti ancora più in alto di quanto non sia mai stato

Mi muovo al tuo ritmo, oh, lo sento nella pelle

Non ci siamo mai sobri, ci lasciamo andare sempre

Continuo a muovermi al tuo ritmo, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo

È l’unica cosa che sappiamo







