Ascolta All You’re Dreaming Of, singolo benefico di Liam Gallagher (con testo e traduzione)

All you’re dreaming of è un singolo benefico di Liam Gallagher, rilasciato il 27 novembre 2020: l’intero ricavato dalle vendite, verrà devoluto ad Action for Children, ente benefico del Regno Unito, che supporta i bambinie i giovani più fragili, incluse le loro famiglie.

Ascolta e leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa gradevole dolce canzone di questo grandissimo cantautore, scritta a quattro mani con Simon Aldred, mentre la produzione è opera di Andrew Wyatt.

All You’re Dreaming Of, Liam Gallagher – Testo

[Strofa 1]

Paint the night sky

While the morning waits

With a field of stars

To keep the dark at bay

Take your spotlight

Underneath the moon

Sometimes a miracle

Is all that can carry you

[Ritornello]

Oh what, are you dreaming of?

Is it the kind of love

That’ll be down when the world is at its worst?

That’ll cover you in kisses unrehearsed

When you’re losing ground, still tell you that you’re worth

All you’re dreaming of

[Strofa 2]

Shut the pain birds

Come and rest their wings

Upon your windowsill

Without a song to sing

Close your eyes and

Disappear inside

All that is beautiful

Was following behind

[Ritornello]

Oh what, are you dreaming of?

Is it the kind of love

That’ll be down when the world is at its worst?

That’ll cover you in kisses unrehearsed

When you’re losing ground, still tell you that you’re worth

All you’re dreaming of (All you’re dreaming of)





[Post-Ritornello]

All you’re dreaming of (All you’re dreaming of)

All you’re dreaming of (All you’re dreaming of)

[Ritornello]

Oh what, are you dreaming of?

Is it the kind of love

That’ll be down when the world is at its worst?

That’ll cover you in kisses unrehearsed

When you’re losing ground, still tell you that you’re worth

All you’re dreaming of





All You’re Dreaming Of traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Dipingere il cielo notturno

Mentre il mattino aspetta

Con un manto di stelle

Per tenere a bada l’oscurità

Prendi il tuo riflettore

Sotto la luna

A volte un miracolo

È tutto quello che può portarti

[Ritornello]

Oh cosa, stai sognando?

È quel tipo di amore

Che scenderà quando il mondo sarà nel momento peggiore?

Che ti coprirà di baci improvvisati

Quando stai perdendo terreno, continua a dirti che vali

Tutto quello che stai sognando





[Strofa 2]

Zittisci gli uccelli del dolore

Fai riposare le loro ali

Sul tuo davanzale

Senza una canzone da cantare

Chiudi gli occhi e

Scompaiono dentro

Tutto ciò è bello

Era dietro

[Ritornello]

Oh cosa, stai sognando?

È quel tipo di amore

Che scenderà quando il mondo sarà nel momento peggiore?

Che ti coprirà di baci improvvisati

Quando stai perdendo terreno, continua a dirti che vali

Tutto quello che stai sognando (tutto ciò che stai sognando)

[Post-ritornello]

Tutto ciò che stai sognando (tutto ciò che stai sognando)

Tutto ciò che stai sognando (tutto ciò che stai sognando)

[Ritornello / conclusione]

Oh cosa, stai sognando?

È quel tipo di amore

Che scenderà quando il mondo sarà nel momento peggiore?

Che ti coprirà di baci improvvisati

Quando stai perdendo terreno, continua a dirti che vali

Tutto quello che stai sognando



