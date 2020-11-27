Ascolta All You’re Dreaming Of, singolo benefico di Liam Gallagher (con testo e traduzione)

All you’re dreaming of è un singolo benefico di Liam Gallagher, rilasciato il 27 novembre 2020: l’intero ricavato dalle vendite, verrà devoluto ad Action for Children, ente benefico del Regno Unito, che supporta i bambinie i giovani più fragili, incluse le loro famiglie.
Ascolta e leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa gradevole dolce canzone di questo grandissimo cantautore, scritta a quattro mani con Simon Aldred, mentre la produzione è opera di Andrew Wyatt.
All You’re Dreaming Of, Liam Gallagher – Testo
[Strofa 1]
Paint the night sky
While the morning waits
With a field of stars
To keep the dark at bay
Take your spotlight
Underneath the moon
Sometimes a miracle
Is all that can carry you
[Ritornello]
Oh what, are you dreaming of?
Is it the kind of love
That’ll be down when the world is at its worst?
That’ll cover you in kisses unrehearsed
When you’re losing ground, still tell you that you’re worth
All you’re dreaming of
[Strofa 2]
Shut the pain birds
Come and rest their wings
Upon your windowsill
Without a song to sing
Close your eyes and
Disappear inside
All that is beautiful
Was following behind
[Ritornello]
Oh what, are you dreaming of?
Is it the kind of love
That’ll be down when the world is at its worst?
That’ll cover you in kisses unrehearsed
When you’re losing ground, still tell you that you’re worth
All you’re dreaming of (All you’re dreaming of)
[Post-Ritornello]
All you’re dreaming of (All you’re dreaming of)
All you’re dreaming of (All you’re dreaming of)
[Ritornello]
Oh what, are you dreaming of?
Is it the kind of love
That’ll be down when the world is at its worst?
That’ll cover you in kisses unrehearsed
When you’re losing ground, still tell you that you’re worth
All you’re dreaming of
All You’re Dreaming Of traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Dipingere il cielo notturno
Mentre il mattino aspetta
Con un manto di stelle
Per tenere a bada l’oscurità
Prendi il tuo riflettore
Sotto la luna
A volte un miracolo
È tutto quello che può portarti
[Ritornello]
Oh cosa, stai sognando?
È quel tipo di amore
Che scenderà quando il mondo sarà nel momento peggiore?
Che ti coprirà di baci improvvisati
Quando stai perdendo terreno, continua a dirti che vali
Tutto quello che stai sognando
[Strofa 2]
Zittisci gli uccelli del dolore
Fai riposare le loro ali
Sul tuo davanzale
Senza una canzone da cantare
Chiudi gli occhi e
Scompaiono dentro
Tutto ciò è bello
Era dietro
[Ritornello]
Oh cosa, stai sognando?
È quel tipo di amore
Che scenderà quando il mondo sarà nel momento peggiore?
Che ti coprirà di baci improvvisati
Quando stai perdendo terreno, continua a dirti che vali
Tutto quello che stai sognando (tutto ciò che stai sognando)
[Post-ritornello]
Tutto ciò che stai sognando (tutto ciò che stai sognando)
Tutto ciò che stai sognando (tutto ciò che stai sognando)
[Ritornello / conclusione]
Oh cosa, stai sognando?
È quel tipo di amore
Che scenderà quando il mondo sarà nel momento peggiore?
Che ti coprirà di baci improvvisati
Quando stai perdendo terreno, continua a dirti che vali
Tutto quello che stai sognando
