AJR: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo 100 Bad Days





Dal 29 gennaio 2019 è disponibile ovunque il nuovo singolo degli AJR battezzato 100 Bad Days, un bel pezzo in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal successivo 15 febbraio.

La indie pop band statunitense formata dai fratelli Adam, Jack e Ryan Met, propone ai sempre più numerosi supporters questa orecchiabile canzone scritta di loro pugno e prodotta da Ryan, che in pochi giorni ha ottenuto oltre 1,3 milioni di ascolti su Youtube e quasi 4 milioni su Spotify, dove si trova nella top five di molte playlist principali.

Cento brutti giorni è stato descritto come un brano che parla di trasformare gli eventi negativi in eventi positivi e di superare gli ostacoli della vita con un atteggiamento positivo.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del singolo, il cui video ufficiale sarà disponibile da da venerdì 22 febbraio.

100 Bad Days – AJR – Traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Ricordi quando ci siamo ubriacati tutti?

Mi sono ritrovato con i pollici rotti

Oh mio Dio, mi sono sentito così stupido, che fortuna

Ho scritto una canzone che nessuno conosce

Ho fatto un concerto e non c’era nessuno

Oh mio Dio, mi sentivo così solo, che fortuna

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quando tutto va male e ti tremano le gambe

Cosa farai? A chi lo dirai?

Forse cento brutti giorni hanno fatto cento belle storie

Cento belle storie mi hanno reso interessante alle feste

[Ritornello]

Cento brutti giorni hanno fatto cento belle storie

Cento belle storie mi hanno reso interessante alle feste

Yeah, no, non mi fate paura1

No, non mi fate paura, non più

[Post-Ritornello]

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da, da

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da, da

No, non mi fate paura

No, non mi fate paura, non più

[Strofa 2]

Ricordi quando lei mi ha spezzato il cuore

Mentre aspettavo che il cameriere mi restituisse la carta?

Proprio quando ho abbassato la guardia, che fortuna

Dovevamo lavorare un po’ più duramente

Solo per arrivare un po’ meno lontano

Potremmo riderci su domani, no?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quando tutto va male e ti tremano le gambe

Cosa farai? A chi lo dirai?

Forse cento brutti giorni hanno fatto cento belle storie

Cento belle storie mi hanno reso interessante alle feste

[Ritornello]

Cento brutti giorni hanno fatto cento belle storie

Cento belle storie mi hanno reso interessante alle feste

Yeah, no, non mi fate paura

No, non mi fate paura, non più

[Post-Ritornello]

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da, da

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da, da

No, non mi fate paura

No, non mi fate paura, non più





[Ponte]

Fai che le tue cose vadano così

No, non mi fate paura

No, non mi fate paura

[Ritornello]

Cento brutti giorni hanno fatto cento belle storie

Cento belle storie mi hanno reso interessante alle feste

Yeah, no, non mi fate paura1

No, non mi fate paura

Cento brutti giorni hanno fatto cento belle storie

Cento belle storie mi hanno reso interessante alle feste

Yeah, no, non mi fate paura

No, non mi fate paura, non più

1 Queste righe suggeriscono che non abbia più paura dei brutti giorni. Le due righe precedenti parlano infatti dei lati positivi delle giornate storte, ma questo non è il motivo esplicito per il quale egli canta di non aver più paura. Teoricamente potrebbe anche riferirsi a una singola persona..

100 Bad Days Testo

[Verse 1]

Remember when we all got drunk?

I ended up with two broke thumbs

Oh my God, I felt so dumb, lucky me

I wrote a song that no one knows

I played a show and no one showed

Oh my God, I felt so alone, lucky me

[Pre-Chorus]

Woah, when all is going wrong and you’re scared as hell

Woah, what you gonna do? Who you gonna tell?

Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories

A hundred good stories make me interesting at parties

[Chorus]

A hundred bad days made a hundred good stories

A hundred good stories make me interesting at parties

Yeah, no, I ain’t scared of you

No, I ain’t scared of you no more

[Post-Chorus]

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da, da

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da, da

No, I ain’t scared of you

No, I ain’t scared of you no more

[Verse 2]

Remember when she broke my heart

Waitin’ for the waiter to return my card?

Right as I let down my guard, lucky me

We had to work a bit more hard

Only just to get a little bit less far

We could laugh about it all tomorrow, couldn’t we?

[Pre-Chorus]

Woah, when all is going wrong and you’re scared as hell

Woah, what you gonna do? Who you gonna tell?

Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories

A hundred good stories make me interesting at parties

[Chorus]

A hundred bad days made a hundred good stories

A hundred good stories make me interesting at parties

Yeah, no, I ain’t scared of you

No, I ain’t scared of you no more

[Post-Chorus]

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da, da

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da, da

No, I ain’t scared of you

No, I ain’t scared of you no more

[Bridge]

Do your thing it goes like this

No, I ain’t scared of you

No, I ain’t scared of you

[Chorus]

A hundred bad days made a hundred good stories

A hundred good stories make me interesting at parties

Yeah, no, I ain’t scared of you

No, I ain’t scared of you

A hundred bad days made a hundred good stories

A hundred good stories make me interesting at parties

Yeah, no, I ain’t scared of you

No, I ain’t scared of you no more





