Florence and The Machine – Hunger: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

A poco più di due settimana di distanza da Sky Full Of Song, i Florence and The Machine hanno rilasciato il secondo singolo che anticipa il rilascio del quarto album in studio High as Hope [in pre-order nel formato digitale], che vi ricordo, uscirà il prossimo 29 giugno.

Si intitola Hunger la nuova canzone di Florence Welch & soci, un bel pezzo scritto dalla cantante con la collaborazione di Emile Haynie, Thomas Bartlett e Tobias Jesso Jr..

«Questa canzone non è mai stata pensata per essere una canzone. Era una poesia, scritta nello tentativo di capire i modi in cui cercavo l’amore in cose che non erano amore. Non avrei mai pensato che sarebbe diventata una canzone, ma forse è proprio questo il punto. E cantandola ad alta voce, insieme diventeremo un coro superiore al dolore, più forte della solitudine. »

Queste le parole di Florence, che in questo brano ha fame nel senso metaforico. Hunger è una metafora del vuoto e del desiderio di qualcosa di più grande, è un sentimento che condividiamo un po’ tutti.

«Potrebbe non esserci soluzione – nessuna droga, nessun amore, nessun dolore – per saziare il vuoto che a volte sentiamo. La fame dice di sentirlo, riconoscerlo e vivere al suo interno».

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da AG Rojas ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Testo

[Verse 1]

At seventeen, I started to starve myself

I thought that love was a kind of emptiness

And at least I understood then the hunger I felt

And I didn’t have to call it loneliness

We all have a hunger

Tell me what you need, oh, you look so free

The way you use your body, baby, come on and work it for me

Don’t let it get you down, you’re the best thing I’ve seen

We never found the answer but we knew one thing

We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)

And it’s Friday night and it’s kicking in

And I can’t dress, they’re gonna crucify me

Oh, but you and all your vibrant youth

How could anything bad ever happen to you?

You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment

[Verse 2]

I thought that love was in the drugs

But the more I took, the more it took away

And I could never get enough

I thought that love was on the stage

You give yourself to strangers

You don’t have to be afraid

And then it tries to find a home with people, oh, and I’m alone

Picking it apart and staring at your phone

We all have a hunger

Tell me what you need, oh, you look so free

The way you use your body, baby, come on and work it for me

Don’t let it get you down, you’re the best thing I’ve seen

We never found the answer but we knew one thing

We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)

And it’s Friday night and it’s kicking in

And I can’t dress, they’re gonna crucify me

Oh, you and all your vibrant youth

How could anything bad ever happen to you?

You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment

I forget to worry