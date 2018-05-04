Florence and The Machine – Hunger: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

A poco più di due settimana di distanza da Sky Full Of Song, i Florence and The Machine hanno rilasciato il secondo singolo che anticipa il rilascio del quarto album in studio High as Hope [in pre-order nel formato digitale], che vi ricordo, uscirà il prossimo 29 giugno.
Si intitola Hunger la nuova canzone di Florence Welch & soci, un bel pezzo scritto dalla cantante con la collaborazione di Emile Haynie, Thomas Bartlett e Tobias Jesso Jr..
«Questa canzone non è mai stata pensata per essere una canzone. Era una poesia, scritta nello tentativo di capire i modi in cui cercavo l’amore in cose che non erano amore. Non avrei mai pensato che sarebbe diventata una canzone, ma forse è proprio questo il punto. E cantandola ad alta voce, insieme diventeremo un coro superiore al dolore, più forte della solitudine. »
Queste le parole di Florence, che in questo brano ha fame nel senso metaforico. Hunger è una metafora del vuoto e del desiderio di qualcosa di più grande, è un sentimento che condividiamo un po’ tutti.
«Potrebbe non esserci soluzione – nessuna droga, nessun amore, nessun dolore – per saziare il vuoto che a volte sentiamo. La fame dice di sentirlo, riconoscerlo e vivere al suo interno».
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da AG Rojas ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire il testo e la traduzione in italiano.
[Strofa 1]
A diciassette anni ho iniziato a fare la fame
Pensavo che l’amore fosse una sorta di isolamento
E almeno ho capito allora la fame che sentivo
E non ho dovuto chiamarla solitudine
[Ritornello]
Tutti noi abbiamo fame
Tutti abbiamo fame
Tutti abbiamo fame
Tutti abbiamo fame
[Pre-Ritornello]
Dimmi di cosa ha bisogno, oh, sembri così libero
Il modo in cui usi il tuo corpo, baby, vieni a farlo lavorare per me
Non buttarti giù, sei la cosa più bella che abbia mai visto
Non abbiamo mai trovato la risposta, ma sapevamo una cosa
[Ritornello]
Tutti noi abbiamo fame (tutti abbiamo fame)
Tutti abbiamo fame (tutti abbiamo fame)
Tutti abbiamo fame (tutti abbiamo fame)
Tutti abbiamo fame (tutti abbiamo fame)
[Post-Ritornello]
Ed è venerdì sera e ci siamo
E non posso vestirmi, mi crocifiggeranno
Oh, ma tu e tutta la tua vibrante giovinezza
Come potrebbe mai succederti qualcosa di brutto?
Prenditi gioco della morte con la tua bellezza e per un momento
[Strofa 2]
Pensavo che l’amore fosse nella droga
Ma più ne assumevo, più mi toglieva qualcosa
E non ne avevo mai abbastanza
Pensavo che l’amore fosse sul palco
Ti concedi agli sconosciuti
Non devi paura
E poi si cerca di trovare una casa con le persone, oh, e sono sola
Esaminando e fissando il tuo telefono
[Ritornello]
Tutti noi abbiamo fame
Tutti abbiamo fame
Tutti abbiamo fame
Tutti abbiamo fame
[Pre-Ritornello]
Dimmi di cosa ha bisogno, oh, sembri così libero
Il modo in cui usi il tuo corpo, baby, vieni a farlo lavorare per me
Non buttarti giù, sei la cosa più bella che abbia mai visto
Non abbiamo mai trovato la risposta, ma sapevamo una cosa
[Ritornello]
Tutti noi abbiamo fame (tutti abbiamo fame)
Tutti abbiamo fame (tutti abbiamo fame)
Tutti abbiamo fame (tutti abbiamo fame)
Tutti abbiamo fame (tutti abbiamo fame)
[Post-Ritornello]
Ed è venerdì sera e ci siamo
E non posso vestirmi, mi crocifiggeranno
Oh, tu e tutta la tua vibrante giovinezza
Come potrebbe mai succederti qualcosa di brutto?
Prenditi gioco della morte con la tua bellezza e per un momento
Fai una pazza di morte con la tua bellezza e per un momento
Ho dimenticato di preoccuparmi
[Intro]
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
[Verse 1]
At seventeen, I started to starve myself
I thought that love was a kind of emptiness
And at least I understood then the hunger I felt
And I didn’t have to call it loneliness
[Chorus]
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
[Pre-Chorus]
Tell me what you need, oh, you look so free
The way you use your body, baby, come on and work it for me
Don’t let it get you down, you’re the best thing I’ve seen
We never found the answer but we knew one thing
[Chorus]
We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)
We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)
We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)
We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)
[Post-Chorus]
And it’s Friday night and it’s kicking in
And I can’t dress, they’re gonna crucify me
Oh, but you and all your vibrant youth
How could anything bad ever happen to you?
You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment
[Verse 2]
I thought that love was in the drugs
But the more I took, the more it took away
And I could never get enough
I thought that love was on the stage
You give yourself to strangers
You don’t have to be afraid
And then it tries to find a home with people, oh, and I’m alone
Picking it apart and staring at your phone
[Chorus]
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
[Pre-Chorus]
Tell me what you need, oh, you look so free
The way you use your body, baby, come on and work it for me
Don’t let it get you down, you’re the best thing I’ve seen
We never found the answer but we knew one thing
[Chorus]
We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)
We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)
We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)
We all have a hunger (We all have a hunger)
[Post-Chorus]
And it’s Friday night and it’s kicking in
And I can’t dress, they’re gonna crucify me
Oh, you and all your vibrant youth
How could anything bad ever happen to you?
You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment
I forget to worry