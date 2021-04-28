ZUBI, Love Zombie: ascolta e leggi il testo del nuovo singolo, disponibile anche nella versione twocolors remix

Love Zombie è un gradevole singolo dell’emergente Zubi, disponibile dal 26 marzo 2021 per Time Records, anche nel remix dei twocolors, duo elettro-pop berlinese già conosciuto dalle nostre parti con i singoli Lovefool (grande successo) e Bloodstream. Qui il testo, il lyric video e la traduzione del remix.
ZUBI è un emergente artista nigeriano difficile da classificare, in quanto la sua musica spazia su vari generi: dall’afrobeat, alle ballate acustiche, alla drill soulful fino alla musica club come “Love Zombie”, un coinvolgente e contagioso brano che sta facendo innamorare sempre più ascoltatori, anche radiofonici, in quanto dallo stesso giorno della release, la canzone (il testo della versione più breve) è anche on air.
In questo pezzo, il cantante racconta la fase più bella dell’amore, quella in cui hai occhi solo per lei, per quella persona di cui sei innamorato, che non riesci a togliere dai tuoi pensieri.
Love Zombie Testo (twocolors remix)
I love forever, ever, and a day
In my heart you could take all the space
Hide, I would still be here
Would wait for you ’til I’m 98
[Questa parte non è presente nel remix]
Hold my hand, we can drift from place to place
Don’t hold back, we can take it all away
They can say what they want to say
Stay in my arms in the sun and the rain
In my eyes, you’re a masterpiece
And the sky’s a shade of pink
Hypnotize me with your timepiece
Frankenstein, I’m a love zombie
I’m your love zombie
Lost an eye
I’m your love zombie
Black or white
I’m your love zombie
I’m paralyzed
I’m your love zombie
Frankenstein
I’m your love zombie
Lost an eye
Black or white
I’m paralyzed
Frankenstein
I’m your love zombie
Hear my voice, I’m your love zombie
Follow you around like a lost puppy
Unlock the door, you’ve got the key
Now you can see me as a shade of green
Kind of creepy, I must agree
But think of you as a part of me
I was made for no reason
You stepped in the light, I found meaning
In my eyes, you’re a masterpiece
And the sky’s a shade of pink
Hypnotize me with your timepiece
Frankenstein, I’m a love zombie
I’m your love zombie
Lost an eye
I’m your love zombie
Black or white
I’m your love zombie
I’m paralyzed
I’m your love zombie
Frankenstein
I’m your love zombie
Lost an eye
I’m your love zombie
Black or white
I’m your love zombie
I’m paralyzed
I’m your love zombie
Frankenstein
I’m your love zombie
Lost an eye
Black or white
I’m paralyzed
Frankenstein
I’m your love zombie
Lost an eye
I’m your love zombie
Black or white
I’m your love zombie
I’m paralyzed
I’m your love zombie
Frankenstein
I’m your love zombie
Love Zombie Zubi Traduzione
Amerò per sempre, sempre e un giorno
Potresti prendere tutto lo spazio nel mio cuore
Nasconditi, sarei ancora qui
Ti aspetterò finché non avrò 98 anni
[Questa parte non è presente nel remix]
Tienimi la mano, possiamo postarci da un posto all’altro
Non trattenerti, possiamo prenderci tutto
Possono dire quello che vogliono dire
Resta tra le mie braccia sotto il sole e la pioggia
Ai miei occhi sei un capolavoro
E il cielo è di una sfumatura di rosa
Ipnotizzami con il tuo orologio
Frankenstein, sono uno zombi dell’amore
Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore
Ho perso un occhio
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Nero o bianco
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Sono paralizzato
Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore
Frankenstein
Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore
Ho perso un occhio
Nero o bianco
Sono paralizzato
Frankenstein
Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore
Ascolta la mia voce, sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Ti seguo ovunque come un cucciolo smarrito
Apri la porta, hai la chiave
Ora puoi vedermi come una sfumatura di verde
Un po ‘inquietante, concordo
Ma penso a te come una parte di me
Sono stato creato senza motivo
Sei entrata nella luce, ho trovato un senso
Ai miei occhi sei un capolavoro
E il cielo è di una sfumatura di rosa
Ipnotizzami con il tuo orologio
Frankenstein, sono uno zombi dell’amore
Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore
Ho perso un occhio
Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore
Nero o bianco
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Sono paralizzato
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Frankenstein
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Ho perso un occhio
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Nero o bianco
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Sono paralizzato
Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore
Frankenstein
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Ho perso un occhio
Nero o bianco
Sono paralizzato
Frankenstein
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Ho perso un occhio
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Nero o bianco
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Sono paralizzato
Sono il tuo zombi d’amore
Frankenstein
Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore
