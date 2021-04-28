ZUBI, Love Zombie: ascolta e leggi il testo del nuovo singolo, disponibile anche nella versione twocolors remix

Love Zombie è un gradevole singolo dell’emergente Zubi, disponibile dal 26 marzo 2021 per Time Records, anche nel remix dei twocolors, duo elettro-pop berlinese già conosciuto dalle nostre parti con i singoli Lovefool (grande successo) e Bloodstream. Qui il testo, il lyric video e la traduzione del remix.

ZUBI è un emergente artista nigeriano difficile da classificare, in quanto la sua musica spazia su vari generi: dall’afrobeat, alle ballate acustiche, alla drill soulful fino alla musica club come “Love Zombie”, un coinvolgente e contagioso brano che sta facendo innamorare sempre più ascoltatori, anche radiofonici, in quanto dallo stesso giorno della release, la canzone (il testo della versione più breve) è anche on air.

In questo pezzo, il cantante racconta la fase più bella dell’amore, quella in cui hai occhi solo per lei, per quella persona di cui sei innamorato, che non riesci a togliere dai tuoi pensieri.

Love Zombie Testo (twocolors remix)

I love forever, ever, and a day

In my heart you could take all the space

Hide, I would still be here

Would wait for you ’til I’m 98

[Questa parte non è presente nel remix]

Hold my hand, we can drift from place to place

Don’t hold back, we can take it all away

They can say what they want to say

Stay in my arms in the sun and the rain

In my eyes, you’re a masterpiece

And the sky’s a shade of pink

Hypnotize me with your timepiece

Frankenstein, I’m a love zombie

I’m your love zombie

Lost an eye

I’m your love zombie

Black or white

I’m your love zombie

I’m paralyzed

I’m your love zombie

Frankenstein

I’m your love zombie

Lost an eye

Black or white

I’m paralyzed

Frankenstein

I’m your love zombie

Hear my voice, I’m your love zombie

Follow you around like a lost puppy

Unlock the door, you’ve got the key

Now you can see me as a shade of green

Kind of creepy, I must agree

But think of you as a part of me

I was made for no reason

You stepped in the light, I found meaning

In my eyes, you’re a masterpiece

And the sky’s a shade of pink

Hypnotize me with your timepiece

Frankenstein, I’m a love zombie

I’m your love zombie

Lost an eye

I’m your love zombie

Black or white

I’m your love zombie

I’m paralyzed

I’m your love zombie

Frankenstein

I’m your love zombie

Lost an eye

I’m your love zombie

Black or white

I’m your love zombie

I’m paralyzed

I’m your love zombie

Frankenstein

I’m your love zombie

Lost an eye

Black or white

I’m paralyzed

Frankenstein

I’m your love zombie

Lost an eye

I’m your love zombie

Black or white

I’m your love zombie

I’m paralyzed

I’m your love zombie

Frankenstein

I’m your love zombie

Love Zombie Zubi Traduzione

Amerò per sempre, sempre e un giorno

Potresti prendere tutto lo spazio nel mio cuore

Nasconditi, sarei ancora qui

Ti aspetterò finché non avrò 98 anni

[Questa parte non è presente nel remix]

Tienimi la mano, possiamo postarci da un posto all’altro

Non trattenerti, possiamo prenderci tutto

Possono dire quello che vogliono dire

Resta tra le mie braccia sotto il sole e la pioggia





Ai miei occhi sei un capolavoro

E il cielo è di una sfumatura di rosa

Ipnotizzami con il tuo orologio

Frankenstein, sono uno zombi dell’amore

Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore

Ho perso un occhio

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Nero o bianco

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Sono paralizzato

Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore

Frankenstein

Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore

Ho perso un occhio

Nero o bianco

Sono paralizzato

Frankenstein

Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore

Ascolta la mia voce, sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Ti seguo ovunque come un cucciolo smarrito

Apri la porta, hai la chiave

Ora puoi vedermi come una sfumatura di verde

Un po ‘inquietante, concordo

Ma penso a te come una parte di me

Sono stato creato senza motivo

Sei entrata nella luce, ho trovato un senso

Ai miei occhi sei un capolavoro

E il cielo è di una sfumatura di rosa

Ipnotizzami con il tuo orologio

Frankenstein, sono uno zombi dell’amore

Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore

Ho perso un occhio

Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore

Nero o bianco

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Sono paralizzato

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Frankenstein

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Ho perso un occhio

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Nero o bianco

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Sono paralizzato

Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore

Frankenstein

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Ho perso un occhio

Nero o bianco

Sono paralizzato

Frankenstein

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Ho perso un occhio

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Nero o bianco

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Sono paralizzato

Sono il tuo zombi d’amore

Frankenstein

Sono il tuo zombi dell’amore

